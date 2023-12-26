Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aldoro Resources

Kameelburg Niobium Assays Reveal up to 9.03% Nb2O5

Aldoro Resources Ltd (“Aldoro”, “The Company”) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to confirm latest niobium results with all six (6) dyke sample assays ranging from 5.8% to 9.03% Nb2O5. These latest results highlight the potential of the area around the periphery of the Kameelburg REE- rich carbonatite, known to contain niobium-rich dykes with historical samples reporting up to 4.75% Nb2O5 (Refer to announcement ASX: ARN 20 March 2023).

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Latest niobium assays received with results ranging from 5.77% to 9.03% Nb2O5 for all six (6) selected niobium rock chip samples
  • Niobium samples located within a pyrochlore-rich dyke and has limited exposure due to its presence along the colluvium rich shadow of the giant carbonatite (with diameter spanning 1.4km and rising to 275m in height)
  • Drilling of niobium-rich dyke planned - discussions advancing with experienced local drilling contractors
  • Further investigation to proceed on additional dykes and niobium potential along peripheral zones of the Kameelburg Project

Recent investigation at this peripheral dyke revealed an outcrop striking at 315o over 15m, up to 0.5m wide and dipping to the east at 62o. The dyke is located in a nepheline syenite host of the Kameelburg carbonatite and is obscured by colluvium, soil development and vegetation.

Niobium assay dataTable 1: Niobium assay data from the 6 samples (including one duplicate) taken along the exposed section of the dyke.

Location of the Nb-rich dykeFigure 1: Location of the Nb-rich dyke, sample point 13KMRC0300 located some 400m SW of the interpreted margin of the Carbonatite and striking parallel the margin.

Niobium bearing dykeFigure 2: Niobium bearing dyke KMRC0300 showing width and outcrop at two sites. Note the ground slope and thick regolith and vegetation cover obscuring much of the area.

Next steps for Aldoro

The Company plans to undertake drilling as part of further investigation into the extent of niobium enrichment within the peripheral dyke. Discussions are advancing with local experienced drill contractors on this front. Aldoro also continues to investigate additional dykes along peripheral zones of the Kameelburg carbonatite, with the intention of unlocking further niobium potential within the entire project region.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aldoro Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


