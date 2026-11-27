MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA) (the "Company"), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global defence and space industry, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT) LLC, a U.S.-based spacecraft and satellite component manufacturer and mission services provider, formerly part of RTX.
BCT brings 400 highly skilled employees in the Denver, Colorado space and aerospace hub, and more than 95 spacecraft launched and 4,300 products on orbit. Its addition to MDA Space provides the company with a strategic business and manufacturing footprint to capitalize on growing demand in the U.S. government market for defence space missions. With the close of the acquisition, BCT will be rebranded as MDA Space and operate as MDA Space USA.
"I want to welcome the Blue Canyon Technologies team to MDA Space. The addition of BCT to MDA Space adds a strong and established business and team with domestic manufacturing capability that is ideally positioned to accelerate our growth strategy in the expanding U.S. defence market," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Securing these strategic benefits on an accretive basis with a profitable and cash-generating business makes this an ideal fit for MDA Space global expansion and continued shareholder value creation."
ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, intentions and views of future events, including the anticipated benefits, synergies and growth opportunities expected to result from the acquisition and the integration of the Blue Canyon Technologies business with MDA Space.
All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026. Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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SOURCE MDA Space
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