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Logan Energy Corp. (TSXV: LGN) ("Logan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed, and commenced the mailing of, its management information circular dated November 25, 2026 (the "Circular") for the special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Logan Shareholders") of common shares of Logan to be held on January 4, 2027 to consider the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Ovintiv Canada ULC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ovintiv Inc., will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Logan and Logan Oil Corp. ("Logan Oil") will be spun out to Logan Shareholders (collectively, the "Transaction"). Logan is also pleased to announce additions to the board of directors and management team of Logan Oil. Details of the Transaction are set out in the Circular and in Logan's press release dated October 26, 2026.
ADDITIONS TO THE LOGAN OIL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT TEAM
On completion of the Arrangement, the following individuals will join the previously announced Logan Oil team led by Brendan Paton, as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rick McHardy, as Executive Chair:
- Chad Harris – Director. Mr. Harris was a founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Serafina Energy and is a Geologist by background. Under Mr. Harris's leadership, Serafina Energy successfully executed an organic growth business plan growing from zero production at founding in 2013 to approximately 40,000 barrels per day when Serafina was acquired for C$2.3 billion in 2022 by Strathcona Resources.
- Jay Bradshaw – Vice President, Thermal Development. Mr. Bradshaw is a Professional Engineer with 17 years of thermal development and greenfield project execution experience. Mr. Bradshaw joined Serafina Energy in 2015 as an Engineer progressing to Development Manager until Serafina's acquisition in 2022. Prior thereto, Mr. Bradshaw held reservoir, production and drilling engineering roles with Suncor Energy's Firebag asset.
- Craig Pichach – Director, Thermal Operations and Engineering. Mr. Pichach is a Professional Engineer with 21 years of experience with a specialized expertise in thermal recovery technologies, process and mechanical engineering. Mr. Pichach served as the Vice President of Operations at Andora Energy from 2014 through to Logan Oil's acquisition of Andora Energy where he built the Sawn Lake pilot facility with industry leading cost performance. Prior thereto, Mr. Pichach held engineering roles with ConocoPhillips, Nexen, Sherritt International and Worley. Mr. Pichach was a co-developer of the Produced Water Boiler Patented Technology now owned by Logan Oil and also holds an MBA.
Logan Oil intends to appoint one additional director following completion of the Arrangement. Further information regarding the board of directors and management team of Logan Oil is included in Appendix "A" to the Circular.
MEETING DETAILS
The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on January 4, 2027 at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 4200 Bankers Hall West, 888 – 3rd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta. The board of directors of Logan unanimously recommends that Logan Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement and the other matters to be considered at the Meeting.
The Circular and related Meeting materials are available under Logan's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Logan's website at www.loganenergycorp.com. Logan Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and to vote well in advance of the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on December 30, 2026.
The Court of King's Bench of Alberta granted an interim order in respect of the Arrangement on November 25, 2026, and the approval required under the Competition Act (Canada) was obtained on November 9, 2026. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to the approval of Logan Shareholders at the Meeting, the final order of the Court and the other conditions described in the Circular, and is expected to occur early in the first quarter of 2027.
ABOUT Logan Energy Corp.
Logan is a growth-oriented exploration, development and production company formed through the spin-out of the early stage Montney assets of Spartan Delta Corp. Logan has three high quality and opportunity rich Montney assets located in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe areas of northwest Alberta and the Flatrock area of northeastern British Columbia. Additionally, the Company has established a position within the greater Kaybob Duvernay oil play with assets at North Simonette and Ante Creek and recently monetized its position at Two Creeks. The management team brings proven leadership and a track record of generating excess returns in various business cycles.
This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
READER ADVISORIES
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements pertaining to: the timing of the Meeting, the proxy deadline and the completion of the Transaction; the receipt of Logan Shareholder and Court approvals and the satisfaction of the other conditions to the completion of the Transaction; and the board of directors and management team of Logan Oil, including the anticipated appointment of an additional director. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions that Logan believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, including that the conditions to the completion of the Transaction will be satisfied in a timely manner and that the individuals named in this press release will be available to serve as directors and officers of Logan Oil, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the risk that the Transaction may not be completed on the terms or within the time period currently anticipated, or at all, and the risk that the composition of the board of directors or management team of Logan Oil may change. Further information regarding the assumptions and risks relating to the Transaction and Logan Oil is set out under "Reader Advisories" in Logan's press release dated October 26, 2026 and in the Circular, each of which can be accessed on Logan's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are given as of the date hereof. Logan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Logan Energy Corp.
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