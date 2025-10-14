Marvell Adds Active Copper Cable Linear Equalizers to Its Connectivity Portfolio

Marvell Adds Active Copper Cable Linear Equalizers to Its Connectivity Portfolio

Marvell ACC Linear Equalizers Enable Longer Reach and Power-efficient Copper in High-speed, Scale-up Interconnects

2025 OCP Global Summit — Marvell Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that it is expanding its industry-leading connectivity portfolio with the addition of Marvell ® active copper cable (ACC) linear equalizers.

The scale and complexity of today's AI workloads are driving exponential growth in data center bandwidth, requiring new challenges in managing thermal and power efficiency. Copper remains the preferred solution for in-rack scale-up interconnects due to its low cost and ease of deployment. However, next-generation AI systems demand thinner copper-based interconnects within server racks to improve airflow and cooling. Meanwhile, as bandwidth and cable gauge requirements continue to rise, the signal transmission performance of direct attach copper (DAC) technology is increasingly limited.

Analog ACC devices incorporate a signal equalizer, offering longer reach than traditional passive DAC cables while adding minimal latency. They are also more cost-effective and power-efficient than digital alternatives.

Leveraging Marvell industry-leading PAM4 technology and expertise in 100G/lane and 200G/lane analog devices, the new Marvell ACC linear equalizers deliver superior gain, extending the reach of ACC compared to competitive ACC solutions at the same cable gauge. They support 800G and 1.6T copper interconnects and expand the Marvell scale-up interconnect portfolio, which includes chipsets for active electrical cables (AEC) and active optical cables (AOC).

"Offering a full complement of ACC, AEC and AOC silicon technologies, Marvell is unique in the scale-up interconnect landscape, providing customers with a full range of solutions to meet their individual requirements," said Xi Wang, senior vice president and general manager, Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell. "We are excited to work with our ecosystem of cable OEM partners and system vendors to provide end customers with high-performance, in-rack connectivity solutions to handle their most advanced AI workloads."

Marvell is showcasing its latest advancements in accelerated infrastructure at the OCP Global Summit this week, October 13 to 16, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. More information about Marvell at OCP 2025 can be found here .

Availability

Marvell ACC linear equalizers are currently sampling to customers.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events, results or achievements. Actual events, results or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
George Millington
pr@marvell.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

