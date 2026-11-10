Li Auto Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 25, 2026

Li Auto Inc. ("LI Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.
For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.
Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10058205-wd5bgm.html
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through December 2, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|Chinese Mainland:
|+86-400-1209-216
|Hong Kong, China:
|+852-800-930-639
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Replay PIN:
|10058205
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lixiang.com.
About Li Auto Inc.
Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Be Proactive, Change the World. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. It offers high-tech flagship family MPVs, Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and Li i series battery electric SUVs. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.
For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com
Christensen Advisory
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: Li@christensencomms.com