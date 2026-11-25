TORONTO, ON AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of an indirect interest in the Block KON-16 in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, pursuant to definitive agreements whose execution was announced on 10 September 2026.
Following completion, Sintana holds an indirect 5% participating interest in KON-16. In addition to the 5% indirect participating interest, Sintana will also receive a net profit interest of 2.5% of Corcel's net proceeds from Block KON-16 after first oil until aggregate payments of US$50 million have been made, reducing to 1.5% thereafter.
Aggregate consideration for the acquisition was US$2.5 million, comprising a US$500,000 initial payment (previously paid to Corcel in May 2025), and a US$2.0 million cash balance (paid at completion).
In 2026 Corcel completed a 326 line-km 2D seismic program over the KON-16, which confirmed the Block's significant prospectivity. Corcel's operational plan is to initiate exploration operations, including drilling of an exploration well focused on an inventory of pre- and post-salt prospects. Timing and specific activities will be determined by the outcome of ongoing technical review, approvals, financing, rig availability and other key considerations.
Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer of Sintana Energy, said: "Completing our entry into Angola through KON-16 is an important step in building a balanced portfolio of high-impact, frontier exploration assets alongside our positions in Namibia and Uruguay. The Block is under-explored, now has a new 326 line-km 2D seismic dataset and a clear work program leading towards drilling, and we have secured an attractive entry point together with a net profit interest that gives us further upside on success. We look forward to working with Corcel as a partner as the Block moves towards the 2027 drilling campaign."
KON-16 and the Kwanza Basin
KON-16 is an onshore block of approximately 1,000 sq km in the Kwanza Basin, Angola, awarded in 2023 with an initial 5+2-year exploration phase. The Kwanza Basin covers approximately 25,000 sq km onshore, with first discovery in 1955 and peak drilling in the 1960s and 1970s. Over 90 MMbbl produced from ten fields, mostly targeting the post-salt.
Two plays are targeted at KON-16:
- Post-salt: salt-induced anticlinal structures with fractured Binga carbonate reservoirs, a play proven in the nearby Tobias and Galinda fields, which produced c.30°API crude in the 1950s to 1970s. Multiple post-salt leads have been identified
- Pre-salt: the primary high-impact target, in the Cuvo Formation clastics and carbonates. The 1960 Tuenza-01 well confirmed oil shows in the Cuvo Formation within KON-16, despite having been drilled outside a recognised structural closure, and the new seismic has identified multiple closures on trend.
Operational update
As announced by Corcel on 10 September 2026, the 326 line-km 2D seismic program, completed in February 2026 and representing a 227% increase in seismic coverage within the Block over the 143 line-km of legacy 2010 data, has now delivered a final pre-stack time migrated ("PSTM") seismic volume. The data has confirmed prospectivity at both pre-salt and post-salt levels, and is being used for ongoing prospect maturation and well-location selection. The seismic has been integrated with the enhanced full tensor gradiometry ("eFTG") survey, the first deployment of eFTG in Angola.
Corcel has also completed its geomechanical program and appointed NRG Well Management for detailed drilling engineering and well design, while scouting of access routes and planning for road construction to potential drilling locations continues. Corcel is targeting the start of exploration drilling at KON-16 in 2027, subject to final technical selection, applicable approvals, funding, rig availability and other key considerations.
The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer.
For further information, please contact:
| Sintana Energy Inc
Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer
Eytan Uliel, President
|Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987
| Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker
Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry
Simon Johnson (Broking)
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000
| Stifel - Joint Broker
Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield (Broking)
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
| Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations
jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com
|Tel: +1 475 477 9401
| CAMARCO - Financial PR
Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
About Sintana
Sintana, the Canadian parent company of a group of companies, is focused on the acquisition, exploration, potential development, and ultimately the monetisation of a diverse portfolio of interests in high-impact assets with significant hydrocarbon resource potential in active emerging frontiers. Specifically, this includes interests in eight licences in two countries, Namibia and Uruguay, as well as pending indirect interests in additional licences in Namibia and Angola (and legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas), providing exposure to a range of geologic plays, basins, operators, regulators, jurisdictions and geopolitical regimes. The portfolio is at an inflection point, with potential for substantial value growth in the near, intermediate and long-term.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated completion of the Acquisition on terms currently proposed or at all, the receipt of all associated regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions, and the prospective nature of PEL 37. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe'', ‘‘could'', "should" ‘‘envisage'', ‘‘estimate'', ‘‘intend'', ‘‘may'', ‘‘plan'', ‘‘will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Company's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Company. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, failure to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy conditions precedent to the completion of the Acquisition, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Company believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein other than as required by applicable law.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.
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