Knox and Palantir Partner to Further Accelerate Delivery of Software through Largest Federal Cloud

New partnership between Palantir and Knox Systems brings the world's largest Federal and DoW managed cloud to the companies building for the warfighter and the U.S. Government
Knox Systems, among the world's largest Federal and Department of War (DoW) Managed Cloud, today announced a new partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) focused on customers with critical mission sets in FedRAMP and IL5 environments.
With this move, Palantir is doubling down on getting the best technology into the hands of the warfighter and the U.S. Government, with the velocity and security the mission demands. Knox already serves more than 100 leading AI and enterprise software applications across federal environments. Together, this gives Palantir and Knox the scale and speed to deliver these outcomes.
The partnership brings two proven models and technologies together. Palantir has helped leading software companies deploy to the federal government on Palantir's accredited infrastructure. Knox has built an accelerated path to FedRAMP authorization, delivering it in 90 days, or often, less. Together, they give commercial innovators one clear route into the government.
"The mission can't wait for technology to catch up. We built our business to get not only our software, but other mission-critical software and tooling, into the hands of the warfighter and the U.S. Government, quickly and securely, and in the most highly regulated environments," said Kevin Kawasaki, Palantir Global Head of Business Development. "We are proud to work with Knox to deliver against the next wave of this effort, and scale this impact of this work more broadly."
This partnership ensures mission-critical applications have access to the most secure infrastructure possible, while still being able to deploy their product on their schedule, at the fastest pace possible.
" Palantir sets the standard for how leading-edge software transforms our government, and operating in FedRAMP and IL5 environments has been a critical part of that mission. Now we're going to scale these efforts," said Irina Denisenko, CEO, Knox Systems. "Knox exists to get the best software in the world to the government faster, and to protect it once it's there. We're honored to work with Palantir on this delivery."
About Knox Systems
Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days, turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Sierra, Armis, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com .
About Palantir
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts
Knox Systems - knox@w2comm.com
Palantir – media@palantir.com