Nanotech Investing News

NanoXplore Inc. is pleased to hold a conference call to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the market close. Details of the Q3 Conference Call When : May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in number : 1-866-696-5894 or 416-340-2217 Participant code: 4177433#. ...

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) ("NanoXplore") is pleased to hold a conference call to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q3 Conference Call

When : May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in number : 1-866-696-5894 (toll free Canada and US) or 416-340-2217 (Toronto area)

Participant code: 4177433#.

Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

There will be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 1-800-408-3053 (toll free Canada and US) or 905-694-9451 and enter the participant code 1955519#. The rebroadcast will be available until May 23, 2022.

Nomination of Martin Gagné, Director of Investor Relations

In addition, NanoXplore announced the appointment of Martin Gagné to a newly created position of Director of Investor Relations, effective May 2, 2022. In his role, Martin will oversee all aspects of investor relations activities and will report directly to the CEO and founder Soroush Nazarpour. As Director of Investor Relations, he will be responsible for the development, implementation, and management of a strategic plan for investor relations that will maximize NanoXplore's visibility in the financial community.

Martin brings more than 15 years of experience in the investment industry and holds a CPA and CFA designations. Prior to joining NanoXplore, Martin worked as a senior analyst and Portfolio Manager for asset management firms covering multiple industries in the Canadian and US Equity markets.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal.

For further information:

Investors and media

Martin Gagné
Director of Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438 476 1927


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoxploreGRA:CANNXPFNanotech Investing
GRA:CA,NNXPF

Solmax and NanoXplore formalize their relationship after five years of collaboration and innovation through a blanket purchase order

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) and Solmax Group Inc. (" Solmax ") announce that they entered into a blanket purchase order, result of several years of collaborative work.

The five-year collaboration between the two companies has resulted in a product that is the first of its kind in the environmental infrastructure market. "This cooperation underscores our commitment to delivering growth through forward-looking innovation and collaboration," says Solmax CEO, Jean-Louis Vangeluwe. "Our five-year development collaboration with NanoXplore will allow us to launch a next-generation product based on graphene technology that solves some of our customers' sustainability challenges while also boosting performance."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc is focused on developing medical products and regimens that address addiction. The company is working on novel formulations of psilocybin and other naturally-sourced psychedelics to treat pain, opioid dependency, and other health problems.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. Its lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this dysregulation which Satellos has identified as a root cause of the progressive nature of this disease.

Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Laboratories Ltd is a biotechnology company that operates in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market under the name Gemina Labs. It endeavors to develop novel surface functionalization chemistries for the detection of pathogens and biomarkers (the Gemina Surface Chemistry).

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage, precision medicine company. The company is actively advancing a pipeline of in-licensed oncology therapeutics for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Its Drug Response Predictor (DRP) technology refines patient selection and improve clinical outcomes. Its pipeline product includes Dovitinib, Stenoparib, Ixempra.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its product candidates comprise Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release tablets, which is an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×