Mount Burgess Mining NL

Kihabe-Nxuu Polymetallic Project Silver/Gallium Potential

In response to recent enquiries, Mount Burgess Mining Ltd (MTB:ASX, the “Company”) is pleased to update the silver potential of the Kihabe-Nxuu Project (“Project”) in Botswana. With the recent increase in silver prices and multiple forecasts predicting a structural deficit over the coming years, the importance of the silver content of the Project has increased substantially.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate (21 million Tonnes at 2.0% ZnEq1) estimated to contain 5.4 million Oz of silver.
  • Silver currently trading at or near 10-year highs at US$30 per Ounce2 (Figure 1)
  • Estimated silver deficit of 215.3 million troy ounces in 20243
  • Individual silver intersections at the Kihabe Deposit include:
  • 7m @ 984g/t (31.6oz/t) from 97m incl. 1m @ 4,076 g/t (131oz/t) from 97m (KDD114)
  • 7m @ 477g/t (15.3oz/t) from 63m incl. 1m @ 1,510 g/t (48.5oz/t) from 65m (KIH007)
  • 50 holes in the SW domain, over a strike length of 550m, average 49.7g/t (1.6oz/t) Ag4
  • 31 holes in the NE domain, over a strike length of 900m, average 63.67g/t (2.0oz/t) Ag5
  • Metallurgical test work underway to determine onsite recovery of Gallium and Germanium not yet included in the Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate. Kihabe Deposit has a large Exploration Target of up to 100 million tonnes @12 g/t Gallium.
  • Gallium currently trading at US$811.2/kg6

The Kihabe Deposit has two significant silver domains with shallow high-grade intersections including 7m @ 984g/t from 97m and 7m @ 477g/t from 63m, previously announced in June 2021. The SW and NE domains require further infill and extensional drilling. The Company is taking this opportunity to update the market by releasing individual metres over 93g/t (3oz/t) in the following tables. Individual metres of 311g/t (10oz/t) and over, are highlighted in green. Refer to attached Figures outlined in Drill Section headings in the table to review the intersections from which the individual metres have been extracted.

The 6 million tonne Nxuu Mineral Resource Estimate, 7kms to the East of the Kihabe Deposit, contains a further 1,040,000 ounces of silver.

The Company is also undertaking metallurgical test work to determine the recovery of Gallium and Germanium onsite. Results will be released once available. Further drilling is required before the Gallium Exploration Target (refer ASX Release 6 July 2023) and Germanium can be included in the Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate. Gallium and Germanium have been included in the Nxuu Mineral Resource Estimate.

Chairman of Mount Burgess Mining Mr. Nigel Forrester commented:

“The importance of the silver content of the Kihabe-Nxuu Project is supported by its recent significant price increase to 10-year highs. The Company sees this as being positive for the Project as the expectation is that silver demand will continue to increase due to the metal’s green technology use in solar panels, batteries and wind turbines.

The importance of the gallium content of the Kihabe-Nxuu project is also supported by its recent significant 272% price increase to US$811.2/kg since January 2020. The increase is primarily due to gallium nitride chips required to replace silicon chips not able to cope with the increase in heat generated from the increase in 5G communication traffic in computers, laptops and smart phones.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Mount Burgess Mining NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IMARC

Registration Opens for the Inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy Conference

Early bird delegate passes are now on sale for the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference, scheduled to take place at the ICC Sydney on 29 & 30 October 2024.

The launch of this event is timely, as circularity in the mining and metals industry is important for reaching net-zero goals and global decarbonisation, while also addressing the rising demand for minerals required for future technologies and other vital materials.

Organised by Beacon Events, the Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference will be co-located with the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), providing attendees with unprecedented access to industry experts and thought leaders in the mining sector, fostering a dynamic exchange of innovative ideas and best practices. What sets this conference apart is that it is the world’s first and only event to explore the global context of process and product circularity throughout the mining industry’s value chain.

Aldoro Resources

Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO

Aldoro Resources Ltd (“Aldoro”, “The Company”) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an update on the large-scale geological mapping campaign at the Kameelburg Carbonatite Project, targeting priority areas across the southern and eastern margins of the large carbonatite plug.

Firetail Resources

Aura Energy

Aura Increases Tiris’ Mineral Resources by 55% to 91.3 Mlbs U3O8

Resource growth adds confidence in future expansion and scale opportunities

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Tiris Uranium Project (“Tiris” or the “Project”) in Mauritania.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Latest Assays Demonstrate Significant Increase in Murga Scandium Grades

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that re-assaying of aircore drill samples from the Murga Scandium Prospect has demonstrated a significant increase in scandium grade for the prospect, which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources

Investor Presentation - West Musgrave Copper Project

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Magnetite Exploration Target in Whaleshark - Amended

Thomson Project Sold for $200,000 Plus 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

Argonaut PCF Appointed as Debt Advisor for the Lady Julie Gold Project

×