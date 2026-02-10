MEDIA ADVISORY - MDA SPACE TO HOLD ITS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 4, 2026

MEDIA ADVISORY - MDA SPACE TO HOLD ITS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 4, 2026

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA,OTC:MDALF), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before market open on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The management team of MDA Space will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30am ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.   

Details to access the conference call and webcast are provided below. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the MDA Space Investor Relations website for 12 months, and an audio recording of the call will be available for one week following the event (until March 11, 2026).

Live Conference Call and Webcast Details

Local:

+1 (416) 945-7677

Toll-free North America:

+1 (888) 699-1199

Toll-free United Kingdom:

+44 (800) 279-7040

Conference ID:

48399

Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/aqxbn3y53pY

Conference Call Replay

Local:

+1 (289) 819-1450

Toll-free North America:

+1 (888) 660-6345

Passcode:

48399 #

ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA,OTC:MDALF) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory---mda-space-to-hold-its-fourth-quarter-2025-earnings-conference-call-on-march-4-2026-302683278.html

SOURCE MDA Space

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/10/c6616.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

