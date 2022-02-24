Lucara Diamond Corp. today reports its results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2021 . View PDF version YEAR END 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Revenue of $230.1 million increased 84% over the previous year. Average price per carat sold increased to $603 carat, an 80% increase over the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA of $102.5 million increased more than five-fold over the adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million for the same ...

LUC:CA,LUCRF