Knight Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Achieved nine-month record-high revenues of over $430 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of over $76 million
Raised 2026 guidance to revenues of $560 million to $570 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 17.5% of revenues
Raised peak annual revenues for pipeline and launched pipeline products to over $300 million

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD,OTC:KHTRF) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a pan-American (ex-US) pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q3-26 Highlights

Financial Results - IFRS

  • Revenues were $137,691, an increase of $16,143 or 13% over the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of our promoted products in Canada and Latin America, and the appreciation of LATAM currencies, partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers.
  • Gross margin was $68,431 or 50% of revenues compared to $55,810 or 46% of revenues in the same period in prior year. The increase in gross margin % was mainly due to product mix and the lower impact of hyperinflation2.
  • Operating loss was $6,551 compared to an operating income of $646 in the same period in prior year.
  • Net loss was $2,680, compared to a net loss of $3,791 in the same period in prior year.
  • Net loss per share was $0.03, compared to a net loss per share of $0.04 in the same period in prior year.
  • Generated cash inflow from operations of $26,089.

Financial Results - Non-IFRS

  • Adjusted Revenues1 were $136,740, an increase of $14,112 or 12% over the same period in the prior year, or $5,487 or 4% on a constant currency1 basis, primarily driven by the growth of our promoted products partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin1 was $69,706 or 51% of Adjusted Revenues1 compared to $59,898 or 49% of Adjusted Revenues1 in the same period in prior year. The increase in the Adjusted Gross Margin1 % was mainly due to product mix.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $23,802, an increase of $2,815 or 13% over the same period in prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA per share1 was $0.24, an increase of $0.03 or 15% over the same period in prior year.
  • Ended the quarter with net cash3 of $114,538, compared to net debt3 of $987 at the end of Q3-25.

Corporate developments

  • Raised 2026 guidance to revenues of $560 million to $570 million (previously $540 million to $560 million) and Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 17.5% of revenues (previously at least 15%).
  • Raised peak annual revenues for pipeline and launched pipeline products to over $300 million (previously over $200 million).
  • Brazil's Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals issued a final decision in Knight's favour regarding the goodwill tax reassessments.
  • Completed the NCIB launched in August 2025 with a total purchase of 1,976,800 common shares at an average price of $6.21 for aggregate cash consideration of $12,277.

Products

  • Entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Kirin International for Poteligeo® (mogamulizumab) in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.
  • Submitted multiple products for regulatory approval:
    • Supplemental indication for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) as a first-line treatment option for adults with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) in Brazil.
    • Gemtesa® (vibegron) in Canada.
  • Obtained regulatory approval for Tavalisse® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) in Colombia.
  • Executed on 2 commercial launches:
    • Durivast® (rivastigmine) in Colombia.
    • Wynzora® (calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate) in Canada.
  • Received a Notice of Non-Compliance from Health Canada requesting additional information for its New Drug Submission for Crexont® (carbidopa and levodopa) extended-release capsules. Knight is working with its partner to prepare a response to Health Canada.
  • Completed the transition of the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Impavido® (miltefosine) to Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Subsequent to quarter-end

  • Obtained regulatory approval for Niktimvo® (axatilimab) in Brazil.
  • Executed on 2 commercial launches:
    • Tavalisse® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) in Brazil.
    • Durivast® (rivastigmine) in Peru.
  • Obtained regulatory approval and launched a supplemental indication of Minjuvi® for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) in Mexico.

"I am excited with our record performance in the first nine months of 2026. Our revenues grew by 36% to $430 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 by 57% to over $76 million. This strong performance is the result of our commercial execution driving the growth of our promoted portfolio, which increased by $78 million or 39%. During the quarter, we also entered into an agreement with KKI for Poteligeo®, further strengthening our oncology/hematology portfolio. Given our strong performance, we are raising our financial outlook for fiscal 2026 for both revenues and Adjusted EBITDA1 and now expect record revenues of between $560 million and $570 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 17.5% of revenues. Looking beyond 2026, based on the performance of our launched pipeline products and the addition of Poteligeo®, we have also raised our estimate of peak annual revenues for our pipeline and launched pipeline to over $300 million," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

"The growth in our business is translating into solid cash generation. We generated $96 million from our operations in the first nine months of the year and ended the quarter with net cash3 of $115 million. Our raised 2026 outlook and increased pipeline peak revenue guidance, together with our strong balance sheet, position us well to continue executing on our mission of acquiring, in-licensing, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products in Canada and Latin America," continued Ms. Sakhia.

_______________________________________
1 Refer to Section - Financial Results under Non-IFRS measures for additional details.
2 Refers to the impact of hyperinflation due to the application of IAS 29 in Argentina. Refer to Section - Hyperinflation for additional details.
3 Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, net of bank loans

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED UNDER IFRS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
             
      Change     Change
  Q3-26 Q3-25 $1 %2 YTD-26 YTD-25 $1 %2
                 
Revenues 137,691   121,548     16,143   13%   430,342   316,982     113,360   36%  
Gross margin 68,431   55,810     12,621   23%   207,155   135,507     71,648   53%  
Gross margin % 50%   46%       48%   43%      
Selling and marketing 22,082   17,908     (4,174 ) 23%   64,257   47,506     (16,751 ) 35%  
General and administrative 16,209   13,116     (3,093 ) 24%   45,117   41,149     (3,968 ) 10%  
Research and development 9,789   8,694     (1,095 ) 13%   29,760   19,761     (9,999 ) 51%  
Amortization of intangible assets 14,809   15,446     637   4%   42,941   35,651     (7,290 ) 20%  
Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093       (12,093 ) N/A   12,771       (12,771 ) N/A  
Operating expenses 74,982   55,164     (19,818 ) 36%   194,846   144,067     (50,779 ) 35%  
                 
Operating (loss) income (6,551 ) 646     (7,197 ) N/A   12,309   (8,560 )   20,869   N/A  
                 
Net (loss) income for the period (2,680 ) (3,791 )   1,111   29%   7,128   (14,228 )   21,356   N/A  

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss).
2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

Revenues: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, revenues increased by $16,143 or 13% compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by the growth of our promoted products in Canada and Latin America, and the appreciation of LATAM currencies, partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers. On a constant currency1 basis, the increase in revenues was $5,487 or 4%, driven by the following:

  • The Promoted Portfolio grew by $7,531 or 10%.
    • This growth was mainly driven by Myfembree®, Imvexxy®, Envarsus®PA, Orgovyx®, Minjuvi®, Pemazyre®, Bapocil®, Akynzeo®, Xcopri®, Jornay PM® and Cresemba®.
    • Partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers.
  • The Mature and Discontinued Portfolios decreased by $2,044 or 4%. The variance was not significant.

_______________________________________
1 Refer to Section - Financial Results under Non-IFRS measures for additional details.

Our revenues by product portfolio are as follows:

          Change
Product Portfolio Q3-26 Q3-251 $ %
Promoted            
Launched Pipeline Productsa 21,162   8,776   12,386   141%  
Strategic Productsb 64,850   62,362   2,488   4%  
Total Promoted 86,012   71,138   14,874   21%  
Maturec 51,637   49,068   2,569   5%  
Discontinuedd 42   1,342   (1,300 ) 97%  
Total Revenues 137,691   121,548   16,143   13%  
Definitions            
a: Promoted products currently in the early stage of launch, typically having been introduced to the market within the past five years.
b: Promoted products that have reached, or are approaching, their peak potential, typically having been introduced to the market over five years ago.
c: Products that require lower levels of promotional activity and/or have reached their peak potential.
d: Products that the Company has stopped commercializing or is in the process of discontinuing.
1 Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.
 
  • Promoted Portfolio: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Promoted Portfolio increased by $14,874 or 21% driven by:
    • The Launched Pipeline Products grew by $12,386 or 141% and on a constant currency1 basis by $12,205 or 137% driven by our product launches in Canada and Latin America including Orgovyx®, Imvexxy®, Xcopri®, Myfembree®, Jornay PM® and Minjuvi®.
    • The Strategic Products increased by $2,488 or 4% and, on a constant currency1 basis, decreased by $4,674 or 7%, driven by the purchasing patterns of certain customers and a decline in revenue of Lenvima® in Colombia due to price reductions under the direct price control regime, partly offset by the growth in our promoted strategic products including Cresemba®, Akynzeo® and Envarsus®PA. Excluding the impact of the purchasing patterns of certain customers, the Strategic Products grew by $2,253 or 3%.
  • Mature Portfolio: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Mature Portfolio increased by $2,569 or 5% and decreased on a constant currency1 basis by $741 or 1%. The variances were not significant.

_______________________________________
1 Refer to Section - Financial Results under Non-IFRS measures for additional details.

Gross margin: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, gross margin was $68,431 or 50%, compared to $55,810 or 46% in Q3-25. Adjusted Gross Margin1 was $69,706 in Q3-26, an increase of $9,808 compared to Q3-25, due to the growth of revenues. The Adjusted Gross Margin1 as a % of Adjusted Revenues1, was 51% in Q3-26 compared to 49% in Q3-25. The increase was mainly due to product mix.

Selling and marketing ("S&M") expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, S&M expenses increased by $4,174 or 23% and by $2,874 or 15% on a constant currency1 basis. The increase was driven by an expansion in our sales structure to support our launches and re-launches in Canada, Brazil and Mexico. In addition to structure, the increase included incremental promotion and marketing expenses for our Launched Pipeline Products, including Orgovyx®, Myfembree®, Xcopri®, Jornay PM®, Wynzora®, Durivast®, Minjuvi®, and Tavalisse®.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, G&A expenses increased by $3,093 or 24% and by $2,902 or 22% on a constant currency1 basis. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in our structure and in administrative costs to support our larger portfolio, as well as higher professional and legal fees. These fees include the legal expenses in connection with tax litigation in Canada and Brazil.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, R&D expenses increased by $1,095 or 13% and by $468 or 5% on a constant currency1 basis. The variance was not significant.

Remeasurement of contingent consideration: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, remeasurement of contingent consideration increased by $12,093. The increase reflects additional sales milestones that Knight now expects to achieve under the Paladin transaction, based on higher expected peak revenues for a launched pipeline product, taking into consideration its performance since launch.

Net loss: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the net loss was $2,680 compared to a net loss of $3,791 for the same period in prior year. The variance was mainly driven by the above-mentioned items, as well as changes in amortization of intangible assets, net gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, foreign exchange gain, gain on hyperinflation, interest expense, and income tax recovery.

SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
                 
          Change
As at September 30, 2026
 		December 31, 2025 $1 %2
           
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities  136,887    95,283    41,604    44%  
Trade and other receivables  185,426    178,598    6,828    4%  
Inventories  137,081    135,866    1,215    1%  
Financial assets  76,734    98,430    (21,696 ) 22%  
Intangible assets  344,856    379,510    (34,654 ) 9%  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  142,620    125,755    (16,865 ) 13%  
Bank loans  22,349    67,895    45,546    67%  

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net assets and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net assets.
2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $136,887, an increase of $41,604 or 44%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase was mainly driven by operating cash inflows of $96,306 and proceeds of $21,500 for the return of the Canadian commercial rights for certain non-core products, partly offset by net principal repayments on bank loans of $49,893, investment in intangible assets of $9,918, the repurchase of common shares under the NCIB of $9,275, a holdback payment of $8,442 related to the Paladin transaction, and the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Argentina of $2,950.

Intangible assets: As at September 30, 2026, intangible assets were $344,856, a decrease of $34,654 or 9%, compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to amortization of $42,941 and derecognition of $17,000 of intangible assets related to the return of the Canadian commercial rights for certain non-core products, partly offset by additions of $14,477 for sales milestones and foreign exchange revaluation. The addition reflects sales milestones that the Company now expects to achieve, based on higher expected peak revenues for multiple launched pipeline products, taking into consideration their performance since launch.

Bank loans: As at September 30, 2026, bank loans were $22,349, a decrease of $45,546 or 67%, compared to December 31, 2025, mainly due to the repayment of $40,000 on the revolving credit facility, as well as repayments on the Bancolombia and IFC loans.

Q3-26 Product Updates

Poteligeo® (mogamulizumab)

Knight entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Kirin International under which Knight will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval and commercializing mogamulizumab in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. Poteligeo® is approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides (MF) or Sézary syndrome (SS), after at least one prior systemic therapy.

Oncology/Hematology

Lenvima® (lenvatinib)

Colombia's Ministry of Health published the list of medicines subject to the direct price control regime and added lenvatinib to the list effective on August 19, 2026, which resulted in a decrease in the selling price of lenvatinib. In addition, during Q2-26, INVIMA approved a generic version of lenvatinib 10 mg which has not been launched to date. The Company expects these developments to continue to negatively impact revenues and adjusted EBITDA of Lenvima® in Colombia.

Minjuvi® (tafasitamab)

Follicular lymphoma (FL)

Subsequent to Q3-26, Knight obtained regulatory approval and launched a supplemental indication of Minjuvi® for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) in Mexico.

First-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Knight filed a supplemental application in Brazil for Minjuvi® in combination with lenalidomide and R-CHOP (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone), or tafa-len-R-CHOP, as a first-line treatment for adult patients with previously untreated DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL).

Niktimvo® (axatilimab)

Subsequent to Q3-26, Knight announced that ANVISA, under the rare disease pathway, approved Niktimvo® in Brazil, for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients 6 years and older weighing at least 40 kg. Knight has since submitted Niktimvo® for pricing approval to the Drugs Market Regulation Chamber in Brazil.

Tavalisse® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate)

Knight obtained regulatory approval for Tavalisse® in Colombia for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response, loss of response, or intolerance to prior treatment with corticosteroids and intravenous immunoglobulin. Knight expects to launch Tavalisse® in Colombia in the first half of 2027. Subsequent to Q3-26, Knight announced the launch of Tavalisse® in Brazil for the treatment of adult patients with ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Infectious Diseases

Ambisome® (amphotericin B)

In September 2026, a competitor received ANVISA approval for a generic and a branded generic of liposomal amphotericin B. The Company expects this development to negatively impact sales and the Adjusted EBITDA of Ambisome® in Brazil in 2027.

Neurology

Crexont® (carbidopa and levodopa)

Knight received a Notice of Non-Compliance from Health Canada for its New Drug Submission for Crexont®, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Knight will work with its partner to prepare a response to Health Canada.

Durivast® (rivastigmine)

Knight launched Durivast® in Colombia for the symptomatic treatment of dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease, administered as a transdermal patch applied twice weekly, on designated days and dementia associated with Parkinson's disease. Subsequent to Q3-26, Durivast® launched in Peru.

Other Specialty

Wynzora® (calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate)

Knight launched Wynzora® in Canada for the topical treatment of psoriasis vulgaris in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older.

Gemtesa® (vibegron)

Knight submitted Gemtesa® for regulatory approval in Canada for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency in adults, and OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, urinary frequency, and nocturia in adult males on pharmacological therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Financial Outlook1

Pipeline and launched pipeline peak annual revenues guidance increased to over $300,0001

Knight has raised its estimate of peak annual revenues for its pipeline and launched pipeline products from over $200,000 to over $300,0001. The increase reflects (i) higher expected peak revenues for multiple launched pipeline products, taking into consideration their performance since launch, and (ii) the addition of Poteligeo®. This is the fourth time Knight has raised this guidance, up from over $50,000 in 2022. The current guidance covers more than 75 product launches across Canada and Latin America of which 22 have been launched to date. As a result of the higher peak annual revenue guidance, Knight recognized $27,248 in additional sales milestones that it now expects to achieve, including $12,771 in contingent consideration payable related to the Paladin transaction.

Fiscal Year 2026 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA2 guidance

Knight has increased its 2026 financial guidance on revenues and Adjusted EBITDA2 as a % of revenues. The Company expects to generate between $560 and $570 million in revenues, up from $540 million to $560 million in revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA2 as a % of revenues is expected to be approximately 17.5%, up from at least 15%. The increase in our outlook is mainly driven by the stronger performance of our promoted products across multiple countries as well as LATAM currencies performing better against the Canadian dollar than previously anticipated.

The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:

  • no material impact on revenues due to the application of hyperinflation accounting for Argentina
  • no revenues for business development transactions not completed as at November 4, 2026
  • no unforeseen termination to our license, distribution and supply agreements
  • no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues
  • no material impact from changes in tariffs, trade barriers, or customs duties
  • no material adverse impact from wars, armed conflicts, or geopolitical hostilities
  • no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands
  • no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations
  • successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers
  • successful execution and uptake of newly launched products
  • no material increase in provisions for inventory or trade receivables
  • no significant variations of forecasted foreign currency exchange rates
  • inflation remaining within forecasted ranges

Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.

_______________________________________
1 This forward looking information is based on assumptions specific to the nature of the Company's activities with regard to annual revenue growth considering industry information, expected market share, pricing assumptions, actions of competitors, sales erosion rates after the end of patent or other intellectual property rights protection, the timing of the entry of generic competition, the expected results of tenders, among other variables.
2 Refer to Section - Financial Results under Non-IFRS measures for additional details.

Conference Call Notice 

Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2026, today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone: Toll Free: 1-888-699-1199 or International 1-416-945-7677
Webcast: www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com

About Knight Therapeutics Inc

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's website at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:    
Knight Therapeutics Inc.    
Samira Sakhia   Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483   T: 514.484.4483
Email: IR@knighttx.com   Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com   Website: www.knighttx.com
     

HYPERINFLATION

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, as its Argentine subsidiary's functional currency is the Argentine Peso. Revenues and operating expenses in ARS are restated for inflation from the month in which they were recorded to the end of the reporting period, using the corresponding factor in the inflation index below.

  January February March April May June July August September
2026 1.20 1.17 1.13 1.10 1.08 1.06 1.04 1.02 1.00
2025 1.19 1.17 1.12 1.09 1.08 1.06 1.04 1.02 1.00
                   

The inflation restatement is calculated on a year-to-date basis, and the restated amounts are translated into CAD at the closing rate for the period.

  September 30, 2026   September 30, 2025  
ARS per CAD  1,074    981  


  Q3-26   Q3-25   YTD-26   YTD-25  
ARS Variation %1 (3)%   (12)%   (1)%   (37)%  

1 Positive variances indicate appreciation of ARS vs CAD, and negative variances depreciation.

Accordingly, the application of hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29 resulted in higher reported revenues and operating expenses, in CAD, for the Company's Argentine subsidiary in both Q3-26 and YTD-26 compared with the corresponding prior-year periods. Under hyperinflation accounting, cost of goods sold denominated in ARS is restated using the inflation index from the inventory purchase or production date to the end of the reporting period and translated into CAD using the applicable quarter-end closing rates.

_______________________________________
1 Appreciation (depreciation) of ARS vs CAD, calculated as (beginning of period rate − end of period rate) / beginning of period rate.

FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER NON-IFRS MEASURES
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company discloses Non-IFRS measures and ratios that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Non-IFRS financial measures and Adjusted EBITDA per share ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies. The Company uses the following Non-IFRS measures.

[i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, as its Argentine subsidiary's functional currency is the Argentine Peso. To derive this measure, financial results under IFRS are adjusted to remove the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. Refer to Section – Hyperinflation for further details.

The Company believes that financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 represent a useful measure to investors as they allow results to be viewed without those impacts, thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables are reconciliations of financial results under IFRS to financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29.

  Q3-26 YTD-26
  Reported under IFRS IAS 29
Adjustment		 Excluding the Impact of
IAS 291 		Reported under IFRS IAS 29
Adjustment		 Excluding the Impact of
IAS 291
 
             
Revenues 137,691   (951 ) 136,740   430,342   (2,039 ) 428,303  
Cost of goods sold 69,260   (2,226 ) 67,034   223,187   (5,709 ) 217,478  
Gross margin 68,431   1,275   69,706   207,155   3,670   210,825  
Gross margin (%) 50%     51%   48%     49%  
             
Expenses            
Selling and marketing 22,082   (89 ) 21,993   64,257   (258 ) 63,999  
General and administrative 16,209   (134 ) 16,075   45,117   (483 ) 44,634  
Research and development 9,789   (167 ) 9,622   29,760   (259 ) 29,501  
Amortization of intangible assets 14,809   (302 ) 14,507   42,941   (302 ) 42,639  
Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093     12,093   12,771     12,771  
Operating (loss) income (6,551 ) 1,967   (4,584 ) 12,309   4,972   17,281  
1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.


  Q3-25 YTD-25
  Reported under IFRS   IAS 29
Adjustment		 Excluding the Impact of
IAS 291 		Reported under IFRS   IAS 29
Adjustment		 Excluding the Impact of
IAS 291
     
             
Revenues 121,548   1,080   122,628   316,982   2,166   319,148  
Cost of goods sold 65,738   (937 ) 64,801   181,475   (10,519 ) 170,956  
Gross margin 55,810   2,017   57,827   135,507   12,685   148,192  
Gross margin (%) 46%     47%   43%     46%  
             
Expenses            
Selling and marketing 17,908   248   18,156   47,506   495   48,001  
General and administrative 13,116   (422 ) 12,694   41,149   (971 ) 40,178  
Research and development 8,694   161   8,855   19,761   381   20,142  
Amortization of intangible assets 15,446     15,446   35,651     35,651  
Operating income (loss) 646   2,030   2,676   (8,560 ) 12,780   4,220  
1 Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
 

Select financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 291

      Change     Change
  Q3-26 Q3-25 $ % YTD-26 YTD-25 $ %
                 
Adjusted Revenues1 136,740   122,628   14,112   12%   428,303   319,148   109,155   34%  
Cost of goods sold 67,034   64,801   (2,233 ) 3%   217,478   170,956   (46,522 ) 27%  
Gross margin 69,706   57,827   11,879   21%   210,825   148,192   62,633   42%  
Gross margin (%) 51%   47%       49%   46%      
                 
Expenses                
Selling and marketing 21,993   18,156   (3,837 ) 21%   63,999   48,001   (15,998 ) 33%  
General and administrative 16,075   12,694   (3,381 ) 27%   44,634   40,178   (4,456 ) 11%  
Research and development 9,622   8,855   (767 ) 9%   29,501   20,142   (9,359 ) 46%  
Amortization of intangible assets 14,507   15,446   939   6%   42,639   35,651   (6,988 ) 20%  
Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093     (12,093 ) N/A   12,771     (12,771 ) N/A  
Operating (loss) income (4,584 ) 2,676   (7,260 ) N/A   17,281   4,220   13,061   310%  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA1 23,802   20,987   2,815   13%   76,288   48,607   27,681   57%  
Adjusted EBITDA1 (%) 17%   17%       18%   15%      
Adjusted EBITDA per share1,2 0.24   0.21   0.03   15%   0.78   0.49   0.29   59%  
1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
2 Percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts; therefore, percentages presented may not correspond to calculations based on rounded figures.
 

Adjusted Revenues1 by Product Portfolio

          Change         Change
Product Portfolio Q3-26
 		Q3-252 $ % YTD-26
 		YTD-252 $
 		%
Promoted                          
Launched Pipeline Products 21,102   8,776   12,326   140%   54,930   15,678   39,252   250%  
Strategic Products 64,588   62,683   1,905   3%   222,919   185,382   37,537   20%  
Total Promoted 85,690   71,459   14,231   20%   277,849   201,060   76,789   38%  
Mature 51,008   49,826   1,182   2%   147,317   115,785   31,532   27%  
Discontinued 42   1,343   (1,301 ) 97%   3,137   2,303   834   36%  
Total Adjusted Revenues1 136,740   122,628   14,112   12%   428,303   319,148   109,155   34%  
1 Excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. Adjusted Revenues is a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
2 Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.
 

Adjusted Revenues1 by Therapeutic Area

          Change         Change
Therapeutic Area Q3-26
 		Q3-252 $ % YTD-26
 		YTD-252 $
 		%
Oncology/Hematology 46,958   38,281   8,677   23%   128,888   105,406   23,482   22%  
Infectious Diseases 33,039   37,226   (4,187 ) 11%   132,783   118,965   13,818   12%  
Neurology 34,757   27,098   7,659   28%   100,075   58,507   41,568   71%  
Other Specialty 21,986   20,023   1,963   10%   66,557   36,270   30,287   84%  
Total Adjusted Revenues1 136,740   122,628   14,112   12%   428,303   319,148   109,155   34%  
1 Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
2 Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.
 

[ii] Financial results at constant currency

Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period revenues and financial results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the revenues and results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.

The Company believes that financial results at constant currency represent a useful measure to investors because it eliminates the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations may have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets and therefore, provides greater transparency to the underlying performance of our consolidated financial results. The presentation of revenues and financial results under constant currency is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables are reconciliations of financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 to financial results and financial results at constant currency for the same period in prior year.

  Q3-26 Q3-25 Change
  Excluding the impact of
IAS 291 		Excluding the impact of
IAS 291 		Constant Currency Adjustment Constant Currency2 $ %
                 
Adjusted Revenues2 136,740   122,628   8,625   131,253   5,487   4%  
Cost of goods sold 67,034   64,801   4,591   69,392   2,358   3%  
Gross margin 69,706   57,827   4,034   61,861   7,845   13%  
Gross margin (%) 51%   47%       47%        
                 
Expenses                
Selling and marketing 21,993   18,156   963   19,119   (2,874 ) 15%  
General and administrative 16,075   12,694   479   13,173   (2,902 ) 22%  
Research and development 9,622   8,855   299   9,154   (468 ) 5%  
Amortization of intangible assets 14,507   15,446   148   15,594   1,087   7%  
Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093         (12,093 ) —%  
Operating (loss) income (4,584 ) 2,676   2,145   4,821   (9,405 ) N/A  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA2 23,802         23,137   665   3%  
Adjusted EBITDA2 (%) 17%         18%        
Adjusted EBITDA per share2 0.24         0.23   0.01   4%  
1 Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details.
2 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.


  YTD-26 YTD-25 Change
  Excluding the impact of
IAS 291 		Excluding the impact of
IAS 291 		Constant Currency Adjustment Constant Currency2 $ %
               
Adjusted Revenues2 428,303   319,148   22,735   341,883   86,420   25%  
Cost of goods sold 217,478   170,956   12,709   183,665   (33,813 ) 18%  
Gross margin 210,825   148,192   10,026   158,218   52,607   33%  
Gross margin (%) 49%   46%     46%        
               
Expenses              
Selling and marketing 63,999   48,001   2,586   50,587   (13,412 ) 27%  
General and administrative 44,634   40,178   1,076   41,254   (3,380 ) 8%  
Research and development 29,501   20,142   755   20,897   (8,604 ) 41%  
Amortization of intangible assets 42,639   35,651   (213 ) 35,438   (7,201 ) 20%  
Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,771         (12,771 ) —%  
Operating income 17,281   4,220   5,822   10,042   7,239   72%  
               
Adjusted EBITDA2 76,288       54,252   22,036   41%  
Adjusted EBITDA2 (%) 18%       16%        
Adjusted EBITDA per share2 0.78       0.54   0.23   43%  
1 Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details.
2 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
   

Adjusted Revenues at Constant Currency1 by Product Portfolio

  Three-month period ended
September 30,		 Nine-month period ended
September 30,
  Excluding the impact of IAS 291  
      Constant Currency1
 		        Constant Currency1
 		       
Product Portfolio 2026
 		20253 $ % 2026
 		20253 $
 		%
Promoted                            
Launched Pipeline Products 21,102   8,897   12,205   137%   54,930   16,108   38,822   241%  
Strategic Products 64,588   69,262   (4,674 ) 7%   222,919   202,812   20,107   10%  
Total Promoted 85,690   78,159   7,531   10%   277,849   218,920   58,929   27%  
Mature 51,008   51,749   (741 ) 1%   147,317   120,656   26,661   22%  
Discontinued 42   1,345   (1,303 ) 97%   3,137   2,307   830   36%  
Total Adjusted Revenues1 136,740   131,253   5,487   4%   428,303   341,883   86,420   25%  
1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
2 Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details.
3 Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.
 

Adjusted Revenues at Constant Currency1 by Therapeutic Area

  Three-month period ended
September 30,		 Nine-month period ended
September 30,
  Excluding the impact of IAS 292  
      Constant Currency1
 		        Constant Currency1
 		       
Therapeutic Area 2026
 		20253 $ % 2026
 		20253 $
 		%
Oncology/Hematology 46,958   42,099   4,859   12%   128,888   114,240   14,648   13%  
Infectious Diseases 33,039   39,840   (6,801 ) 17%   132,783   127,668   5,115   4%  
Neurology 34,757   28,872   5,885   20%   100,075   62,894   37,181   59%  
Other Specialty 21,986   20,442   1,544   8%   66,557   37,081   29,476   79%  
Total Adjusted Revenues1 136,740   131,253   5,487   4%   428,303   341,883   86,420   25%  
1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
2 Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details.
3 Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.
   

[iii] Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as revenues less cost of goods sold, adjusted for the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) and the impact in cost of goods sold of the difference between the fair value of inventory acquired and the cost paid in the Paladin transaction, accounted under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations, when the inventory acquired as part of the transaction is sold ("Step-Up Expense"). The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin represents a useful measure to investors to assess Gross Margin without the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 and Step-Up Expense, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of Adjusted Gross Margin is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

      Change     Change
  Q3-26 Q3-25 $ % YTD-26 YTD-25 $ %
Gross margin 68,431   55,810   12,621   23%   207,155   135,507   71,648   53%  
Adjustments to gross margin:                
Impact of IAS 29 1,275   2,017   (742 ) 37%   3,670   12,685   (9,015 ) 71%  
Step-Up Expense   2,071   (2,071 ) 100%     2,231   (2,231 ) 100%  
Adjusted Gross Margin1 69,706   59,898   9,808   16%   210,825   150,423   60,402   40%  
Adjusted Gross Margin (%)1,2 51%   49%       49%   47%      
1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
2 Adjusted Gross Margin as a percentage of Adjusted Revenues.
 

[iv] EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as operating income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of non-current assets, depreciation, but to include costs related to leases.

The Company believes that EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities. The presentation of EBITDA is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

[v] Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the remeasurement of contingent consideration, the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation), acquisition and transaction costs, Step-Up Expense and non-recurring expenses. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table is a reconciliation of operating (loss) income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

      Change     Change
  Q3-26 Q3-25 $ % YTD-26 YTD-25 $ %
Operating (loss) income (6,551 ) 646   (7,197 ) N/A   12,309   (8,560 ) 20,869   N/A  
Adjustments to operating (loss) income:                
Amortization of intangible assets 14,809   15,446   (637 ) 4%   42,941   35,651   7,290   20%  
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets 1,356   2,322   (966 ) 42%   4,423   5,839   (1,416 ) 24%  
Lease payments (1,306 ) (1,200 ) (106 ) 9%   (3,667 ) (3,385 ) (282 ) 8%  
EBITDA1 8,308   17,214   (8,906 ) 52%   56,006   29,545   26,461   90%  
Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093     12,093   N/A   12,771     12,771   N/A  
Impact of IAS 29 1,631   1,479   152   10%   4,428   11,521   (7,093 ) 62%  
Acquisition and transaction costs 145   170   (25 ) 15%   428   4,631   (4,203 ) 91%  
Step-Up Expense   2,071   (2,071 ) N/A     2,231   (2,231 ) N/A  
Other non-recurring expenses 1,625   53   1,572   2966%   2,655   679   1,976   291%  
Adjusted EBITDA1 23,802   20,987   2,815   13%   76,288   48,607   27,681   57%  
Adjusted EBITDA per share1,2 0.24   0.21   0.03   15%   0.78   0.49   0.29   59%  
1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
2 Percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts; therefore, percentages presented may not correspond to calculations based on rounded figures.
 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, adjusted EBITDA increased by $2,815 or 13%. The increase was mainly driven by higher Adjusted Gross Margin1, partly offset by higher operating expenses. Refer to Section 3 - Results of Operations of the MD&A for further details.

______________________________________
1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Explanation of adjustments from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Remeasurement of contingent consideration Remeasurement of contingent consideration relates to the remeasurement of contingent consideration payable upon achieving certain sales milestones in connection with a business combination, accounted under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations.
Impact of IAS 29 Impact of hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29 over the operating (loss) income.
Acquisition and transaction costs Acquisition and transaction costs relate to costs incurred on legal, consulting and advisory fees for acquisitions.
Step-Up Expense Step-up expense relates to the impact in cost of goods sold of the difference between the fair value of inventory acquired and the cost paid in a transaction, accounted under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations, when the inventory acquired as part of the transaction is sold.
Other non-recurring expenses Other non-recurring expenses relate to expenses incurred by the Company that are not due to, and are not expected to occur in, the ordinary course of business.
   

[vi] Adjusted EBITDA per share

Adjusted EBITDA per share is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the number of common shares outstanding at the end of the respective period. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per share represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities on a per common share basis, without the remeasurement of contingent consideration, impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29, acquisition and transaction costs, Step-Up Expense and non-recurring expenses, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA per share is considered to be a Non-IFRS ratio and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The Company calculated Adjusted EBITDA per share as follows:

  Q3-26
 		Q3-25 YTD-26
 		YTD-25
Adjusted EBITDA1 23,802   20,987   76,288   48,607  
Adjusted EBITDA per share1 0.24   0.21   0.78   0.49  
Number of common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands) 98,274   99,678   98,274   99,678  
1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
   


INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]
         
As at September 30,
2026
 		  December 31,
2025		  
ASSETS        

Current 		       
Cash and cash equivalents  120,736    76,449  
Marketable securities  16,151    18,834  
Trade receivables  128,538    127,775  
Other receivables  11,733    6,063  
Inventories  137,081    135,866  
Prepaids and deposits  8,150    6,505  
Other current financial assets  10,943    18,946  
Income taxes receivable  7,798    4,397  
Total current assets  441,130    394,835  
         
Prepaids and deposits  10,341    8,883  
Right-of-use assets  11,191    9,919  
Property, plant and equipment  20,866    12,006  
Intangible assets  344,856    379,510  
Goodwill  98,154    89,982  
Other financial assets  65,791    79,484  
Deferred tax assets  27,684    26,921  
Other long-term receivables  45,155    44,760  
Total non-current assets  624,038    651,465  
Total assets  1,065,168    1,046,300  


INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]
         
As at September 30,
2026		   December 31,
2025		  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 136,608   120,868  
Lease liabilities 3,582   3,398  
Other liabilities 8,510   12,878  
Bank loans 16,791   16,730  
Income taxes payable 288   580  
Other balances payable 18,035   10,806  
Total current liabilities 183,814   165,260  
         
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,012   4,887  
Lease liabilities 7,589   6,618  
Bank loans 5,558   51,165  
Other balances payable 65,051   48,105  
Deferred tax liabilities 1,942   2,993  
Total liabilities 269,966   279,028  
         
Shareholders' equity        
Share capital 526,602   530,140  
Contributed surplus 34,259   32,449  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 79,811   55,741  
Retained earnings 154,530   148,942  
Total shareholders' equity 795,202   767,272  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,065,168   1,046,300  


INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]
[Unaudited]
         
  Three-month period ended
September 30,
 		  Nine-month period ended
September 30,
 		 
  2026   2025   2026   2025  
         
Revenues 137,691   121,548   430,342   316,982  
Cost of goods sold 69,260   65,738   223,187   181,475  
Gross margin 68,431   55,810   207,155   135,507  
Gross margin % 50%   46%   48%   43%  
         
Expenses        
Selling and marketing 22,082   17,908   64,257   47,506  
General and administrative 16,209   13,116   45,117   41,149  
Research and development 9,789   8,694   29,760   19,761  
Amortization of intangible assets 14,809   15,446   42,941   35,651  
Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093     12,771    
Operating (loss) income (6,551 ) 646   12,309   (8,560 )
         
Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost (1,182 ) (1,107 ) (3,035 ) (4,987 )
Interest expense 2,012   2,368   6,778   6,498  
Other expense (income) 213   271   (4,152 ) 2,601  
         
Net (gain) loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (2,153 ) 4,589   9,545   11,271  
Foreign exchange gain (69 ) (3,124 ) (2,464 ) (4,116 )
Gain on hyperinflation (509 ) (434 ) (1,579 ) (1,901 )
(Loss) income before income taxes (4,863 ) (1,917 ) 7,216   (17,926 )
         
Income taxes        
Current 206   2,035   469   2,704  
Deferred (2,389 ) (161 ) (381 ) (6,402 )
Income tax (recovery) expense (2,183 ) 1,874   88   (3,698 )
Net (loss) income for the period (2,680 ) (3,791 ) 7,128   (14,228 )
         
         
Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share (0.03 ) (0.04 ) 0.07   (0.14 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 98,234,675   99,657,996   98,296,120   99,643,135  
Basic 98,234,675   99,657,996   98,296,120   99,643,135  
Diluted 98,234,675   99,657,996   99,588,998   99,643,135  


INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]
     
  Three months ended
September 30,
 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2026   2025   2026   2025  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net (loss) income for the period (2,680 ) (3,791 ) 7,128   (14,228 )
Adjustments reconciling net (loss) income to operating cash flows:        
Deferred income tax recovery (2,389 ) (161 ) (381 ) (6,402 )
Share-based compensation expense 1,976   1,641   5,405   5,187  
Depreciation and amortization 16,165   17,768   47,364   41,490  
Net (gain) loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (2,153 ) 4,589   9,545   11,271  
Interest expense 2,012   2,368   6,778   6,498  
Accrued interest (income) expense (175 ) (48 ) (428 ) 318  
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 127   1,423   2,611   1,254  
Other expense (income) 213   271   (4,152 ) 2,601  
Change in contingent consideration 12,093   (2,077 ) 12,771   (2,077 )
Gain on hyperinflation (509 ) (434 ) (1,579 ) (1,901 )
  24,680   21,549   85,062   44,011  
Changes in non-cash working capital and other items 1,409   (11,386 ) 11,244   (9,926 )
Cash inflow from operating activities 26,089   10,163   96,306   34,085  
         
INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Acquisition of Paladin   (3,196 ) (8,442 ) (110,081 )
Purchase of marketable securities (5,720 ) (3,094 ) (18,030 ) (16,976 )
Purchase of intangible assets (4,786 ) (2,401 ) (9,918 ) (30,237 )
Purchase of property and equipment (320 ) (410 ) (4,267 ) (1,373 )
Investment in funds (39 ) (759 ) (473 ) (894 )
Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities 5,609   3,059   21,255   64,686  
Proceeds from return of commercial rights 4,500     21,500    
Proceeds from repayments of loans receivable   3,840     17,598  
Proceeds from disposal of equity investments 551   139   3,270   139  
Proceeds from distribution of funds 3,506   1,416   3,908   6,564  
Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities 3,301   (1,406 ) 8,803   (70,574 )
         
FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from contributions to share purchase plan 130   126   375   378  
Proceeds from issuance upon exercise of stock options 557     923    
Proceeds from bank loans       111,203  
Proceeds from repayment of share purchase loans     150   225  
Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid     (9,275 ) (3,351 )
Principal repayment of lease liabilities (1,306 ) (1,200 ) (3,667 ) (3,385 )
Principal repayment on bank loans (1,328 ) (3,810 ) (49,893 ) (60,214 )
Interest paid on bank loans (306 ) (1,025 ) (2,888 ) (4,652 )
Cash (outflow) inflow from financing activities (2,253 ) (5,909 ) (64,275 ) 40,204  
         
Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 27,137   2,848   40,834   3,715  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 93,536   77,816   76,449   80,106  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 63   1,212   3,453   (1,945 )
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 120,736   81,876   120,736   81,876  
         
Cash and cash equivalents 120,736   81,876   120,736   81,876  
Marketable securities 16,151   13,682   16,151   13,682  
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 136,887   95,558   136,887   95,558  



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