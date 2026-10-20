Intuit Launches Credit Karma Tax: Free Federal Filing With Faster Refunds, Expanding Its Daily AI-Powered Financial Assistance

Combines Free, $0 Federal, and flat-rate, $15* State filing, regardless of your tax complexity, with refunds up to 5 days early for free through Credit Karma
AI-powered support before, during and after tax season, alongside daily financial tools deliver less work, simplified filing and financial confidence to members
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite , today announced the launch of Credit Karma Tax offering a simple, flat-rate pricing model of free, $0 federal and flat-rate, $15 state filing to all members, no matter their tax complexity. Credit Karma, a daily financial assistant, combines transparent pricing, faster access to refunds and financial confidence all in one place. With Credit Karma Tax, members get a self-guided DIY experience with real-time AI help that simplifies the process throughout, tackling the majority of the manual work that filing often requires. AI-powered tools support members every step of the way, from giving them a head start by centralizing key financial data, then optimizing tax outcomes as they file, and delivering refunds faster, to building long-term financial health long after they submit their taxes.
"Today Credit Karma is so much more than a place to check your credit score; it's delivering true financial confidence, where daily money management helps build the life our members want whether that's affording a place to call home for their family, or planning a dream trip," said Mark Notarainni, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Group, Intuit. "By adding transparent, free Federal filing specifically tailored to our members, no matter how complex their tax situation, we are expanding Credit Karma's role as their daily AI-powered financial assistant, helping them strategically spend, save, and grow their money in one place."
Centralized Data Delivers Unmatched Speed and Convenience
Credit Karma is already part of millions of consumers' daily financial routines. By centralizing a member's financial data, including income, credit, cash flow and taxes all in one place, when tax time arrives, Credit Karma members already have a head start. Filers can skip manual data entry by simply snapping a photo or automatically importing forms directly from employers or financial institutions, including stock sales, and financial and crypto transactions. Credit Karma Tax will pre-fill the return, and with its comprehensive document checklist and gathering tools, the guesswork is removed from filing.
File & Achieve Financial Progress with Confidence: Accuracy Guaranteed, AI Assistance, and Refunds Directed Toward Money Goals
From the moment members start filing to the moment their refund lands, Credit Karma Tax utilizes Intuit's domain expertise, AI and platform technology to get it right and make that money work harder for them.
- Tax Prep & Filing: Credit Karma Tax provides real-time help, gives clear explanations of return outcomes, and catches errors along the way using built-in AI tools like its expert chat function and, coming soon, Explanation and Error Agents.
- Review & Submission: Credit Karma Tax runs thousands of accuracy checks prior to submission to ensure compliance with IRS and state requirements. All returns are backed by a 100% accuracy guarantee . If a calculation error causes an IRS or state penalty, Intuit covers the penalty and interest.
- Completion & Refund Acceleration: Credit Karma Tax doesn't stop at filing. Tax refunds are often the single biggest financial event of the year for Americans. Credit Karma transforms that moment into year-round financial health through its suite of AI-powered financial tools. The Refund Agent turns refunds into actionable plans to pay down debt, save, or invest; the Debt Agent builds personalized paydown plans saving members $200+ a month; and the Paycheck Agent allocates paychecks across bills, spending, and goals.
Faster Access to Money
With 70% of Americans relying on tax refunds to cover basic living expenses, for this upcoming tax season Credit Karma Tax provides accelerated access to funds:
- Up to 5 Days Early: Access federal tax refunds up to 5 days early for free with deposit into a Credit Karma Checking account. 1
- Refund Advance Loan: With the upcoming launch of Credit Karma Tax's Tax Year 2026 offering, apply for an up to a $4,000 Refund Advance loan with $0 loan fees and 0% APR. 1
Simple, Flat-Rate Pricing
Credit Karma Tax offers a predictable, flat-rate pricing structure, regardless of tax complexity, with no hidden fees: $0 Federal Filing, $15 per State Filing.
For filers seeking added peace of mind or expert support as they file their 2026 taxes, Credit Karma Tax offers straightforward paid add-ons:
- Expert Support Bundle: Includes audit defense, ID protection benefits, 1:1 live product support, and the ability to pay the $15 state fee using a tax refund. ($29 at launch. Pricing subject to change)¹.
- Expert Final Review: An option to add a final review by a tax expert to the above bundle will also be available at launch. ($39 at launch. Pricing subject to change)¹.
Operating as a distinct, streamlined tax preparation offering, Credit Karma Tax is available on the Credit Karma website and app. To become a member and create a free Credit Karma account visit creditkarma.com .
Disclaimers
This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, and functionality are subject to change without notice.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the consumers, businesses, and accountants we serve, with products including TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite and Intuit Accountant Suite . Intuit's financial intelligence brings together decades of trusted data, deep financial expertise, AI, and human experts to help customers at every stage of their financial journey. This puts more money in their pockets, saves time by reducing manual work, and ensures they have complete confidence in every financial decision. For more information, visit Intuit.com .
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1 Terms apply. Program subject to change or discontinue at any time.
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2 Funds available upon IRS acceptance. IRS accepts returns starting late January.
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* Per state filing flat-fee subject to change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020041718/en/
Media Contact: Karen Nolan, Karen_Nolan@intuit.com Intuit Consumer Group / Credit Karma