Recognition underscores Infosys' mature approach to scaling responsible AI across software engineering and service delivery
- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced that it has become the world's first organization to be assessed at Maturity Level 5 of the CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) Model. The assessment was conducted by Benchmarked Pty Ltd, a Licensed Partner of the CMMI® Institute, an ISACA enterprise and global leader in helping organizations reduce risk, boost performance and build capability. The milestone demonstrates Infosys' structured approach to scaling AI across the software engineering lifecycle, with a focus on responsible governance, continuous improvement, and predictable, quality-driven outcomes.
The recognition marks a significant progression in Infosys' AI maturity journey, following its participation in the CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) pilot assessment. The CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) Level 5 assessment covered a broad array of projects across service lines, geographies, and independent functions globally, sampling out of more than 1,000 projects. It evaluated how AI is governed, deployed, and measured across Infosys' global delivery environment, and its impact on overall performance and client outcomes.
Infosys has delivered consistent and predictable outcomes within time and budget, reflected in accelerated productivity improvement, faster release cycles and time-to-market, improved business performance, reduced total cost of ownership, and a sustained focus on innovation and continuous improvement.
The assessment recognized Infosys' focus on adopting mature AI practices and integrating responsible AI governance and risk management into the software engineering lifecycle through use of AI tools and platforms. It also confirmed that Infosys has achieved statistically validated, business performance gains from CMMI AIM guided processes incorporating AI solutions and technologies.
Infosys is leveraging its AI-first capabilities in Infosys Topaz to operationalize AI at scale across service delivery and internal business processes. Together with its Responsible AI Office, AI centers of excellence, and governance mechanisms, these capabilities help embed secure and ethical practices across the AI lifecycle. This enables Infosys to draw on its own enterprise-scale experience to help clients unlock AI value at scale.
Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "We are immensely proud to be the world's first organization to achieve the highest level of CMMI AI Maturity (AIM). This recognition is a testament to the rigor, innovation, and collective commitment with which we have embedded AI across Infosys, combining strong engineering discipline with responsible governance and continuous improvement. Powered by Infosys Topaz, this deep enterprise experience positions us strongly to help our clients unlock AI value at scale and translate its transformative potential into measurable business outcomes."
Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer, ISACA, said, "We are grateful for and congratulate the Infosys team on becoming the first organization to achieve CMMI AI Maturity (AIM) Level 5, demonstrating how responsible governance, disciplined innovation, and continuous improvement can translate AI ambition into measurable business value. Infosys's incredible results are proof that CMMI AIM not only helps address the AI challenges enterprises are facing, but adds significant competitive advantage as well."
About Infosys
Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.
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