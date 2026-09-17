Microsoft, Marvell and Utimaco to Deliver Industry-first Secure, Cloud-scale Payments Solution

- New cloud-native payment security platform: Azure Payment HSM v2 combines Marvell® LiquidSecurity® HSMs, Utimaco Atalla™ Payments Module software and Microsoft Azure into a fully managed payments security service.
- Designed for regulated payment workloads: Enables financial institutions and payment service providers to meet PCI security, compliance, audit, and operational requirements without deploying or managing HSM payment infrastructure.
- Public preview availability: Available beginning Sept. 17, 2026, in Western U.S. and Western Europe.
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), Microsoft and Utimaco today announced delivery of Azure Payment HSM v2, a new highly available payments security platform for financial institutions and payment service providers. The offering combines Marvell LiquidSecurity hardware security module (HSM) technology, Utimaco Atalla Payments Module and Microsoft Azure. It provides banks, payment processors and financial institutions with a hardware-backed, compliant and highly available foundation for securing critical payment workloads and transactions.
Azure Payment HSM v2 delivers a cloud-native payment security platform through Microsoft Azure. The service enables financial institutions and payment providers to secure payment transactions, protect sensitive payment assets, maintain cryptographic key sovereignty and meet stringent PCI security, compliance, audit, performance and operational requirements without the cost and complexity of deploying or managing physical HSM infrastructure.
"Marvell, Microsoft and Utimaco have partnered to address the growing demand for cloud-scale payment services," said Cary Ussery, senior vice president and general manager, Multimarket Business Group, at Marvell. "Combining best-in-class hardware, software and services to meet the performance, security and compliance demands of modern payment networks, the new solution will allow customers to scale their security capabilities without the cost and hassle of managing traditional dedicated payment infrastructure."
"By offering this new solution as a service on Azure, we're removing the operational burden of managing payment specific HSMs so our customers can focus on innovation," said Soumya Subramanian, vice president of Cloud Security Engineering at Microsoft.
"We are proud to position our globally successful Atalla Payments Module in Microsoft's multi-vendor HSM infrastructure provided by Marvell," said Stefan Auerbach, CEO of Utimaco. "This is an industry first and provides excellent performance and maximum security to Microsoft and its payment customers."
Payment networks are under increasing pressure to modernize while meeting expanding regulatory and compliance obligations, including PCI PIN Security, PCI HSM and regional data sovereignty requirements. At the same time, transaction volumes and fraud threats continue to grow, exposing the limitations of traditional payment HSM deployments that rely on customer-owned data center-based infrastructure, which is costly, operationally complex and difficult to scale globally.
This collaboration addresses that gap by combining:
- Utimaco Atalla Payments Module: Industry-proven cryptographic software supporting card issuance, PIN translation, mobile payments and key management, widely deployed across global payment networks, and the only payment software supporting multiple hardware platforms on the market.
- Marvell LiquidSecurity HSMs: Purpose-built, cloud-scale hardware security modules designed for dense, multi-tenant environments, offering high transaction throughput and hardware-based key protection.
- Microsoft Azure: A globally scaled, enterprise-grade cloud platform that delivers the integrated solution as a fully managed service, enabling customers to accelerate modernization, meet stringent compliance requirements, elastically scale with demand and reduce the operational burden of managing payment infrastructure.
Availability
Azure Payment HSM v2 is available as a public preview beginning September 17, 2026, in Western U.S. and Western Europe.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
About Azure Payment HSM v2
Azure Payment HSM v2 marks a significant advancement in cloud-based payment security. Developed for organizations operating in highly regulated payment environments, it delivers the security, compliance, performance, and key sovereignty required for mission-critical payment systems. Through Microsoft's partnership with Marvell and Utimaco, customers gain a purpose-built payment HSM platform combined with Azure's global scale and resiliency, enabling faster innovation, operational efficiency, and secure modernization of payment infrastructure. As one of the world's leading cloud providers, Microsoft brings decades of experience operating secure, globally scaled platforms that power mission-critical workloads for organizations across every industry.
About Utimaco
As society grows more connected, it becomes more dependent on digital systems and critical infrastructure. AI, cloud complexity, quantum computing, and evolving threats are raising the stakes. Trust now requires not only security, but also control and resilience.
Utimaco protects the foundations a connected society must be able to trust. Our cybersecurity solutions secure data, identities, AI systems, payments, and critical infrastructure. Hardware security modules, encryption, key management, and quantum-safe technologies give organizations control over cryptographic assets across on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud, and as-a-service environments.
Through our Safety & Resilience solutions, Utimaco also helps governments and organizations prepare for and respond to critical events. Coordinated action and timely public warnings help safeguard lives, services, and infrastructure when it matters most.
By bringing digital security and operational resilience together, Utimaco helps customers stay secure, connected, and ready for what comes next. Headquartered in Aachen and Campbell, California, we serve customers worldwide. Find out more on www.utimaco.com .
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Media Contact:
George Millington
pr@marvell.com