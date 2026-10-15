MDA SPACE TO HOLD ITS THIRD QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON NOVEMBER 5, 2026

MDA SPACE TO HOLD ITS THIRD QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON NOVEMBER 5, 2026

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 5, 2026 and the management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30am ET.

MDA Space logo

Details outlining how to access the conference call and webcast are provided below. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the MDA Space Investor Relations website for 12 months, and an audio recording of the call will be available for one week following the event (until November 12, 2026).

Live Conference Call and Webcast Details

Local:

+1 (416) 945-7677

Toll-free North America:

+1 (888) 699-1199

Toll-free United Kingdom:

+44 (800) 279-7040

Conference ID:

41115

Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/87Y9EovzjGL

Conference Call Replay

Local:

+1 (289) 819-1450

Toll-free North America:

+1 (888) 660-6345

Passcode:

41115 #

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space

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