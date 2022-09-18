Technology NewsInvesting News

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that work proceeds with Lilac Solutions, Inc. (Lilac) on site at the Kachi Project in Argentina, with commissioning now underway on the demonstration plant.

Whilst on 14 September 2022 Lake issued a Notice of Dispute under its agreement with Lilac, in respect of certain performance timelines (Dispute), Lake wishes to advise that ongoing work is being done by Lilac at the Kachi Project and all parties are confident on-site operations will be successful.

Lake confirms that construction of the facility to house the Lilac demonstration plant is now complete.

Dry commissioning of the demonstration plant commenced on Wednesday September 14.

Lilac has advised Lake that, subject to completion of dry commissioning, it expects to begin wet commissioning of the plant on September 22; once wet commissioning is complete, Lilac expects to begin onsite processing of Kachi brines in the first week of October.

Whilst the test program is based on operating the demonstration plant for 1000 hours it is anticipated that the first 2000 litres of lithium concentrate produced from the demonstration plant will be sent for conversion into Lithium Carbonate once delivered. Lake proposes that this final Lithium product will then be qualified by a tier 1 battery maker to validate product specifications.

Lake will continue to update the market on the Kachi Project, the Dispute, and, as the demonstration test work continues, on the progress, the timelines, milestones and outcomes.

Lake confirms offtake discussions continue to advance and new appointments to the Lake board are in final stages of consideration.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) wishes to update the market in respect of progress under its Pilot Project Agreement dated on or about 21 September 2021 (Agreement) with Lilac Solutions Inc., (Lilac).

Lilac will earn in to the Kachi Project, up to a 25% stake, based on achievement of certain milestones under the Agreement by an agreed date.

These milestones include Lilac:

- completing at least 1,000 hours of operations (including uptime, maintenance, monitoring, and other work that constitutes operations as determined by Lilac in its reasonable discretion) of the Lilac Pilot Unit onsite at Kachi provided; and

- producing a Lithium carbonate feed totaling at least 2,500 kg of lithium carbonate equivalents from onsite operations.

Whilst work has been continuing at Kachi, a dispute has arisen between Lake and Lilac as to the date by which these milestones need to be achieved, with Lake considering the milestones must be achieved by 30 September 2022 and Lilac considering it has until 30 November 2022 to do so.

To resolve the dispute, Lake has exercised its rights to have the dispute resolved either by agreement of both Lake and Lilac or by arbitration.

If the milestones are not achieved by the required date, then Lake has certain buy back rights under the Agreement which it may exercise at its option.

Work continues on progressing the DFS and Lake will update the market in due course on both progress on resolution of the current dispute and the ongoing DFS.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Dickson to the role of CEO and Managing Director.

Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in process technology, engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector.

He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

With globally significant lithium sites, Lake's aspirational target is to reach capacity of 100,000 tpa LCE.

Mr Dickson's expertise will support Lake's rapid growth and its mission to become a leader in the supply of responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly, and cost competitive high-purity lithium.

It ensures North and South American operations will be fast tracked to advance key project and marketing milestones.

"This is a major achievement to have secured a CEO like David as Lake goes from project development to construction to become a major lithium producer.

"David combines proven leadership experience and engineering expertise with a deep strategic understanding of off-taker and investor perspectives on energy supply chains," Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said.

"David knows all the major oilfield services and EPCM contractors who are looking to expand into the renewable economy - at a time when major projects are struggling to source this capability and support.

"Including those companies skilled in environmentally friendly drilling and reinjection - a key to Lake expanding at scale."

He said Mr Dickson was a senior and experienced negotiator on major EPCM contracts and brought a senior commercial presence to the negotiating table.

He said Mr Dickson's desire to join Lake demonstrates his confidence in the cutting-edge Lilac technology and strong ESG focus which will see Lake set a new standard for the lithium extraction and production industry.

"His expertise links project delivery, leadership, technical knowledge, and relationships with key stakeholders across industry, government, and the investment community."

Mr Dickson is currently a Senior Advisor to Private Equity firm, Quantum Energy Partners, the leading global provider of private capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors and an Executive Strategic Advisor to strategic investment firm, The Chatterjee Group.

He spent over seven years as CEO of global engineering and construction firm McDermott International, leaving in 2021. At the outset of his tenure, McDermott employed approximately 14,000 people and operated in 20 countries.

Mr Dickson built a strong leadership team, steered the company into profitable new markets and struck deals with key customers, such as Saudi Aramco.

He oversaw McDermott's merger with CB&I and ultimately grew the business to over 30,000 employees across 54 international markets.

Prior to McDermott he was previously President of Technip USA, overseeing marketing and operations in North, Central, and South America. He was also appointed to the board of the US National Safety Council, and a member of the World Hydrogen Council.

"Lake Resources has the opportunity to set a new global standard for producing clean, high-purity lithium at speed and scale, at a time when lithium demand is growing rapidly," Mr Dickson said.

"To be a part of the global energy transition and bring a crucial new technology into large scale lithium production is an immense privilege.

"I look forward to bringing all my experience to this role and building one of the companies of the future," Mr Dickson said.

Mr Crow said Lake had conducted a global six-month search for the right CEO and Managing Director.

"We welcome David to the leadership team at this phase of the company's history as we move toward development and production of our first project at Kachi," Mr Crow said.

He said major new international appointments to the Lake board would be announced shortly covering ESG, governance, and finance and audit.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has appointed an experienced mining company commercial executive Mr Sean Miller to the newly created position of Corporate Development Officer to fast-track development activity across Lake's three brine projects in the Jujuy Province of Argentina - Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

This is part of Lake's aspirational target to reach capacity of 100,000 tpa LCE; underpinning Lake's position as a leading lithium producer globally.

Mr Miller has significant experience and skills in project execution, supply chains, contracts and procurement, and project optimisation.

Lake has created a Corporate Development division to rapidly advance all three projects toward production in order meet the growth in global demand for high purity lithium.

Lake has committed US$15m to these projects and will increase this amount as they move into more advanced stages of development.

Additional drilling rigs and personnel will be secured this year. Test work is under way on initial samples of recovered brines to maximise the rate of lithium recovery and final product quality, utilising sustainable methods of extraction.

Mr Miller has overseen the successful delivery of multibillion dollar projects in both Australia and international markets.

He has broad experience including general management, strategic planning, supply chain, finance, legal, information technology, sustainable development and human resources in both greenfield projects and brownfield sites.

His prior roles include being head of commercial operations for The Carmichael Rail Project in Queensland; Commercial Development Director at the Kamoto Copper Company Copper and Cobalt mine in Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Manager - Contracts & Procurement for Glencore's North Queensland Metals; and Superintendent Metal Handling at Rio Tinto's Boyne Smelters Ltd.

The Corporate Development division at Lake has been created to fast track Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso and allow full scope for the advancement of the Kachi project in Catamarca which is being led Lake COO Mr Gautam Parimoo and his team.

Mr Miller's appointment is the first of several new appointments by Lake as the company builds out its senior management team and board while moving toward FID on the Kachi project.

As announced recently, the company will appoint a new US based CEO. That selection process is nearing completion following final interviews with the board.

Lake will strengthen and broaden the experience of its board ahead of completion of project financing and is finalising the selection of new board members.

Lake intends to make these appointments over the coming months following the appointment of the CEO as part of the transition to a US-based corporate office.

"Lake is entering an exciting phase of the company's history as we transition the company toward development and production of our first project at Kachi," Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said.

"The addition of new skills and experience across the company will enable Lake to become a key supplier as the lithium sector comes to terms with a scarcity of supply and a limited number of projects coming online.

"Supply is needed to meet rapidly growing demand for lithium as EV sales and penetration hits the inflection point of adoption across all major markets globally.

"This constrained supply dynamic provides an enormous opportunity for Lake as one of the few companies with multiple, highly prospective projects to meet this growing demand," Mr Crow said.



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, direct extraction technology (DLE) from its partner, Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of high purity lithium with significant ESG benefits. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Production from the flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project is targeted to commence in 2024 at a rate of 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Kachi is indicatively financed into production with long dated low-cost project finance from the UK Export Finance and Canada's EDC for approximately 70% of the total finance required for Kachi's development, subject to standard project finance terms (ASX release 11 Aug 2021).

Lake's development plan uses a cost-effective DLE method that enables Lake to come to market quickly at significant scale with strong ESG benefits, a low carbon (CO2) footprint, low water and low land use.

High purity battery quality lithium carbonate (99.97% purity) has been produced (ASX release 20 Oct 2020) from pilot plant modules, which performed successfully in NMC622-based lithium-ion battery test cells (ASX release 2 March)

Lilac Demonstration Plant Delivered to Kachi Project

Lilac's demonstration plant has been delivered from California USA to the Kachi Project by Lakes' technical partner, Lilac Solutions, after extensive and successful test work. The ion exchange modules and supporting equipment were assembled for the demonstration plant in five 40 ft (12m) shipping containers. The modular design allows for a "plug and play" approach once brine feed, power and reagents are connected.

The demonstration plant is currently being assembled prior to commissioning.

The demonstration plant will operate for around 3 to 4 months to produce lithium chloride (eluate) representing 2.5 tonnes of lithium carbonate. This will be converted into high purity battery quality lithium carbonate for potential offtakers and battery qualification later in the year. Producing high purity product on site further de-risks the project for offtakers, financiers and investors. Test work in California, USA continues to produce data for the Definitive Feasibility Study and product samples for testing.

Kachi Lithium Brine Project

Appointment of Joint Coordinators for Debt Finance

Citi and JPMorgan were appointed during the quarter as join coordinators for the proposed debt finance of the Kachi project following an extensive and competitive tender process.

The investment banks will coordinate workstreams between lenders and third-party analysis on major project milestones including due diligence, JORC compliant definitive feasibility study (DFS) and the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

Discussions have continued with the UK Export Finance (UKEF), the Export Credit Agency (ECA) of the United Kingdom, and Export Development Canada (EDC), who have previously provided indicative support for approximately 70% of the total finance required for Lake's Kachi project at the expanded rate of 50,000 tpa LCE, subject to standard project finance terms. Project finance terms include, among others, suitable structured offtake contracts, the successful completion of Kachi's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), and an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) to Equator Principles (ASX release 11 Aug 2021).

Drilling Continues at Kachi

Drilling continues at Kachi to reinforce prior lithium assay results extending beyond the limits of the current resource. Such drilling is aimed to support planned production targets for the Kachi Project (ASX release 15 Dec 2021). A four well diamond drill programme and an additional rotary drill programme is underway with the intention to upgrade the resource to a higher category and to expand it (ASX release 7 Jul 2021).

Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso Lithium Brine Projects

Jujuy Province, Argentina

Lake owns three lithium brine projects, Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, over 47,000 hectares in Jujuy Province in north-west Argentina. Lake aims to bring forward development of these projects to ensure multi-asset lithium expansion by drilling and testing prior to anticipated additional feasibility studies.

A second drilling rig has arrived on site to supplement the drilling program that commenced in February.

Drilling is now advancing at both Olaroz and Paso projects. Assay results are expected to become available during 3Q.

The drill wells are designed as part of an accelerated program across all projects in the area to quantify brines identified, develop aquifers, and conduct pump tests with data for initial feasibility studies. Rotary wells will be followed by diamond holes. Brines will be sampled and tested with direct lithium extraction methods, similar to previous work conducted on Kachi project lithium brines.

Lake has previously confirmed multiple high-grade lithium brine zones in drilling in 2019 at the Cauchari Project (ASX release 23 Aug 2019). The higher-grade results averaged 493 mg/L lithium over 343m (from 117m to 460m), up to 540 mg/L, which are similar to lithium brines in the adjoining Ganfeng/Lithium Americas JV production development.

Cash Position and Finance

Lake held cash of A$175 million (US$120m) as at 30 June 2022 (in AUD, USD and Argentine Pesos) with no debt.

The Company is financed through to the Final Investment Decision (FID) and construction finance phase, including the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Kachi project.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates:

Amounts paid to related parties of the entity and their associates during the quarter were $569,000. These amounts related to normal Directors fees including the salary of the former Managing Director, the fees for the Executive Technical Director for the Definitive Feasibility Study and fees for the Executive Chairman for ongoing marketing and fundraising activities.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/561A01RW



Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is advancing project delivery, extraction technology, and operations to serve critical North American and Asian supply chains. Its flagship Kachi project, located in Argentina's Catamarca province, is a globally significant lithium resource.

A recent report issued by J Capital, a short-seller, puts forth incorrect information on technical matters and inaccurate assertions on Lake Resources' progress to-date with its technology partner Lilac Solutions.

Lilac's operating team arrives at the Kachi project site on 14th July 2022, with the demonstration plant modules delivered on site by 20th July 2022 when commissioning will commence.

The report's description of DLE processes does not pertain to Lilac's ion exchange technology. It is criticising the wrong process.

There are over 50 direct extraction processes in use across industries and Lake examined a number of different processes in order to select Lilac Solutions. With Lilac's proprietary ion exchange chemical process, Lake intends to efficiently deliver the large volumes of high-quality lithium chemicals needed by battery makers. Lilac has worked extensively with Kachi brine, generating the data needed for engineering studies.

Importantly, lithium can be produced cleanly and in a way that respects and involves local communities and protects the environment.

On the Lilac Solutions proprietary ion exchange technology:

Lake believes DLE will become the primary method of lithium extraction because it is the only practical way to ramp up lithium supply sustainably and in a way that conforms to increasing ESG scrutiny on lithium projects. The chemical techniques employed are already well-established in the water industry and direct extraction by ion exchange is also widely used in the uranium sector.

However, in the lithium industry not all DLE processes are the same. This is why Lake has taken the time to identify the process that is not only most efficient but also delivers a product that represents the most socially and environmentally sustainable approach to lithium extraction through ion exchange DLE and brine managed reinjection.

The chemical process for Kachi was set out clearly in the pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2020, which Lilac participated in.

Lilac has completed extensive test work in support of the PFS to facilitate high-quality capital and operating cost estimates.

Assertions of high costs, high water usage, and toxic waste do not pertain to the Lilac technology.

Lilac's proprietary ion exchange technology is a chemical process whereby the targeted ion (lithium) in brine is exchanged for hydrogen in a charged media in the form of a ceramic bead. The ion exchange process can be operated with zero net usage of fresh water by utilizing small amounts of brackish water which is not fit for human consumption or agriculture and is available in large quantities at the Kachi site. Pre-treatment of the brine to remove magnesium or calcium is not required as these ions are rejected in the ion exchange process. The bead is then stripped of lithium using hydrochloric acid to produce an aqueous lithium chloride solution. Test work with natural Kachi brine is consistently demonstrating over 500 cycles with these beads while maintaining high lithium recoveries, and the beads have demonstrated an ability to exceed 1,000 cycles with Kachi and other brines. The spent brine is returned to the aquifer by managed reinjection.

The brine is filtered and processed in the direct extraction plant, which recovers and concentrates lithium to a lithium chloride eluate stream using ion exchange. The lithium depleted brine from this step is reinjected into the Salar to maintain the brine aquifer and protect freshwater resources.

The concentrated lithium chloride eluate is converted into lithium carbonate through a standard treatment by mixing with sodium carbonate (soda ash). The only other by-product is small quantities of chemically inactive solid. Process water is recycled and reused throughout the process so that only low quantities of top-up water are required.

Pilot module test work on Kachi brine has been undertaken by Lilac in California since 2020, which has demonstrated a clean lithium chloride eluate, which was converted by an independent third party, Hazen, to a 99.97% lithium carbonate product. There is also potential for the production of lithium hydroxide at this stage.

The front end of the Kachi flow sheet involves a brine production bore-field and Lilac's modular direct lithium extraction ion exchange technology. Scaling up the bore field and Lilac's modular components is uncomplicated and capital cost effective when compared with expanding brine evaporation ponds or mineral projects.

The Kachi site is close to a major highway, an airstrip, a hospital and two small towns. The site's location is at a comparatively low 3,000 metres and has no effect on the chemical processes. The site is ideal for project scale solar energy, which is the preferred source of power and being planned.

COVID closed international borders and as soon as was practical in March 2022 a modular demonstration plant was built in California, packed into shipping containers, and shipped to Argentina.

Lake now employs almost 300 people in Argentina with federal and state governments supportive of environmentally sensitive lithium development.

On the Disclosure of share trades:

The company has a clear policy on share trading and on a single occasion there was an inadvertent non-compliance in respect of trades made during a close period when otherwise the market was fully informed. Lake made the market aware immediately.

As disclosed in the Form 3 Y, Stephen Promnitz traded some Lake shares on 20, 21 and 22 April 2022. The quarterly report was lodged on 21 April.

To trade in a closed period, Mr Promnitz was required under the Share Trading Policy to notify both the Chairman and Secretary of Lake and obtain written clearance to do so.

The chairman did not give approval for Mr Promnitz to sell before he sold. The chairman forwarded him the trading policy section regarding blackout periods and suggested Mr Promnitz could sell the day after the quarterly was released. Mr Promnitz applied for the Chairman's permission after the sales had taken place on the 25th. The Chairman approved the sale on the 26th.

Due to an oversight, Mr Promnitz did not notify a Secretary.

The administrative errors were failing to notify both the Chairman and a Secretary and obtain written clearance before trading.

Lake has undertaken a review of the various agreements with both past and present directors and is taking steps to update all employment and appointment "agreements "with a view to ensuring that all directors and senior management are both fully aware of the various statutory and ASX Listing Rule related duties and obligations.

Lake also intends as it grows and appoints more employees both in Australia, Argentina and elsewhere, to undertake periodic internal meetings with staff and board members to ensure that they are both familiar with and aware of the obligations under various company policies and also familiar with the consequences that may arise in the event of noncompliance.

Lake is presently in the process of updating its various agreements and letters with board members, with a view to implementing more comprehensive notification obligations on directors in respect of, inter alia, dealings in "securities" of the company.

The successful Court application made by the company earlier this year was in respect of whether a cleansing statement was in fact required to be issued to enable secondary sales of certain securities. The matter was highly technical and as a matter of caution Lake sought available curative orders in the interests of its investors at the earliest possible opportunity.

Options to Brokers:

Lake has as a listed company from time to time, appointed brokers and corporate advisors. In accordance with what is common practice, the agreed mandates involved the provision of options as part of the fee arrangements.

Lake expects these brokers to comply with their market and regulatory disclosures when issuing research.

Memoranda of Understanding:

While the disclosed MOUs are largely non-binding, they have been entered into with globally recognised companies for the long-term supply of a material critical to their supply chains. The nature of the MOUs and the negotiations and ongoing dialogue toward terms of agreement by Lake with these companies gives Lake reasonable confidence that there will be outcomes which will assist in progressing the Kachi Project.

*To view figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4T68B0BL



Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, today announced that it is proceeding with a transition of the CFO functions and appoints Simon Belval as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Simon Belval is a seasoned professional that has demonstrated strong abilities and leadership in finance and accounting functions including IFRS reporting, tax planning, financing, and risk management in different environments. He has held several leadership roles in the technology and fintech sectors and has developed over the years an expertise in managing strategic initiatives and special situations. He started his career as an external auditor and later acted as senior financial analyst for major organizations in Eastern Canada. Simon is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrées du Québec (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

 ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's wholly owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), will be distributed through Amazon starting October 1, 2022. The Company has entered into a partnership agreement with an Amazon supply agent, PTPT Stores Corp. ("PTPT") on September 12, 2022, for the distribution of the products to Amazon.

The Company is scheduled to deploy the first shipment through Amazon U.S.A on or about October 1, 2022, followed by Amazon Canada shortly after. Among twenty-two (22) of the Naturevan products, a few products have been chosen for the first roll out, including Probiotics for women, a top-selling supplement on the current Amazon market. Other supplements the Company is reviewing to distribute, which is subject to change, includes Aquamarine Collagen, rTG Omega3 and Cissus plus supplements.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), has introduced Intravenous Vitamin Therapy (IV Therapy) to its services in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Company has launched this new service with six (6) variations of Vitamindrip® products:

~Monfort to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on September 23rd ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on September 29, 2022 to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at September 23, 2022 . The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Andrew Ryu as the new interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman effective September 8, 2022.

Lena Kozovski, former Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from her duties as CEO and Director, but will remain with the Company until the end of the year to help with operations. The former Chairman, Michael Yeung, also stepped down from the board, effective today.

TSXV: JK    OTCQB: JKHCF    FRA: 68Z

Taiwan Consumers Can Now Access BistroRYU's Black Curry Through Multiple Third-Party Delivery Services

