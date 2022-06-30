Market NewsInvesting News

IIP Funds Additional $55.0 Million for a New 152,000-Square-Foot Industrial Facility

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it entered into an amendment of the lease with Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII; OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries . The lease amendment in Danville, Pennsylvania, provided $55.0 million in reimbursement to Green Thumb for the recently completed development of a 152,000-square-foot industrial building for cultivation and processing, in addition to a new electric substation on the property to enhance electrical load capacity. The lease amendment also adjusted the base rent under the lease to take into account the additional available funding for the development. IIP funded in full the reimbursement, making IIP's total investment in the 300,000-square-foot property $94.6 million. This lease amendment was made pursuant to the exercise of an option by Green Thumb for IIP to provide reimbursement of these improvements, with this option originally included in a lease amendment executed in 2021.

"We are grateful for the continued partnership with IIP at our Danville facility," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Having negotiated the lease and terms last year, we are pleased to have waited to draw the remaining funds until now when the facility is complete. We are excited about the future of cannabis in Pennsylvania."

Details of the IIP Pennsylvania property are as follows:

  • IIP originally acquired the property for $20.3 million and entered into a long-term lease with Green Thumb in 2019 and under the lease made available $19.3 million for qualifying improvements to the property. At the time, the facility consisted of approximately 148,000-square-feet of industrial space, about half of which was operational.
  • Improvements included build-out of the remainder of the facility, consisting of new grow rooms, production rooms, processing rooms and the construction of additional mezzanine space to house new mechanical, plumbing and electrical infrastructure.
  • IIP's $55.0 million additional capital commitment was utilized as reimbursement to Green Thumb for costs incurred in the ground-up development of an additional approximately 152,000-square-foot indoor cultivation and processing facility.
  • Eligible direct costs for the project for which IIP reimbursed Green Thumb included site planning and preparation, base building construction and the enhanced HVAC, electrical, mechanical, fertigation and other building systems required for indoor cannabis cultivation and processing, in addition to the construction of the new electrical substation located on the property.
  • The new facility contains flower rooms, veg rooms, mother rooms, dry rooms, processing, storage, office and supporting spaces.

In addition to this facility in Pennsylvania, IIP owns and leases two regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Illinois and Ohio to Green Thumb, comprising a total of approximately 606,000 square feet. IIP's total investment in properties leased to Green Thumb is approximately $176.8 million. Green Thumb is IIP's fourth largest tenant partner in terms of capital investment.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

"We are proud to have supported Green Thumb as their long-term real estate partner since 2019," said Paul Smithers, IIP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since that time, Green Thumb has grown from $216 million in revenues in 2019 to nearly $900 million in revenues in 2021, demonstrating the strength of Green Thumb's operational footprint and their ability to execute and produce high quality products for patients and customers at scale throughout the United States."

Medical-use cannabis dispensaries in Pennsylvania made their first sales in 2018; as of March 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that over 740,000 patients and caregivers had been registered for the state's medical cannabis program. Marijuana Business Daily projects regulated medical-use cannabis sales to reach $1.6 - $2.0 billion for 2022. The current program provides for the issuance of up to 25 cultivation and processing licenses and 150 dispensary licenses, in addition to nine clinical registrant licenses, each of which may have a cultivation and processing facility and a dispensary. In March 2022, Pennsylvania's Senate Law and Justice Committee concluded the last of three hearings examining issues regarding potential adult-use legalization, marking the first hearings by a legislative panel on the issue of adult-use cannabis in the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania General Assembly. The neighboring states of New York and New Jersey recently legalized cannabis for adult-use.

As of June 30, 2022, IIP owned 111 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, representing a total of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet (including approximately 2.5 million rentable square feet under development / redevelopment). As of June 30, 2022, IIP had committed approximately $2.4 billion across its portfolio, including capital invested to date (excluding transaction costs) and additional capital commitments to fund future construction and improvements at IIP's properties. These statistics do not include an $18.5 million loan from IIP to a developer for construction of a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility in California.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com .

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Chicago Business, Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Innovative Industrial Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the lease and development of the Pennsylvania property, Green Thumb and the Pennsylvania regulated cannabis market, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "should" or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Catherine Hastings
Chief Financial Officer
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
(858) 997-3332

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 3, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today announced it will release second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

cannabis bud coming out of a jar

Cannabis Risk Manager Calls Out Need for US Reform

A risk manager focused on the cannabis industry believes the lack of progress toward nationwide legalization in the US is actively hurting the market.

James B. Francis, chief research officer at CRB Monitor, said the space has been hit “particularly hard" by the fact that no meaningful federal reform has arrived in the country. “The cannabis industry is always going to feel that impact, and investors will have another reason to stay away,” he told the Investing News Network (INN).

CRB Monitor provides a comprehensive database on cannabis-related businesses, creating categories within the sector and offering data sets on the more than 65,000 cannabis companies it covers.

Canopy Growth Announces Exchanges with Holders of Approximately US$198 Million of Convertible Notes

 Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy Growth " or the " Company ") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements (collectively, the " Exchange Agreements ") with a limited number of holders (the " Noteholders "), including Constellation Brands, Inc. (" CBI ") through its wholly-owned subsidiary Greenstar Canada Investment Limited Partnership (" GCILP "), of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured convertible senior notes due 2023 (the " Notes "), to acquire approximately C$255.4 million (approximately USD$198 million ) aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Noteholders (the " Transaction ") in exchange for common shares of the Company (the " Canopy Shares ") and approximately C$3 million ( USD$2.35 million ) in cash for accrued and unpaid interest (the " Cash Payment ").

Canopy Growth Announces Exchanges with Holders of Approximately US$198 Million of Convertible Notes (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

GCILP, a subsidiary of CBI (together " Constellation "), is participating in the Transaction and will acquire a minimum of 21,929,914 Canopy Shares and up to 30,701,880 Canopy Shares pursuant to its Exchange Agreement.

Transaction Details

In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Agreements, Canopy Growth has agreed to acquire the Notes from the Noteholders for an aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest which will be paid in cash as part of the Cash Payment) of approximately C$252.8 million (approximately USD$196 million ) (the " Purchase Price "), which will be payable in such number of Canopy Shares (the " Share Consideration ") as is equal to the Purchase Price divided by the volume-weighted average trading price (the " VWAP ") of the Canopy Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the " Nasdaq ") for the 10 consecutive trading days beginning on, and including, June 30, 2022 (the " Averaging Price " and such period of time being the " Averaging Period "), subject to a floor price of US$2.50 (the "Floor Price") and a maximum price equal to US$3.50 , which is the closing price of the Canopy Shares on the Nasdaq on June 29, 2022 (the " Market Price ").

The Share Consideration, for Noteholders other than GCILP, will be satisfied by the issuance of Canopy Shares in up to two tranches as follows: (a) on the initial closing of the Transaction, anticipated to be June 30, 2022 , 34,073,160 Canopy Shares (the " Initial Closing Shares ") will be issued to the Noteholders; and (b) in the event that the Averaging Price calculated over the Averaging Period is less than the Market Price, on or about July 18, 2022 (the " Final Closing "), up to such number of Canopy Shares as is equal to the excess of the Purchase Price divided by the Averaging Price over the Initial Closing Shares. The Share Consideration for GCILP will be issued solely on the Final Closing based on the Averaging Price.

In the event that the daily VWAP of the Canopy Shares on the Nasdaq during the Averaging Period (a) exceeds the Market Price, then the daily VWAP for such trading day will instead be deemed to be the Market Price; or (b) is less than the Floor Price, then the daily VWAP for such trading day will instead be deemed to be the Floor Price, such that in no circumstances will more than 78,404,305 Canopy Shares be issuable pursuant to the Transaction.

The Notes were issued pursuant to an indenture dated June 20, 2018 , among the Company, GLAS Trust Company LLC (" GLAS Trust "), as U.S. trustee, and Computershare Trust Company of Canada , as Canadian trustee, as supplemented by supplement no. 1 to the indenture dated April 30, 2019 and supplement no. 2 to the indenture dated June 29, 2022 (collectively, the " Indenture "). As a result of supplement no. 2 to the Indenture dated June 29, 2022 between the Company, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (as replacement U.S. trustee following GLAS Trust's resignation) and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the " Second Supplemental Indenture "), the Company irrevocably surrendered its right to settle the conversion of any Note by Physical Settlement or Combination Settlement (as each such term is defined in the Indenture). As a result, the conversion of any Note on or after the date hereof will be settled by Cash Settlement (as such term is defined in the Indenture) and in no event will any Canopy Shares be issuable upon conversion of any Note. A copy of the Second Supplemental Indenture will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile page at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

GCILP currently holds C$200 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company will acquire C$100 million (approximately USD$77.5 million ) aggregate principal amount of the Notes held by GCILP. GCILP will be issued a number of Canopy Shares based on the VWAP during the Averaging Period, provided that GCILP will receive a minimum of 21,929,914 Canopy Shares (based on the Floor Price) and a maximum of 30,701,880 (based on the Market Price), representing between 5.4% and 7.6% of the issued and outstanding Canopy Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Constellation, though GCILP and CBG Holdings LLC, currently holds 142,253,802 Canopy Shares, representing 35.3% of the issued and outstanding Canopy Shares on a non-diluted basis. GCILP's participation in the Transaction (the " Insider Participation ") will be considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders with respect to the Insider Participation as the fair market value of the Transaction is below 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. In addition, the Transaction was approved by the board of directors of the Company with Ms. Judy A. Schmeling , a director of CBI, Mr. Garth Hankinson , Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of CBI, Mr. Robert Hanson , Executive Vice President and President – Wine & Spirits Division of CBI and James Sabia , Executive Vice President and President - Beer Division of CBI, each having disclosed their interest in the Transaction by virtue of their positions with CBI and abstaining from voting thereon.

The Transactions are being conducted as private placements, and any Canopy Shares to be issued in the Transaction will be issued pursuant to the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act in transactions not involving any public offering. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described above, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, Canopy Growth offers product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Canopy Growth's global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through Canopy Growth's award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, Canopy Growth reaches its adult-use consumers and has built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through its First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements with respect to the benefits of the debt repurchase, the anticipated date of issuance of the Initial Closing Shares, the anticipated date of the issuance of any additional Canopy Shares following the Averaging Period and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors .

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including inherent uncertainty associated with projections; the diversion of management time on Transaction-related issues; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets and the impacts of increased rates of inflation; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 .

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, the Company has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-announces-exchanges-with-holders-of-approximately-us198-million-of-convertible-notes-301578369.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/29/c5536.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrAscend Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE:TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2022 (the " Meeting "). At the Meeting, the nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 28, 2022 Mr. Craig Collard Ms. Lisa Swartzman Mr. Ed Schutter Ms. Kara DioGuardi and Mr. Jason Wild were elected as directors of the Company. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the auditor of the Company and the authorization of the Company's board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is the leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors described in our Registration Statement on Form 10 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov , and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, including TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021, and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/29/c9932.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Adastra Holdings Continues to Execute on Transformational Strategy; New Product Launches; Outlines Growth Strategy

Adastra Holdings Continues to Execute on Transformational Strategy; New Product Launches; Outlines Growth Strategy

  • Endgame Extracts brand launched in BC in Q1 2022 with a 100% case sell-through achieved in 48-hours; Endgame is currently ranked #3 and #4 for its shatter sales in BC – with launches planned for other large Canadian markets ( Alberta and Ontario ) to follow
  • Adastra continues to add new revenue streams, including the addition of new co-manufacturing contracts for several well-known Canadian brands to start in 2022
  • Continued expansion for product sales and distribution across Canada – Phyto Extractions is now available in the Northwest Territories and Yukon
  • Expanded capabilities and automation: pre-roll machine installed to meet anticipated consumer demand for this sought-after product category
  • Added extraction and processing shifts to increase end-product output and fulfill demand

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to provide the Company's shareholders with a corporate update from Michael Forbes Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adastra:

Endgame Extracts (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

"Dear Shareholders,

I joined Adastra in May 2021 as Director and CEO and embarked on a journey to transform the business. Over the last twelve months, I have optimized all major aspects of our business to set Adastra up for long term success. Running a "good" business is not good enough for me. My goal is to lead a "great" business, by actively adapting all aspects to create long-term significant value for our shareholders.

As a pharmacist by education and training, my entire career has been firmly rooted in medicine, alternative treatments, cannabis production, sales and entrepreneurship. Joining Adastra, I have brought this expertise and multi-faceted, strategic focus to grow our business in areas such as sales volume, production output and capabilities, partnerships, market share and investor engagement. We have made meaningful progress, and we believe this is just the beginning.

Executing on Our Growth Strategy

Over the past twelve months we have achieved the following:

  • Corporate rebrand from Phyto Extractions Inc. back to our original name – Adastra Holdings Ltd. to position us as a trusted leader in cannabis and ethnobotanical extraction, processing, formulation and product development.
  • Acquired Phyto Extractions and PerceiveMD to vertically integrate our product reach.
  • Developed and launched in-house brand, Endgame Extracts, starting with a strategic initial SKU drop to British Columbia . Unique crossed flavour and strain profiles, priced in line with customer and retailer expectations to ensure sell-through alongside a quality experience.
  • Introduced several hydrocarbon extracts, novel full spectrum vape formulations, additional product SKUs for our wholly owned brand Endgame, and brands leveraging our extraction expertise via co-manufacturing complex concentrates, like THCA diamonds and high terpene full spectrum extract products.
  • Expanded our market share by branching into new domestic markets including British Columbia , with Endgame Extracts, with Alberta and Ontario to follow. Brought Phyto Extractions to the Northwest Territories and Yukon .
  • Executed marketing and sales initiatives to heighten brand awareness among consumers and retailers.
  • Restructured and reduced costs across the organization to ensure a solid foundation as we move forward. This includes adding production shifts to meet processing demand for provincial distributors for Endgame and our co-manufacturing partners' product SKUs, automating processes with new equipment and refining our practices.
  • Received our organoleptic testing license in June 2021 , enabling us to test product formats and formulations with a consumer audience. This reduces risk and cost associated with the "guess work" involved in product SKU launches, as consumption is heavily restricted by regulations.

By improving the delivery of our many capabilities, today we are a trusted processor and co-manufacturing partner to many Canadian brands who share our commitment for quality and innovation.

Our Key Areas of Focus

As we move forward, our strategic key areas are as follows:

  1. Medical product development and formulation – Manufacturing alternative plant-medicine treatments for sale in the medical market (i.e., capsules, tinctures). Adastra's wholly-owned PerceiveMD platform assesses patients seeking alternative treatments and remedies and provides documentation to enable access. Maximizing the full potential of PerceiveMD will bolster Adastra's future business and add additional revenue. Additionally, we have submitted a Medical Sales Licence application to Health Canada which will allow us to manufacture and sell medical cannabis product formats to the Canadian medical market. We believe PerceiveMD addresses the gap that exists in the market today for a patient access platform. Having this online platform in-house provides us with an advantage over many of our peers to meet the existing demand that we believe is underserved today.

  2. New premium cannabis extract product innovations – We are committed to maintaining our edge by staying ahead of trends and consumer preferences including:
  • THCA diamonds (high potency extracts) – commissioned equipment to develop diamonds for our Endgame brand and for our co-manufacturing partners.
  • Single-source shatter – this is a growing product category that we are pleased to serve with our institutional knowledge and expertise.
  • Full-spectrum vape cartridges – the market is maturing, with customer preferences refining and we are pleased to deliver on preferred flavour notes and quality experience.
  • Dried Flower Products – Pre-rolls are currently the fastest growing segment of the Canadian cannabis market. Infused pre-rolls is a category that has outpaced dried flower-only pre-rolls in legal US markets. On December 17, 2021 , we received Health Canada approval for the amendment of our sales licence to include dried flower. We see significant opportunity to continue to grow our pre-roll business (pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, and larger quantity flower) for our Endgame and Phyto brands.

  • Market Trends and Other Alternative Treatments – We have demonstrated our ability to stay ahead of consumer trends by proactively amending our licences and expanding our capabilities to meet the ever-evolving preferences of consumers and the companies we partner with. In particular, we are seeing a significant movement towards alternative medicine. Having been involved in the cannabis industry for more than a decade, combined with my experience running pharmacies and wellness clinics, I have seen firsthand the positive impact and efficacy of cannabis for certain patients, as well as the increasing popularity of alternative treatments and remedies. We are committed to staying ahead of the game. We have submitted a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence application to Health Canada to include psilocybin and, following approval thereof, we can begin formulating and developing alternative treatments for patients.

    • We are enjoying continued growth in the demand for high quality cannabis concentrates and products by continually adapting to changing consumer preferences.

    From a recreational lens, cannabis is an increasingly adopted alternative to alcohol, particularly when available in CPG formats (i.e., vapes and beverages) and presents far less opportunity for harm and undesirable side effects. The mainstream shift to "West Coast Sober" is happening, and we are here to stay at the forefront.

    We believe we have established a diversified platform for profitable growth and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this momentum over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners and shareholders.

    We are here for the future and the long run and maintain our commitment to growing and innovating."

    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: creating long-term significant value for the Company's shareholders; the expectation that progress in sales volume, production output, market share and partnerships will continue in the future; the expectation that maximizing PerceiveMD will bolster the Company's future business and add additional revenue; the belief that PerceiveMD addresses the gap that exists in the market for a patient access platform; the expectation that the Company's pre-roll business represents a significant growth opportunity; the belief that the Company has established a diversified platform for profitable growth and differentiation in the marketplace and the intention to leverage this to create sustainable value for stakeholders; and other general statements regarding the Company's platform for profitable growth and creation of sustainable value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

    Adastra Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

    SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/29/c7955.html

    News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

    Fab 5 Freddy and Curaleaf Expand B NOBLE Cannabis Brand to New Jersey

    B NOBLE is a First-of-its-Kind Partnership in the State, Providing Opportunity to Those Directly Impacted by the War on Drugs

    B Noble Inc. and Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of its B NOBLE product partnership in New Jersey . The brand's signature 2-pack pre-rolls are now available at Curaleaf's locations in Bellmawr and Edgewater Park as well as medical and adult-use dispensaries across the state.

    News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

