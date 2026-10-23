Mineros Proposes Approximately US$58 Million Special Dividend, Equivalent to US$0.20 Per Share, and Calls Special Meeting of Shareholders

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF; BVC: MINEROS; OTCQX: MNSAF) ("Mineros" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has called an extraordinary meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Colombia time) on November 24, 2026, in the Salón Gran Real of the Hotel Marriott, Calle 1a Sur #43a-83, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia.
The matters to be voted on or addressed at the Meeting are as follows:
1. Verification of quorum and introduction to the Meeting.
2. Approval of the Meeting agenda.
3. Appointment of the commission for the scrutiny, review and approval of the minutes of the Meeting.
4. Approval of the release of occasional reserves and distribution of the amount released to shareholders as an extraordinary dividend.
Proposed Extraordinary Dividend
At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve the release of a portion of the Company's occasional reserves, constituted out of profits of fiscal years ended on or before December 31, 2025, and the distribution of the released amount as a one-time extraordinary cash dividend of US$0.20 per common share (the "Extraordinary Dividend").
If approved, the Extraordinary Dividend will be payable in a single instalment on December 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2026. It is in addition to, and does not affect, the ordinary dividend of US$0.10 per share approved on March 27, 2026. The Board recommends that shareholders vote FOR the resolution.
Dividends paid to shareholders holding through the Canadian system will be subject to a 20% Colombian withholding tax. Eligible shareholders may claim any excess withholding through the procedure described in the Management Information Circular dated October 15, 2026 (the "Circular").
Meeting Materials and Voting
The record date for shareholders in the Canadian market is October 15, 2026. To be valid, proxies and voting instruction forms must be received by TSX Trust Company no later than 10:00 a.m. (Colombia time) on November 20, 2026.
The Company is using notice-and-access. The Circular and related materials are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com, at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/MSA2026, and on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co. A live listen-only webcast of the Meeting will be available on the Company's website.
About Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold producer headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company benefits from a diversified asset portfolio, encompassing operating mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, alongside a pipeline of development and exploration projects located throughout the region, including the Porvenir development asset in Nicaragua, the La Pepa Project in Chile and the Tolima Project in Colombia.
With an operating history spanning over 50 years, Mineros is defined by a commitment to safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombia Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
For Further Information
Ann Wilkinson | Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011 | Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Camilo Obando | Director, Investor Relations
(+57) 604 266 5757 | Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with respect to the approval, declaration, timing, amount and payment of the Extraordinary Dividend, the amount of occasional reserves available for distribution, the expected tax treatment of the Extraordinary Dividend. Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release including, without limitation, assumptions about: the approval of the Extraordinary Dividend by the General Shareholders Assembly; the Company's financial condition, liquidity and cash flows; the absence of restrictions on the payment of dividends under the Company's financing arrangements; legal, regulatory and tax stability in Colombia and Canada; and the number of common shares outstanding on the record date. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and does not guarantee future performance. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or developments to be materially different from those expressed in forward-looking information include, without limitation: the General Shareholders Assembly may not approve the Extraordinary Dividend, or may approve it with variations; laws, regulations and tax rates may change; and the Company's financing arrangements may restrict the payment of dividends. This list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.