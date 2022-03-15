Fintech Investing News
Credit Karma prioritizes pay equity starting from inside out, having invested $15 million to remove pay disparities among employees Today, Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members, has released a report that examines pay inequities in the U.S. workforce. The report found two-thirds of American workers feel like their pay is not adequate enough to cover the rising cost of ...

Credit Karma prioritizes pay equity starting from inside out, having invested $15 million to remove pay disparities among employees

Today, Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members, has released a report that examines pay inequities in the U.S. workforce. The report found two-thirds of American workers feel like their pay is not adequate enough to cover the rising cost of inflation, which reached another four-decade-high in February, according to the Labor Department . Economic factors like inflation and the Great Resignation, combined with unresolved systemic issues, like the gender pay gap and racial inequalities, bring to the fore the need for equal pay within the American workforce. This Equal Pay Day, Credit Karma is officially putting its stake in the ground as a champion for pay equity both inside and outside of its organization and calls on other major companies to do the same.

Before the pandemic even hit, Credit Karma addressed pay equity head-on by moving to role-based compensation in 2018. This was a $15 million investment that increased the base salary of 98% of Credit Karma employees upon implementation and helped eliminate the possibility of bias by removing ranges and offering the same compensation to employees in the same role. Credit Karma continues to double down on compensation. At the end of last year the company again increased compensation, specifically for those in traditionally lower paying jobs, to ensure all employees were earning a living wage. This was an additional investment of $500k that ensured all employees were paid enough to support a family of four in each of the geographies where Credit Karma operates: Charlotte, Oakland, Los Angeles and London.

"At Credit Karma, it's our mission to champion financial progress for our more than 120 million members and we apply that same mission internally," said Colleen McCreary, chief people, places and publicity officer at Credit Karma. "We want our employees to be able to make financial progress and that starts by providing standardized and equitable pay with ongoing biannual market evaluations. Through our role-based compensation structure, we're able to limit biases that might otherwise exist within the hiring process and make sure all Credit Karma employees are paid consistently, no matter what."

The implementation of role-based compensation has had a tangible impact on Credit Karma's ability to attract and retain talent, with attrition at a four-year low for the company. This has also resulted in higher satisfaction in pay among its employees. According to a recent internal workplace survey conducted through Culture Amp , 86% of women who work at Credit Karma believe their total compensation is fair, along with 82% of men. That's compared to 55% of women and 57% of men at other tech companies.

This makes sense in the context of Credit Karma's latest report, which found American workers are prioritizing pay equity and compensation above all else when seeking employment. According to the report, 71% of American workers say it's important for their employer to prioritize pay equity and another 74% of workers who say they prioritize salary when looking for a new job or opportunity.

McCreary continued by saying, "We recognize that overhauling compensation requires a significant investment and not all companies are in the financial position to do so overnight. However, I believe there are steps companies can take to improve pay equity within their company and show their dedication to closing the gap. This starts with explaining to employees how they're paid, how those decisions are made and how often they're reviewed. We made these changes to our compensation because it was the right thing to do, and we hope this serves as an example to other companies who have not yet made the leap to standardize their pay."

About Credit Karma

Founded in 2007 by Ken Lin, Credit Karma, an INTUit company (Nasdaq: INTU), is a consumer technology company with more than 120 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada, including almost half of all U.S. millennials. While best known for pioneering free credit scores, the company's members turn to Credit Karma for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), auto insurance, savings accounts and now checking accounts through our bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC — all for free. Learn more about how Credit Karma members are making financial progress on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Emily Donohue
pr@creditkarma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit INTU Fintech Investing
INTU

Struggling With Student Loan Debt? Credit Karma's New Payment Relief Experience Could Help

Credit Karma seeks to help Americans who are sacrificing necessities to make their federal student loan payments through personalized debt relief options and potential loan forgiveness

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K., is launching this month, a new, personalized debt relief experience for Americans carrying federal student loans, which accounts for 92% of all student loans in America. Now, Credit Karma can help federal student loan borrowers who are struggling to make on-time payments, apply for two potential forms of relief that could lower their monthly payments or help them understand if they qualify for loan forgiveness.

Keep reading... Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of DocuSign, HyreCar, Katapult, and PayPal on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit TurboTax Renews its Commitment to Latino Education with the Launch of #LeadingConEducación

The job readiness program will benefit students through annual grants and scholarships for the second straight year

TurboTax from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU), announces the launch of #LeadingConEducación, a program designed to empower the next generation of Latino professionals. For the second consecutive year, TurboTax will partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award educational grants to 40 high school seniors and college students seeking financial support to pursue a higher education diploma or complete their college degree.

Keep reading... Show less

Fintech Startups Given Chance to Join 'Hotbed of Innovation' at 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator

Key facts:

  • Fintech startups and growth-stage companies are encouraged to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator and the opportunity to accelerate the development of their innovative solutions.
  • Ten companies will be selected to present their solutions to more than 100 leading financial institutions, potential investors and industry participants.
  • April 15 is the deadline to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator, now in its seventh year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that applications are being accepted for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , now in its seventh year.

Keep reading... Show less

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Conference

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer at Intuit, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 8.

The presentation will begin at 3:35 p.m. Pacific time (6:35 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Keep reading... Show less

Worldpay from FIS Eases Navigation of Global Crypto Regulations

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS has partnered with Shyft Network to enable merchants to easily comply with current and evolving regulatory requirements.
  • Shyft Network's infrastructure will keep merchants compliant with evolving Crypto regulation reflected in the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Travel Rule guidance.
  • A leader in Card-to-Crypto processing, Worldpay provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announces that its Worldpay from FIS business is helping merchants seamlessly comply with complex web of evolving crypto regulations, all designed to create a secure ecosystem for transactions.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×