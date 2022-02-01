TSX and OTCQX: MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. today announces that it has mailed to its shareholders a notice of special meeting and management information circular and related materials for a special meeting of shareholders to be held on February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time . The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Special Meeting was set as the ...

MPVD:CA,MPVDF