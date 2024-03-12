Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MTM Critical Metals

MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) advises that Flash Metals Pty Ltd has elected to exercise its FJH Option and enter into a joint research and development agreement. The Parties will use their best endeavours to complete and execute a worldwide exclusive license by 20 May 2024.This date can be extended by mutual written agreement between the parties.

Highlights:

  • Flash Metals Pty Ltd has formally exercised its Option (“FJH Option”) to license the patented Flash Joule Heating technology.
  • The worldwide exclusive license will include:
    • the recovery of rare earth elements (REE’s), metals and metallic compounds from Coal Fly Ash, Bauxite Residue (Red Mud), Ores, Bitumen and Coal;
    • the use of processed coal fly ash waste for the lower carbon building materials including cement and concrete;
    • the recovery of REE, metals (including gold, silver, platinum and palladium) and metallic compounds from E-Waste (electronic equipment, consumer electronics, power tools, print circuit board, CPU’s and smartphones); and
    • the recycling of degraded or end of life Lithium-Ion Batteries to recover metals including lithium, manganese, copper, cobalt and nickel.
  • Directors John Hannaford and Lachlan Reynolds visited William Marsh Rice University and KnightHawk Engineering in Houston, Texas this week to inspect the technology hub and progress on the Flash Joule Heating prototype.
By securing the licence, the Company will hold the rights to develop the patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology in relation to specific applications (see below for more detail). FJH is a novel processing and recycling technology being developed to extract critical metals including REE, titanium, nickel, cobalt and lithium from waste material including lithium-ion batteries, eWaste, Coal Fly Ash (CFA) produced by coal-fired power stations or bauxite residue (red mud) derived from aluminium production.

MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said“We are very excited to be able to formally exercise the FJH Option and proceed to licence the Flash Joule Heating technology. The development work conducted by Rice and KnightHawk Engineering to date, which we have seen in person, has given us confidence to scale up the technology and to commercialise it. The technology applications are extremely exciting and have huge potential as the world looks to decarbonise and secure critical mineral supply chains.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksrare earth stocksniobium stocksrare earth explorationniobium explorationasx:mtmtech investingresource investingResource Investing
MTM:AU
MTM Critical Metals
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals


Firebird Metals

Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant

Advanced manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement with China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (ChinaChemical), a large Chinese conglomerate and a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), to collaborate through the development and ultimately building the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China.

Keep reading...Show less
Can Mining Finally Go Millennial? Experts Talk Strategies for Attracting Young Investors

Can Mining Finally Go Millennial? Experts Talk Strategies for Attracting Young Investors

One of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers in history is coming in the next two decades, with an estimated US$84 trillion globally expected to be passed down from Baby Boomers to Millennials.

Compared to their older counterparts, Millennials and Gen Z have a higher risk tolerance, as is reflected in their love of tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. Millennials and Gen Z are also keen on aligning their investments with their values when it comes to the environment and sustainability — a fact that can make them uneasy about mining stocks.

Overcoming these negative sentiments is essential if the mining industry is to position itself to capture that US$84 trillion wealth transfer. But how? That was the main question posed at one panel at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, which the Investing News Network had the opportunity to attend.

Keep reading...Show less
Terrain Minerals Limited

Highly Encouraging REE & Gallium Results at Larins Lane Project only ~25% of Samples Assayed to Date

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) advises that the first batch of 537 assays, have been received back from the December 2023 air-core drill campaign undertaken at the Company’s 100% owned Larin’s Lane project, located at the Smokebush project and approximately 350 kilometres north of Perth, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Earn In and Joint Venture Agreement Executed with Delta Lithium

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of an ‘Earn-in and Joint Venture Agreement, Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill Lithium Project’ (the “Agreement”), with Electrostate Malinda Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) (“Delta”).

Keep reading...Show less
raymond goldie, mining equipment

PDAC President: Critical Metals, Raising Capital Take Center Stage at Convention

Speaking at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, President Raymond Goldie shared his thoughts on the event as well as trends he's seeing in the Canadian mining industry.

While critical minerals were a key topic at this year's conference, Goldie said funding was also top of mind.

"We have to also bear in mind that a lot of our members — especially junior resource companies — are finding a great deal of difficulty in raising capital," he said. "That's probably the number two topic (at PDAC) — how do we raise money?"

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market on the ongoing exploration activities at its Redlings REE Project. The Company has received the final results of a 2,228- sample geochemical sampling campaign whilst the current RC drilling programme continues to progress. The current drilling program is planned to consist of ~1,500m RC drilling to target dense pipe-like bodies at the Redlings REE Project. These pipe-like structures are interpreted to represent carbonatite intrusions, extending to significant depths. The interpreted deep-seated carbonatite intrusions are inferred to represent the potential source of surficial rare earth element (REE) anomalism of up to 7.8% TREO previously encountered at the Project. The drilling forms part of the Company’s aggressive exploration strategy to fully test the potential of the Project to host an economic REE mineral resource.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals
