Mineros S.A. Added to MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index , Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index, FTSE Global Equity Index Series , and TEVAICOL ETF Reflecting Enhanced Institutional Investor Exposure

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF; BVC: MINEROS; OTCQX: MNSAF) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index ("MVGDXJ"), the underlying index of the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ"), pursuant to the index's semi-annual review and quarterly rebalancing. In addition, Mineros has been added to the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index, the underlying index of the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF ("SGDJ"), and to the Small Cap segment of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series pursuant to each of their semi-annual reviews. Each of these changes will be implemented at the close of trading on Friday, September 18, 2026, and effective from the open on Monday, September 21, 2026. Finally, the creation of the TEVA Colombia Equity Index, the underlying benchmark for TEVAICOL, the first locally managed Colombian equity ETF, recently launched on the Colombian Stock Exchange on September 10, 2026, is expected to provide demand for Mineros common shares through its anticipated addition to TEVAICOL ETF.
"Inclusion in industry indexes validates all of our team's hard work to improve Mineros' operations and strengthen our balance sheet," said Daniel Henao, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These additions will broaden our shareholder base by increasing access to institutional capital and enhance trading liquidity. More broadly, they reflect the progress we have made on our producing assets and the near-term value creation opportunity represented by our growth portfolio."
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile and an exploration project in the Tolima department, near Cajamarca, Colombia.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the Company's inclusion in the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, and the potential for increased investor visibility and liquidity.
Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions about: future prices of gold and other metal prices; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; production costs; the price of other commodities such as fuel; equipment or processes operating as anticipated; permitting timelines; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; inflation; exchange rates; and positive relations with local groups. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2026, and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914823551/en/
For further information, please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 647-496-3011
investor.relations@mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
relacion.inversionistas@mineros.com.co