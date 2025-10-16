Kopin and THEON International Advance Alliance Following Regulatory Approval of $15M Agreement & Additional $8M Joint Development

Kopin and THEON International Advance Alliance Following Regulatory Approval of $15M Agreement & Additional $8M Joint Development

$23M commitment includes previously announced $15M investment and additional $8M planned for co-development of Military-grade display

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced the closing of its previously disclosed $15.0 million strategic investment agreement with THEON International Plc (Euronext Amsterdam: THEON). The transaction, which received regulatory approval, closed on Thursday, October 16th, 2025. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/aaarzm2z

In addition to the $15 million investment from THEON International the companies contemplate entering into a separately funded $8 million non-recurring engineering (NRE) agreement to co-develop a military-grade display. This advanced display technology would be intended for integration into a variety of defense platforms, including high-performance augmented reality solutions for defense applications. The NRE initiative is a significant step forward in the companies' shared commitment to innovation and has the potential to accelerate development across multiple defense programs and global markets.

"The partnership between THEON and Kopin represents a true transatlantic alliance, driving innovation in the dismounted soldier system domain for today's missions and tomorrow's needs," said Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON. "Our contemplated $8.0 million non-recurring engineering (NRE) agreement for military-grade display development would further reinforce our commitment and confidence in working with the Kopin team."

"THEON's investment underscores the strength of our partnership and the strategic value we see in bringing our teams together to accelerate business wins in new markets and leverage our shared vision and commitment to innovation," said Michael Murray, Chairman and CEO of Kopin. "This collaboration is more than financial—it's a fusion of complementary capabilities that positions us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to defense and enterprise customers worldwide. By aligning our engineering talent, manufacturing infrastructure, and global reach, we're creating a powerful platform for growth and co-development. As defense modernization efforts intensify across the globe, this partnership enables us to respond with agility, scale, and technological leadership."

Advisors

Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Kopin.

About Theon International Plc

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 200,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON).

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation
Richard Sneider, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Richard_Sneider@kopin.com
508-870-5959

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
561-489-5315

Lightspeed PR Contact
Grace Halvorsen
Lightspeed PR/M
Kopin@lightspeedpr.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

KopinKOPNNASDAQ:KOPNTech Investing
KOPN
The Conversation (0)
Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank

Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype TankDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 14 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq building facade with large logo and office interiors visible through glass windows.

Tech Weekly: Market Dives After Week-Long Rally as China/US Tensions Reignite

This week, the technology sector remained the dominant force shaping overall market trends in the US, despite the ongoing complexity of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. The partial US government shutdown continued to delay key economic reports, creating a data vacuum that heightened... Keep Reading...
Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement dated October 8, 2025 with an experienced Engineer, Procure and Construct... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets