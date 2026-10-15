Lundin Mining Provides Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

Lundin Mining Provides Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

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TSX: LUN,OTC:LUNMF) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2026 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, and will hold a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026 to present the results. Webcast and conference call details are provided below. View PDF

Webcast / Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 7:00 AM PCT | 9:00 AM EST

Listen Only Webcast: WEBCAST LINK

Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: DIAL IN LINK

To participate in the call click on the dial in LINK above and complete the online registration form. Once registered you will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call and ask questions.

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the webcast LINK above and will be archived on the Company's website for a limited period of time.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce metals that underpin global development, supporting infrastructure, electrification, technological innovation, and economic resilience. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. We also hold a 31% interest in the Los Helados project, located adjacent to our operating Caserones mine, providing longer term growth optionality. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 15, 2026 at 15:00 Pacific Time.

Lundin Mining Provides Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/15/c2106.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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