- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
More High Grade with up to 60% Heavy REE (HREE) - Gyttorp
Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its high-grade REE and copper project in Sweden, the Gyttorp nr 100 project (Gyttorp Project or Gyttorp) and regarding the granting of additional applications.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Laboratory assays confirm & deliver more high-grade rare earths: TREE+Y up to 8.3% from actinolite skarn, confirming high grade results from recent pXRF1. Rock chip samples have up to 60% HREE present. MREE average 24% over samples in Table 1.
- Gyttorp property shows highly elevated MREE (neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium). These are those favoured for new green technology applications and those which tend to have the highest value.
- Further high-grade copper confirmed by laboratory assays: High-grade copper mineralisation in rock chips up to 5.1% confirmed in the copper trend at Gyttorp (Table 2) with mineralisation associated with 1 km of discontinuous old mine workings.
- Importantly, ahead of drilling, a ground magnetic survey is planned across the >3km long trend that suggests the project has significant scale.
- Bastion’s Gyttorp nr 100 property hosts almost 200 recorded mineral occurrences and old mines (refer ASX announcement of 19 June 2023). Records suggest there has been no systematic sampling or evaluation of these occurrences for REE. Many of these occurrences are described as magnetite-rich skarns (Fe-skarns) and sampling by Bastion (and the SGU) has confirmed the presence of high-grade REE, which may be present in significant quantities.
- Work underway to obtain access to historical drill core in newly granted properties and exploration applications: Sampling and pXRF analysis of cores is planned to evaluate the copper mineralised intersections and analyse for REE, which were not analysed previously, including.
- Grindgruvan 2 drillhole in Striberg project, 148.3 to 152.5 m, 4.2 m @ 1.1% Cu and 173.5-181.8 m, 8.3 m @ 0.82% Cu.
The exploration tenure is located near Gyttorp in the Bergslagen district of Sweden, 180 km west of Stockholm. Sweden is home to Europe’s largest REE discovery in the Kiruna area2. The Gyttorp nr 100 property (Figure 1) is highly prospective for high-grade REEs (Figure 2). The Project is situated on the southern end of a belt of iron and REE-enriched skarns, more than 100 kilometres long, known locally as the “REE-line”.
Commenting on the High-Grade Assay Results, Executive Chairman, Mr Ross Landles, said:
“We are pleased to have received the laboratory assays, which confirm the tenor of the pXRF results we announced earlier this month. These show elevated REE or copper across most samples, with values up to 8.3% REE+Y and 5.1% copper. Importantly, the results show high concentrations of heavy REE in some samples, and a general enrichment in magnetic REE’s Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb.”
“These results confirm the high-grade nature of the project and support our intention to carry out a detailed ground magnetic survey over the 3 km REE trend and area of elevated copper, to define drill targets, once the magnetic survey is interpreted. The results suggest Bastion may have the potential to become a major player in the discovery of rare earths and critical metals.”
As previously noted, Sweden is home to Europe’s largest REE discovery in recent times. Currently, no REE are mined in Europe, with China providing nearly 98% of the EU’s supply. Gyttorp and Bastion’s new critical minerals projects provide the potential to change this dynamic.
The Swedish Geological Survey (SGU) previously took samples in the Gyttorp property which showed highly elevated Magnet Rare Earth Elements (MREE; neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium). These are those favoured for new green technology applications and those which tend to have the highest value.
Rock chip samples were analysed by ALS laboratories using the ME-MS89L fusion method. The results are very promising, confirming, both visual and pXRF results. The > 3 km long trend (Figures 2 and 3) suggests the project has scale and the ground magnetic survey planned will assist defining this. Laboratory assay results are generally lower than the pXRF results, as the latter analyses small areas of samples, whereas the laboratory assays analyse the entire rock chip sample for a broad range of elements.
Setting
Sweden is the home of Europe’s largest REE discovery at Per Geijer near Kiruna1 and has a well- documented history of rare earth element discovery and mining. Mineral deposits in the Bergslagen district (Figure 4) are predominantly hosted in skarns, which have been mined for base metals, iron, manganese, tungsten and molybdenum.
The skarns, characterised by calcium-silicate minerals often associated with magnetite, occur in deformed and metamorphosed volcano-sedimentary sequences of Paleoproterozoic age (about 1.9 billion years old). The district is the location of the discovery of the rare earth element cerium in 1804, at the Bastnäs deposit. This was originally mined for iron and copper and 160 tonnes of rare earth- bearing minerals, including cerite and bastnasite, were mined to depths of 30m between 1860 and 19192. The Bastnäs REE mineral field is located approximately 50 km northeast of the Bastion’s new tenure at Gyttorp.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Bastion Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exceptional Clay Hosted Rare Earth Grades Intersected at Poços
Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to announce high grade REE assay results from sampling at Poços1
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Enova confirms significant assay results for a non-invasive shallow subsurface auger sampling programme at Poços; highlights of these are results greater than 2,000 ppm TREO2 are as follows:
- A1-TR001-001 including 3m @2,744
- A1-TR003-001 including 3m @3,030
- A1-TR006-001 including 3m @3,508
- A1-TR008-001 including 2m @2,113
- A1-TR009-001 including 3m @3,964
- A1-TR010-001 including 3m @2,524
- A2-TR001-001 including 1m @2,786
- A2-TR002-001 including 2m @2,043
- A2-TR006-001 including 2m @2,099
- A3-TR002-001 including 3m @2,306
- A3-TR005-001 including 2m @2,145
- A4-TR001-001 including 2m @2,488
- A4-TR001-001 including 3m @4,950
- Peak rare earth element (REE) assays were 5,158 ppm TREO or 0.52% TREO, 5,042 ppm TREO or 0.50% TREO, 4,650 ppm TREO or 0.47% TREO, providing guidance for a high-grade exploration target at Poços,
- REE enriched tenements at Poços confirm the areas’ potential for a prospect scale high grade REE deposit,
- Shallow surface and subsurface sampling confirmed surface saprolite clay systems w
- across all Poços tenements, with potential deeper mineralisation upside.
- The project is located nearby to townships, well-developed highways, infrastructure, water access, hydroelectric power and well connected to a commercial port.
ANNOUNCEMENT
Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) (“Enova” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from non-invasive shallow surface and subsurface auger sampling at Poços tenements 832.174/2023, 832.175/2023, 832.177/2023, 832.179/2023 and 830.652/2020. The locations of the auger sampling and significant assay intercepts are provided in Figure 2. In accordance with ASX reporting of mineral results, details of the sampling, assay results and other technical details are contained in JORC Table 1 and Significant Results and Auger Sampling Data for Poços Project in Table 2 in Appendix A.
The Poços alkaline complex massif region (Poços) hosts world-class rare earth element (REE) mineral discoveries. Enova aims to replicate the success of peers in the region. Refer to Figure 1 (below) for a location plan of Enova’s tenements and surrounding tenements of IAC REE significance.
Figure 1: Regional location of Poços tenements
Enova is assessing results from the current exploration program and the potential for future air-core drilling program. Regarding tenements overlain by the Pedra Branca APA area and buffer zone, identified during Due Diligence, further clarification is being sought regarding requirements for more impactful exploration in the future, such as air-core/reverse circulation drilling and future development.
Mr. Eric Vesel Managing Director of Enova, commented:
“The assay results from the Poços sampling programme confirm the prospectivity of the tenements, which is not surprising for tenements within the alkaline complex. The largest tenement, located near the southern rim of the complex, was encouraging but with mixed results (Above and below 1000ppm TREO). Overall, the Poços results have returned exceptional near- surface grades which has significant unexplored deeper saprolite strata worthy of follow up exploration. This Phase 1 exploration work was part of our initial reconnaissance to investigate our portfolio of prospective REE tenements.
Our team is currently focused on the CODA maiden drill programme; we recognise the importance of assessing all our other projects. We have arranged a consulting exploration team to explore our Juquiá tenements, a potential carbonatite prospect. There is also REE potential within our Santo Antonio (do Jacinto) tenements based on a strong thorium anomaly3, as shared by SI6’s Pimenta Project.
Enova is now in the envious position of holding two major potential IAC REE project areas: POÇOS and CODA with further areas currently under investigation. It’s remarkable that in such a short period of time, Enova has acquired and brought from concept to exploration stage, two major projects with significant upside and worthy of development.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Enova Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Former GM Leader Joins Energy Fuels to Boost Rare Earths Operations
Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) announced the appointment of Debra Bennethum, formerly of General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM), as director of critical minerals and strategic supply chain.
According to a Monday (June 17) release, Bennethum brings extensive expertise from her tenure at GM, where she worked to ensure secure supply of key EV materials, including rare earths and critical battery minerals.
Her role included finding and vetting suppliers, as well as leading negotiations for long-term supply deals. Bennethum also managed investment projects worth over US$1.5 billion, forging strategic partnerships for GM.
At Energy Fuels, she will leverage her experience to enhance the company's rare earths business. This includes strengthening relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and negotiating supply agreements.
Her appointment underscores Energy Fuels' commitment to expanding its US-based rare earths operations, highlighted by recent commercial production of on-spec separated rare earths at the White Mesa mill in Utah.
“Ms. Bennethum brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships in EV and automotive supply chains to advance Energy Fuels' U.S.-leading, integrated rare earth business, which recently began commercial production of 'on spec' separated rare earths at our White Mesa Mill in Utah, USA,” said Energy Fuels President and CEO Mark Chalmers in a press release.
“Having worked at GM for over 12 years, including key roles in EV, hybrid and critical mineral supply chains, we believe Ms. Bennethum is the ideal person to lead Energy Fuels' rare earth marketing efforts and collaborations, including the sale of our products to metal-makers, magnet-makers, EV and automotive OEMs, renewable energy companies, rare earth recycling companies, U.S. defense suppliers, and other customers,” he added.
White Mesa achieved commercial production of on-spec separated rare earths on June 10, making it one of the largest commercial rare earths separation circuits outside of China. The mill is capable of producing separated neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), essential for high-performance magnets in EVs and renewable energy technologies.
Energy Fuels anticipates ramping up production to meet growing demand while advancing its uranium operations. The company is a leading US uranium miner and produces vanadium when market conditions are appropriate.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam
CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the following exploration activities within E15/1495 at North Dam.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Columbite Rock chip sample ND11 sourced from pegmatite returned significant results for Niobium 47.1 % (Nb) and Tantalum 9.01% (Ta) within the North Dam Project.
- This follows up from previously announced (22 August 2023) rock chips collected from a stream bed which returned results 43.93% Nb and 14.53% Ta.
- Anomalous Nb in soil geochemistry is coincident with out cropping pegmatites within the central area of E15/1495, which will be drill tested in the upcoming RC drill program.
- Preliminary heritage survey report now received and supports performing the planned activities, final report is expected this month, with drilling continuing to be targeted to commence in July.
- Infill soil sampling has been completed in targeted zones and results will be incorporated into the final drill hole plans as results are received.
As per ASX announcement dated 28th May 2024 a soil geochemistry review, detailed pegmatite mapping and rock chip sampling was undertaken to identify the source pegmatites that have likely shed the columbite and tantalite rock chips along a 97m narrow stream bed which returned 43.93% Nb and 14.53% Ta from sample S254 (refer to ASX release dated 22nd August 2023). A recent rock chip sample ND11 of columbite was collected directly from an outcropping pegmatite located nearby the Niobium soil anomaly and 100m South East from S254.
The selective sample of columbite from weathered pegmatite is biased and does not represent the true concentration of the overall pegmatite but yielded a Niobium content of 47.1% and Tantalum 9.01% (see Figure 1 and Table 1).
Broader zones of anomalous Niobium (>15ppm and > 20ppm) from soil geochemistry have been interpreted (See Figure 2) and are coincident with outcropping pegmatites. These pegmatites to the West will both be mapped in detail for the presence of columbite and have drill holes planned to intersect them as part of the wider RC program, which is primarily targeting Li2O.
A preliminary report has been received for the recent heritage survey and supports performing the planned activities, with the final report expected this month. Following this, preparatory works can be executed prior to mobilisation of the drilling contractor, with drilling targeted to commence in July.
Infill soil sampling work to assist in definition of the priority drill holes has now been completed and results will be incorporated into the drill plans once received.
Figure 1: Photos columbite and source pegmatite
Table 1: Sample ND11 rock chip niobium and tantalum chemistry.
Figure 2: Location of anomalous Nb rock chip sample and soil anomaly at the North Dam Projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Norwegian Explorer Reports Europe’s Largest Rare Earths Deposit
After three years of exploration, Rare Earths Norway announced the discovery of Europe's largest rare earths deposit at the Fen carbonatite complex in Telemark County, Norway.
The find is expected to reshape the supply landscape for these critical materials in the region.
Rare Earths Norway unveiled a maiden mineral resource estimate for Fen on June 6. It shows that the complex hosts 559 million metric tons (MT) of mineralized material at 1.57 percent total rare earth oxides.
This translates to approximately 8.8 million MT of total rare earth oxides, with an estimated 1.5 million MT of magnet-related rare earths, which are crucial for electric vehicles and wind turbines.
The discovery positions Norway as a vital player in Europe’s rare earths and critical raw materials supply chain.
Currently, Europe lacks active rare earths extraction, making this find potentially significant in reducing dependency on external sources, notably China, which currently dominates the global rare earths market.
The deposit is expected to contribute to the European Union's goal of providing for at least 10 percent of its annual rare earths demand by 2030, as outlined in the region's Critical Raw Materials Act.
“This is a very important moment for Rare Earths Norway, the resource estimate underscores the potential of the deposit to be a truly transformative asset that can underpin a secure rare earths value chain for Europe,” Alf Reistad, CEO of Rare Earths Norway, said in a company press release. “We are working with leading partners, such as Montanuniversität Leoben in Austria to develop this deposit with the world’s most sustainable mine and mineral processing technology minimizing the environmental footprint from mine to magnet."
Bernd Schäfer, CEO of EIT RawMaterials, a company that supported Rare Earths Norway's work, highlighted the broader implications for the region, commenting, “This project underscores the potential and the opportunity for Europe to invest in world class mining and processing projects that will help secure our industrial value chains and set new standards in environmental and social performance through technology, innovation and collaboration.”
Market watchers view the discovery as a potential game changer for the European rare earths market. Rare earths output from Norway could help stabilize supply chains, reduce prices and foster the growth of green technologies.
Rare Earths Norway plans to continue exploration at Fen, with a new drilling campaign set for 2024. It aims to further assess the economic viability of the project through additional studies, with results expected later this year.
The company also intends to establish a pilot factory in the municipality of Nome to test new technologies and optimize mineral processing. Buoyed by an investment of 20 million Norwegian kroner from Telemark Utviklingsfond, Rare Earths Norway said the pilot will serve as an educational platform for future staff training.
A 10 billion Norwegian kroner investment decision is anticipated by 2030.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
New Outcropping Boulders with the Potential to Host High Grade Hard Rock Rare Earth Mineralisation Discovered in Expanded Field Reconnaissance Program at Campo Grande Project
Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the “Campo Grande” Rare Earths (‘Campo Grande Project’) covering ~1801km2 in the Rare Earth (REE) province of Bahia, Brazil. The new detailed pan concentrate sampling and mapping campaign is focused on identifying anomalies and pathfinder minerals essential for discovering Rare Earths, targets for drilling and for guiding future exploration activities.
- Following the recently completed drilling program at the Rio Negro hard rock rare earth prospect, Equinox has significantly expanded its surface field work at the wider Campo Grande Rare Earth Project.
- Multiple new outcropping boulders in a number of new areas have been discovered that are considered highly prospective to host high grade hard rock rare earth mineralization with a number of samples collected and sent to the laboratory for assaying.
- Rio Negro is located ~20 km along strike from Brazilian Rare Earth’s Pele Project and ~5 km from their Sulista Project.1
- Rio Negro constitutes only a small proportion of Equinox’s extensive landholding in the region (see Figure 2), including coverage of a large proportion of the critical Volta Da Rio Plutonic suite, and is therefore well-positioned for a potential high-grade hard rock rare earth discovery.
- Assay results from the Rio Negro drilling program, comprising 156 auger and 3 RC holes to date, are due imminently. The RC holes penetrated hard rock at a depth of ~40 meters.
- New areas have been identified (refer to Figure 3) containing high thorium anomalies over much of the tenure, which is a key pathfinder element for high-grade rare earth mineralisation.
During a recent 18-day on-site visit, Managing Director Zac Komur, along with the in country management and geological teams, conducted field work activities across key prospects within the ~1801km2 of prospective REE tenements currently held in and around Brazilian Rare Earth’s (ASX:BRE) prospects of Monte Alto, Pele and their Sulista Projects.1 Multiple surface outcroppings were present across the targeted areas that are considered highly prospective for high grade hard rock earths. These outcrops were inspected and hard rock grab samples were collected and now at the laboratory for comprehensive assaying.
As Equinox Resources advances its exploration efforts, the Company remains committed to a systematic approach to the geological techniques used to potentially discover ultra-high grade rare earths across the ~1,800km2 of the Campo Grande Project. Shareholders can expect further updates as data becomes available and exploration progresses.
Equinox Resources Managing Director and CEO, Zac Komur, commented:
“Great to be back on the ground in Brazil, overseeing the impressive work our exploration team has achieved at Campo Grande. Traveling across our extensive tenements, I was struck by the sheer scale of our project. Our initial Rio Negro prospect represents just 1% of our total holdings for Campo Grande.
We have significant work ahead to approach our exploration in a systematic geological manner, ensuring that our investments are targeted wisely. I have full confidence in our geology team and their relentless dedication.
During my visit, I encountered multiple massive outcrop trendlines across our tenements. These have been sampled, and we are eagerly awaiting the results to strategically plan our next steps.”
Figure 1: EQN Managing Director Zac Komur on one of the outcrops at the Monoel Vitorino Block Prospect
Equinox Resources emphasizes that visual observations should never be considered a proxy or substitute for rigorous laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor or principal economic interest. Visual assessments alone cannot determine concentrations, grades, impurities, or any properties critical to valuations. The photos that included in this announcement will be submitted for laboratory assay to determine full suite TREO grades.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Equinox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DY6 Metals CEO Lloyd Kaiser Touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains
The geopolitical landscape is shifting, and African nations, particularly resource-rich countries like Malawi, are becoming vital to the global supply chain of rare earth metals, according to Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of Australia-based DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6).
Countries such as the US are aiming to diversify their sources of critical minerals and reduce their reliance on China by enhancing relations with African countries.
“Africa offers a lot — it's rich in critical materials and could also help secure supply," Kaiser said, commenting on calls for the US government to build stronger trade relationships with African nations to align with America’s broader objective to ensure a stable and secure supply of essential raw materials.
"I think the government of Malawi would like to see more support from the US to assist with infrastructure, and that would also then help with all the mining companies coming into fruition," he continued, adding that mutual interest in such collaborations could result in vast economic and developmental benefits for African nations and improved supply security for the US.
DY6 owns six heavy rare earths and critical minerals projects in Southern Malawi, a region that has proven economic rare earth elements deposits. Historical drilling at the company's Tundulu project has confirmed its potential to host significant rare earth elements mineralisation.
Watch the full interview with Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of DY6 Metals, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by DY6 Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. DY6 Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with DY6 Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.