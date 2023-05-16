Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

Mydecine Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, announces the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net Loss: The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.65 million, from operations, or a basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.41). For the same period in 2022, loss from operations was $5.63 million, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of ($1.20).

Cash Position: The Company had $10,291 in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023.

Financial Position: Total assets at March 31, 2023 was $2,220,877 which included $1,756,110 of current assets as compared to total assets at March 31, 2022 of $5.21 million which included $3.24 million of current assets. Total liabilities as at March 31, 2022 was $10,274,478 which included $5,343,332 of current liabilities compared to total liabilities at $8.92 mission which included $4.31 million of current liabilities.

Total Expenses: Total expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $3,980,438 compared to $4.74 million for the three-month ended March 31, 2022.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION - UNAUDITED
As at, Note March 31,
2023
$ 		December 31,
2022
$
Current assets
Cash 10,291 11,030
Other receivables 4 50,000 86,667
Sales tax receivable 303,796 276,135
Marketable securities 4 555,423 4,617,885
Prepaids and deposits 5 836,600 1,220,349
Total current assets 1,756,110 6,212,066
Non-current assets
Prepaids and deposits 5 460,167 678,916
Property and equipment 6 4,600 9,876
Total assets 2,220,877 6,900,858
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14 5,257,450 5,371,916
Notes payable 8 85,882 85,204
Derivative liabilities 9 - 346,667
Total current liabilities 5,343,332 5,803,787
Non-current liabilities
Convertible debentures, net 7 4,931,146 4,696,974
Total liabilities 10,274,478 10,500,761
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Share capital 10 119,119,011 115,918,379
Contributed surplus 10 16,787,778 16,787,778
Equity portion of convertible debentures 7 175,756 175,756
Deficit (144,136,146 ) (136,481,816)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) (8,053,601 ) (3,599,903)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) 2,220,877 6,900,858


CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - UNAUDITED
For the three-months ended,
Note March 31,
2023 		March 31,
2022
Expenses
Finance cost 7 234,918 221,199
Corporate development 501,631 127,880
Depreciation 6 5,275 60,672
Consulting fees 1,932,938 1,423,873
Director and management fees 12 183,962 110,572
Foreign exchange loss 9,630 28,188
Insurance 28,724 259,345
Office and miscellaneous 138,666 119,736
Professional fees 325,621 607,154
Regulatory and filing fees 100,680 98,246
Research and development 143,334 1,049,525
Salaries 12 375,059 638,046
Total expenses 3,980,438 4,744,436
Other income (expenses)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 9 - (893,450)
Revaluation of marketable securities 4 (2,277,096 ) -
Other income 26,667 -
Other receivable provision 4 (1,285,366 )
Gain on settlement of debt 10 (5,425 ) -
Transaction expense (132,672 ) -
Total other income (expenses) (3,673,892 ) (893,450)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year (7,654,330 ) (5,637,886)
Net loss per share – Basic and diluted from continuing operations (0.41 ) (1.20)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic and diluted 18,561,565 4,708,788


For more information, please review the Company's filed financial statements and management discussion on the SEDAR site.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, pre-revenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction, and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (AI). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006—short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

Learn more at https://www.mydecine.com.

For more information, please contact:
Media Contact:
pr@mydecineinc.com

Investor Relations:
investorrelations@mydecineinc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer
contact@mydecineinc.com

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.mydecine.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Often but not always, forward- looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability and continuity of financing, the ability of the Company to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property, the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.


Mydecine Reports its 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Results

Mydecine Reports its 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Results

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") of shareholders which was held on Friday, May 5, 2023, by conference call (the "Meeting"). There were 23 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, holding 2,423,009 common shares, representing 11.25% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mydecine Reports Positive Preclinical Results on the MYCO-006 Series of its Short-Acting MDMA Analogues

Mydecine Reports Positive Preclinical Results on the MYCO-006 Series of its Short-Acting MDMA Analogues

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is glad to share promising pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics ("PKPD") results from the MYCO-006 family in mouse models. The mice model data indicates considerably shorter half life and accelerated onset while retaining generation-1 MDMA features. The objective of this effort has been to develop medications that mirror the qualities and effects of Gen-1 MDMA with a shorter duration. The Company believes that these enhanced features will significantly improve their usability in existing medical and clinical settings, removing the need for a specialized "psychedelic clinic" where clinicians can use the MYCO-006 drugs to improve the efficacy of therapy sessions while eliminating the need for further post-session monitoring of the patent. As compared to Gen-1 MDMA, this provides a huge cost savings in physician hours and allows more patients to be treated in the same amount of time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP ANNOUNCES CLOSING UNDER SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP ANNOUNCES CLOSING UNDER SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced Common Share Subscription Agreement (the " Subscription Agreement ") with a third-party investor dated March 10, 2023 and the subsequent filing of a shelf prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement ") in connection therewith on April 4, 2023 the Company has closed the second issuance under the Subscription Agreement (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING UNDER SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING UNDER SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced Common Share Subscription Agreement (the " Subscription Agreement ") with a third-party investor (the " Investor ") dated March 10, 2023 the Company has filed a shelf prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus for the province of Québec and Amended and Restated Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus for each of the provinces of Canada dated January 28, 2022 (together, the " Shelf Prospectus ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

