NanoXplore Inc. is pleased to hold a conference call to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the market close. Details of the Q3 Conference Call When : May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in number : 1-866-696-5894 or 416-340-2217 Participant code: 4177433#. ...

GRA:CA,NNXPF