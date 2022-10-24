Company NewsInvesting News

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on October 14, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), now has its first batch of vitamin supplements available for immediate purchase on Amazon U.S.A.

To view Naturevan products on Amazon U.S.A, please visit:
https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Van-Womens-Probiotics-Capsules/dp/B0BFCCWQC3/ref=sr_1_5?crid=I6A8BIP9MZY0&keywords=nature+van+probiotics&qid=1666368224&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIxLjUyIiwicXNhIjoiMC4wMCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMDAifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=nature+van+probiotics%2Caps%2C138&sr=8-5

Naturevan's first rollout of supplement products on Amazon are probiotics, one of the top-selling vitamins on the current Amazon marketplace. With the Company's products being distributed and sold through Amazon U.S., one of the most prominent e-commerce platforms, management foresees significant growth in the business of Naturevan.

Latest reports show that e-commerce will continue to be the most significant driver of retail growth within the U.S., predicting that Amazon will overtake Walmart to become the largest retailer in the U.S by 2024 and add more than $294 billion in U.S. sales between 2021 to 2026. Based on leading sales, experts in the report predict that the top three retailers in the U.S. will be Amazon, Walmart, and Costco, with Amazon leveraging to hold almost 15% of the retail market share in the U.S. compared to its competitors. Additionally, the U.S. eCommerce market will top one trillion by the end of this year. It will account for 30.5% of total retail sales by 2026, up from 24.6% in 2023, coming in as the world's largest eCommerce market after China. (Source: https://www.producebluebook.com/2022/06/03/report-projects-amazon-to-overtake-walmart-as-top-retailer-by-2024/#)

"The global e-commerce industry has shown remarkable growth. The Company is thrilled to finally have its Naturevan products on the Amazon platform. Management believes this will expose Naturevan products to a larger scale and bring a great return with significant growth in sales. We look forward to expanding with more products with Amazon very soon", said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Naturevan

Naturevan is a provider of natural health supplements and products proudly made in Canada and distributed online and through agents across Canada. Canada's natural health supplement market is globally recognized as having first-rate standards and guidelines, so consumers are getting the highest standard of nutrition.

To learn more about Naturevan and its products, visit www.naturevan.ca.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its medical doctors and nursing professionals with on-the-ground support staff and transportation, with access to high-quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204
Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Tel: 416-901-5611 x 201
Email: aryu@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141631

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ScreenPro SecurityCSE:SCRNTech Investing
SCRN:CC
Concierge Expands IV Therapy Services to Postpartum Care

Concierge Expands IV Therapy Services to Postpartum Care

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), has entered into a partnership agreement with a Canadian-based postpartum care agency, connecting women with health and wellness services for during and after their pregnancy journey. This partnership connects Concierge with a network of women actively looking for wellness services during their pregnancy, thus allowing Concierge's Intravenous (IV) Vitamin Therapy services to gain more traction, more potential patients, and ultimately generate more sales and profit.

Pregnancy symptoms consist of body soreness, fatigue, and extreme nausea. According to Mayo Clinic, morning sickness and nausea during pregnancy may cause dehydration and an imbalance of electrolytes in the body which can cause stress to a woman's body during and after pregnancy. Treatments recommended for morning sickness include hydration and vitamin B6. (Source: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/morning-sickness/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20375260)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturevan Has Shipped the First Products to Amazon

Naturevan Has Shipped the First Products to Amazon

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), has shipped its first batch of vitamin products to Amazon U.S.A.

Management foresees Naturevan exceeding its exceptions as the vitamin market in North America emerges as a leading market for dietary supplements in the North American region. The American vitamin market, valued at $151.0 billion in 2021, is expected to increase at a compound annual growth of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. According to the latest data from the U.S Dietary Supplements Market, there is an increased consumer awareness towards health and wellness, which is expected to be the driving factor for the increase of dietary supplements over time. Due to demanding work and lifestyle schedules, there is a reported increase in dependence on supplements to fulfill the nutrient requirement for a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, vitamins dominated the dietary supplement market and accounted for more than 30.8% of the revenue share in 2021. (Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dietary-supplements-market)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Provides COVID-19 Testing Updates

ScreenPro Provides COVID-19 Testing Updates

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is currently providing Covid-19 testing to eleven (11) film and production companies in Canada.

The Company's COVID-19 testing business is expected to maintain its demand due to the recent news of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ("SAG-AFTRA") that testing will remain in place as part of the COVID-19 safety & return to work agreement into 2023. (Source: https://www.dga.org/News/PressReleases/2022/220930_Coalition_Announces_Continuation_of_Negotiations_Regarding_Covid_Safety_Agreement.aspx)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturevan Expands Distribution to Asia

Naturevan Expands Distribution to Asia

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on September 15, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), will further expand distribution of its products to Japan and South Korea.

Management is currently working on distribution agreements in Asia which will allow the Company to expand supply to a larger audience and enter into different distribution channels, multiplying sales and profit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Launches Concierge Home Care Solutions

ScreenPro Launches Concierge Home Care Solutions

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), launched personal home care services in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The Company plans to expand to the Vancouver area in the near future.

The personal home care service is a new healthcare solution tailored for seniors or those who are looking for at home care. Our team of healthcare professionals believe that urgent medical care doesn't have to happen in the clinic, it can happen at home. This new service brings accessible care to the patient's home and helps improve the patient's overall healthcare experience.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone

Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fifth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005363/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Strengthens Executive Team

Lake Resources NL Strengthens Executive Team

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has appointed Mr Scott Munro to the newly created position of Senior Vice President - Technology, Strategy and Risk. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

"This role will lead Technology engagement for the company as it transitions towards development of resources and will support the continuing evolution of Strategy and Risk processes in support of long-term value creation for stakeholders," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said.

"This is part of Lake's aspirational target to produce 100,000 tpa of high purity lithium ; underpinning Lake 's aim to become a leading lithium producer globally."

Mr Munro has significant experience and skills in strategic partnerships, corporate strategic planning, and technology development.

In addition, Mr Munro has experience of creating new business units and growing them rapidly to deliver large-scale industrial developments.

"Lake recognises the need for long term planning and the value of strategic relationships to support corporate growth as the company transitions from exploration to development and production in the high growth Lithium market," Mr Crow said.

Mr Munro has overseen the successful delivery of large-scale industrial projectsin international markets and has broad experience including general management, strategic planning, partnership development and overseeing technology development.

His prior roles included Corporate Development Officer at McDermott International with responsibility for Strategy Development following a period as Business Unit leaderforthe company's Americas, Europe, and Africa (AEA) Business Unit and overseeing its re-entry into these geographical areas.

In addition to these primary roles Mr Munro also sat on the board of directors of the McDermott / Baker Hughes Joint Venture consultancy company, io consulting, and the Low Carbon Technology development business NETPower as it moved through Pilot plant delivery.

This role will be part of the new executive structure at Lake to work alongside the COO and the newly appointed CDO.

The appointment of Mr Munro follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years 'experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Receives 4th Set of High-Grade Results from La Loutre Graphite property in Québec, including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

Lomiko Receives 4th Set of High-Grade Results from La Loutre Graphite property in Québec, including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

Montreal, Quebec - October 12, 2022 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fourth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "I am encouraged to see that the results from those additional 10 holes drilled at the center of the EV Zone continue to build on the results announced already and continue to demonstrate high-grade graphite mineralization over significant intervals. The best intersection was 8.14% graphitic carbon ("% Cg") over 148.5 metres ("m") in hole LL-22-035 including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m from 13.5m to 73.5m. The number of holes with significant mineralization confirms the potential of this area for additional graphite resources, and many holes remain open. We look forward to more results in the next 11 holes in the EV zone which will be released as more assays are received."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Further Results from Its Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at the La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

Lomiko Announces Further Results from Its Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at the La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 15.09% Cg over 60.0m in the EV Zone

Company also provides corporate update and sets date of Annual General Meeting

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fourth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with SK On

Lake Resources NL Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement with SK On

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that is has entered into a Conditional Framework Agreement with SK On Co., Ltd. (SK On) for the offtake of up to 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium from the Kachi Project which includes 10 percent investment by SK On in Lake via the issue of new ordinary shares.

Significant terms of the CFA are as follows:

- A strategic investment of a 10 percent stake in Lake (20 trading-day VWAP prior to 12/10/22)

- Offtake of 50 percent of Kachi project lithium product up to 25,000dmt (LCE)

- Initial five-year term plus option for a further five years

- Offtake priced on an agreed market price formula based upon the average quoted price in the quotation period.

The CFA is subject to a standard set of conditions being achieved by Lake Resources including: DFS; Lilac demonstration plant results; financial due diligence; and product specifications.

The CFA becomes unconditional upon the satisfaction of conditions precedent.

"The CFA delivers a long-term strategic agreement with SK On, one of the world's pre-eminent lithium-ion battery producers with a major growing presence in the North American market," Stu Crow, Lake's Executive Chairman, said.

He said the agreement strengthens Lake's long term shareholder base and adds to the equity component required for the drawdown of debt facilities for project development.

Lake's new CEO and MD David Dickson said the CFA cements the ability of Lake to scale up environmentally responsible production and also affords SK On the opportunity to participate in Lake's other projects as they move to development to ensure a supply of high-quality lithium products are available to SK On.

"SK On is very pleased to execute this CFA with Lake, a clean lithium developer, which can allow SK On to secure a stable lithium supplier for its U.S. supply chain," Jinsuk Ryu, SK On's Vice President said.

"Lake fits particularly well with SK On's ESG policy as it utilises environment-friendly direct lithium extraction technology for production of lithium. With this CFA, both Parties will strengthen mutual partnership to advance opportunities to secure sustainable sources of raw materials in the future," she said.

SK On is one of the fastest-growing battery manufacturers in the industry, with battery production facilities operating in countries including the U.S., China, Hungary and Korea. SK On, an affiliate of Korea's secondlargest conglomerate SK Group, supplies batteries to major automakers, including Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company and Volkswagen.

SK On has consented to this market release. Lake will update the market on progress on the implementation of the CFA with SK On as soon as it is able to do so.

Lake is advised in this transaction by New Electric Partners (www.newep.com).



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×