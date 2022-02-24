Diamond Investing News
TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that the 2021 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://lucaradiamond.com/investors/financials/ .

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger.  The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations.

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 24, 2022 at 3:45pm Pacific Time .

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.

LUCARA'S 2021 ANNUAL REVENUE OF $230.1 MILLION INCREASES 84% FROM PREVIOUS YEAR EXCEEDING GUIDANCE AMIDST STRONG AND BALANCED DIAMOND MARKET FUNDAMENTALS

 (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") today reports its results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2021 . View PDF version

STAR DIAMOND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORT A LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond") is pleased to announce an appointment to the Board of Directors of Star Diamond . Star Diamond is also pleased to announce an update on the Fort à la Corne Joint Venture .

Lucara Announces Retirement of Chairman

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)  Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Lukas Lundin current Chair and a Director of the Company, has indicated his intention to retire from the Board upon the completion of his term at the Company's upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Please view PDF version

Eira Thomas, President and CEO, commented, "On behalf of the Board and management team of Lucara, I want to thank Lukas for his invaluable contributions to the Company as a founder and visionary, who was instrumental in transforming Karowe into one of the world's leading, high margin diamond mines, renowned for its recovery of large, high value diamonds and the only mine in recorded history to have recovered three diamonds in excess of 1000 carats. With his ongoing support, we look forward to a long and successful future at Karowe, expanding the mine underground and extending mine-life out until at least 2040."

Lucara 2021 Year End Results to be Released Thursday, February 24, 2022

 (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2021 Year End Results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after market close in North America. Please view PDF version

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00am Pacific, 10:00am Eastern, 3:00pm UK, 4:00pm CET .

Tres-Or Resources Ltd

Tres-Or Closes $164K Financing; Provides Guigues Update

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (Tres-Or or the "Company") (TSXV: TRS, OTCPK: TRSFF) announces that the drill core from the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe on the Company's wholly-owned Quebec Diamond Project in southwestern Quebec (the "Property") has arrived at the Company's secure facility near Edmonton, Alberta. Tres-Or is also pleased to announce the closing of its flow-through private placement for $164,352, which proceeds will be used for the macrodiamond analyses of the Guigues Kimberlite core.

The Company's November 2021 drilling program on the Property successfully provided the samples for modern macrodiamond testing to evaluate the potential of the Guigues Kimberlite to carry diamonds. The planned 5 holes have been completed to 300.00 m each, providing more than 10 tonnes of kimberlite sample for mini-bulk macrodiamond testing. Four of the holes ended in kimberlite at 300.00 m, and the fifth hole entered metasediment county rock at 262.10 m. (for further information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2021).

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces that Board of Directors Approves Junior Credit Facility Transaction, and Mailing of Materials for Upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces that it has mailed to its shareholders a notice of special meeting and management information circular (collectively, the "Information Circular") and related materials for a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to be held on February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time . The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Special Meeting was set as the close of business on January 21, 2022 .

