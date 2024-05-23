Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (" Jamieson Wellness " or the " Company ") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that each of the nominee directors listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 11, 2024 was elected as a director of the Company (a " Director ") at the annual meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") held today. The number of Common Shares voted in person or by proxy for the election of each Director or withheld was as indicated below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Heather Allen 31,936,139 99.81% 60,522 0.19%
Dr. Louis Aronne 31,402,494 98.14% 594,167 1.86%
Tania Clarke 31,990,916 99.98% 5,745 0.02%
Michael Pilato 31,965,636 99.90% 31,025 0.10%
Timothy Penner 31,947,396 99.85% 49,265 0.15%
Catherine Potechin 31,824,717 99.46% 171,944 0.54%
François Vimard 31,989,895 99.98% 6,766 0.02%
Mei Ye 31,989,440 99.98% 7,221 0.02%

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com .

About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Investor and Media Contact:
Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com


