High Tide to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide" or the "Company" ) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide will participate in a fireside chat with Andrew Semple, Sell-Side Analyst at Echelon Capital Markets at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5 th .
DATE : June 5 th
TIME: 1:30pm Eastern
LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
Recent Company Highlights
- High Tide Opens First Canna Cabana in Pickering, Ontario
- High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana in Ajax, Ontario
- High Tide Opens Canna Cabana in Owen Sound, Ontario
- High Tide Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
ABOUT High Tide
High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count 1 . High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:
Bricks & Mortar Retail : Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 171 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.
Retail Innovation : Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.
E-commerce Platforms : High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.
Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.
CBD : High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.
Wholesale Distribution : High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.
Licensing : High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.
High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.
1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 8, 2024