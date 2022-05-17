Precious MetalsInvesting News

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results from drill hole DL22-028 of the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-028 continue to define gold mineralization within main zone, south of the mine workings as well as intercepting mineralization within B-Zone at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole targeted main zone stratigraphy outside the currently defined mineralized envelope, extending gold mineralization an additional 30m south within the deeper portion of the mineralized iron formation (See Figure 1, Schematic Long Section and Figure 2, Schematic X-Section) This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 424 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 2.56 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 6.14 meters(m) ( 464.61 - 470.75m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 1.50 g/t Au over 18.00m (458.00 - 476.00m). A second zone of mineralization was intercepted (B-Zone) 473m below surface, which returned a core length intercept of 2.05 g/t Au over 9.11m, included in this is 8.88 g/t Au over 1.45m (See Table 1 Significant Results, Figure 2 Schematic X-section). Mineralization within the main zone intercept is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 5% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are locally present. The B-Zone intercept is characterized by trace to 15% disseminated to stringer pyrrhotite with minor pyrite. B-Zone has seen limited drilling historically and represents a prospective target that remains open at depth.

This phase III diamond drill program has successfully defined additional high-grade gold mineralization south of the Dona Lake mine workings. Deeper drilling targeting Main Zone stratigraphy below the lowermost mine workings has further extended high grade gold mineralization down plunge to a vertical depth of 753m (See news release April 5, 2022) from recently reported drill hole DL22-025 returning a high-grade down hole intercept of 8.11 g/t over 9.51m. This hole represents the deepest hole to date on the Dona Lake property with gold mineralization remaining open at depth.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/124342_553a0883242d1b3d_002.jpg

Figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/124342_553a0883242d1b3d_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/124342_553a0883242d1b3d_003.jpg
Figure 2 Schematic Cross-section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/124342_553a0883242d1b3d_003full.jpg

Table 1 - Significant Results

Drill HoleFrom (m)To (m)Total (m)GrammesRemarks
NumberPer Ton Gold
DL22-026     Hit Mine Workings
DL22-028458476181.5Main Zone
Including 464.61470.756.142.56Main Zone 
and522.1531.219.112.05B Zone
including 522.1523.551.458.88B Zone



True thickness is 70-80% of drill intercept length.

Assays are pending for 3 drill holes at Dona Lake, results will be released once they are received and compiled. In addition, assays from Ogden drilling will be released once they are received and complied.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation,

where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax : (709) -256-6061
email : astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124342

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals Creek ResourcesTSXV:MEKPrecious Metals Investing
MEK:CA
Metals Creek Resources

Metals Creek Resources

Overview

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-027 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-027 continue to further define high grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 368 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 5.18 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 5.33 meters(m) (403.45 - 408.78m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.64 g/t Au over 27.90m (399.95 - 427.85m). (See Table 1 Significant Results, figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal and figure 2 schematic x section). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 4% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are also present. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of strong hornblende and grunerite with local garnet alteration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek DL22-025 Returns 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97 Meters in Deepest Intercept to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

Metals Creek DL22-025 Returns 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97 Meters in Deepest Intercept to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

  • Deepest Drill Intercept to date extending mineralization an additional 78m below recently reported DL22-024
  • High Grade Intercept of 8.11 g/t Gold over 9.51m including 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-025 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-025 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 753 meters below surface and 299 meters below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 14.10 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.97 meters (m) (798.35 - 802.32m). This was a part of a broader zone of high-grade mineralization of 8.11 g/t Au over 9.51m (792.81 - 802.32m). (See Table 1 Significant Results and figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal, figure 2 Schematic Section). This hole clearly demonstrates the continuation of the main zone iron formation down plunge. The continued presence of strong to intense alteration with associated strong pyrrhotite mineralization is a further indication the mineralizing system remains very strong at depth and continues to validate the current geological model that gold bearing iron formations can be quite laterally extensive. Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, strong to intense alteration consists of strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite with significant overprinting of primary bedding structures. DL22-025 was drilled to test the interpreted center of the plunge line, piercing approximately 78 meters below the previously reported deepest hole DL22-024, which returned a core length intercept of 8.82 g/t Au over 3.90m. This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t Au over 19.61m. (see MEK news release dated 24 March 2022 and Figure 2 Schematic Section DL21-025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Receives Deepest Results to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

Metals Creek Receives Deepest Results to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

  • Deepest Drill Intercept to date extending gold mineralization 85m down plunge
  • High Grade Intercept of 8.82 g/t Gold over 3.90m

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-024 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-024 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 675 meters below surface and 220 meters below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.82 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.90 meters (m) (723.00 - 726.90m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t Au over 19.61m (707.29 - 726.90m). (See Table 1 Significant Results and figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal). This hole demonstrates that the iron formation, with associated alteration, deformation and mineralization continues down plunge, remaining open at depth. Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 15% with local pyrite. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite. DL22-024 was drilled to test the interpreted center of the plunge line, piercing approximately 85 meters below the previously reported deepest hole DL21-016, which intercepted 5.00g/t Au over 3.00m (see MEK news release dated 18 August 2021 and Figure 2 Schematic Section DL21-024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

 Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) (Golden Sky) whereas Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

MEK initially staked the Squid East Property in February, 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of the Goldcorp's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 resulted in the discovery of a new gold-silver zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Results included 22.0 meters (m) of 1.96 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 160.6 g/t Silver (Ag) from trenching and 1.55 g/t Au and 114.1 g/t Ag over 21.0 m from the subsequent drilling (see MEK press releases dated August 6, 2013 and October 8, 2013).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Options the Squid East Property in the Matson Creek Placer Camp, Yukon

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Options the Squid East Property in the Matson Creek Placer Camp, Yukon

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN.V, OTC:MCREF) (the "Company" or "Golden Sky") is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK, OTC: MCREF) whereby Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

Metals Creek Resources Corp (Metals Creek) initially staked the Squid East Property in February 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of Newmont's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 and 2017 resulted in the discovery of a new gold (Au)-silver (Ag) zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Adding the Squid East Property bolsters Golden Sky's land package in a district known for metallogenically diverse deposit settings including significant porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Mo) systems, Intrusion Related Gold systems (IRGS), and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) systems (Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Provides Exploration Update

Newrange Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in the Red Lake District of Ontario and the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto Silver Stream Initiates Pre-Production

Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto Silver Stream Initiates Pre-Production

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Altaley Mining Corp. ("Altaley") has announced that pre-production has commenced at the Tahuehueto mine ("Tahuehueto" or the "Mine") where Empress holds a 100% silver stream. Altaley is the owner and operator of the mine and recently filed an updated technical report, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for Tahuehueto. The PFS indicates an increase in the overall economics of the project

"We would like to congratulate the Altaley team for bringing Tahuehueto into pre-production", stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "It is extremely rewarding to see our initial investment moving forward from a development stage asset into a producing mine and we look forward to start receiving revenue from this mine in Q2 2022. The Tahuehueto silver stream is an example of the type of well-structured investments Empress intends to bring into the portfolio, to generate great returns for our shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

American Tower Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the 9 th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, New York, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 221,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altan Rio Announces Suspension of Trading

Altan Rio Announces Suspension of Trading

Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) (the "Company" or "Altan Rio") announced that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") suspended trading in the Company's securities effective May 6, 2022 as a result of a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") for failure to file the Company's audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Documents").

The BCSC advises that a revocation order for the CTO will be issued as soon as possible once the Company has filed the Annual Documents on SEDAR. Once the CTO is revoked, the Company intends to apply to the Exchange for reinstatement of trading.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CoreSite's Open Cloud Exchange® Platform Accelerates Digital Business Success for All

Enterprise, Cloud and Network Providers and Service Integrators Thrive in a Robust, Interconnected Partner Ecosystem

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) ("American Tower"), today announced innovative new product enhancements to its software-defined networking platform, the Open Cloud Exchange ® (OCX) . The new enhanced network services include automating additional provisioning functionality within AWS and Microsoft ® Azure Cloud and direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities on CoreSite's fully managed virtual routers. This comes at a time when rapid and secure cloud connectivity is paramount for businesses to succeed in today's digital economy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
autocatalyst market

Quarterly Activities Report – September 2021

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL), is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 September 2021 (the Quarter). The Company finalised its initial drilling program at the Santa Teresa Gold Project during the quarter. Completion of assays of drill core and interpretation of results has been ongoing since the field work completed, with the results from the program expected to be available in the near term. Results from re-assay of drill core from the 2008 drilling program at Santa Teresa were also released, confirming the previous assays for that drilling program showing areas of high grade gold mineralisation. In addition, we received the results from metallurgical test programs undertaken in Germany on natural flake graphite from the Springdale Graphite Project. The results of these tests demonstrated that the graphite was amenable to the production of high purity spherical graphite, meeting industry specifications for the production of battery anode material, as well as being suitable for the production of high value micronised industrial graphite products, such as jet milled graphite.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×