Dundee Precious Metals Provides Q1 Mine and Smelter Results

• April 13, 2018
Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) announced mine and smelter results for the first quarter of 2018, and confirmed the release date for its 2018 operating and financial results.

As quoted in the press release:

First quarter 2018 mine and metals production at the Chelopech mine and complex concentrate smelted at the Tsumeb smelter are provided below.

Rick Howes, president and CEO of Dundee Precious Metals, commented:

We had another strong quarter at Chelopech and continue to make good progress on smelter optimization initiatives. We remain on budget with construction at our Krumovgrad gold project with production of first concentrate on track for the fourth quarter of 2018.

