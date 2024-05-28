Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta: Innovating the Industrial Hemp Industry


Hempalta Corp. (TSXV:HEMP) processes industrial hemp at scale to produce a range of consumer and commercial products using its proprietary processing technology, HempTrain, which converts industrial hemp into high-volume, high-grade products.

Hempalta's products include animal bedding, garden mulch and construction products such as hempcrete - a biocomposite material for construction and insulation made of hemp hurds and lime. Industrial hemp is highly versatile and can be grown in different climates and soil conditions.

Hempalta hemp products

HEMPALTA owns 50.1 percent of HCS, which uses a science-based quantification methodology designed to measure carbon removal from industrial hemp accurately. The strategic investment in HCS - and through partnerships with industrial hemp farmers - positions HEMPALTA to become a leading carbon credit generator. The sale of these hemp-derived carbon credits offers a new revenue stream for HEMPALTA, in addition to its B2C and B2B hemp products. The carbon credit market is currently the largest opportunity for HEMPALTA. The global voluntary carbon market is projected to reach $2.68 trillion by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.23 percent. HEMPALTA anticipates realizing the first full cycle of carbon credit revenue by the first quarter of 2025.

Company Highlights

  • HEMPALTA is an agricultural technology company processing industrial hemp at scale. Industrial hemp is known for its sustainability, given its ability to absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) twice as efficiently as forests.
  • HEMPALTA employs a proprietary processing technology called HempTrain™ to process industrial hemp to produce a range of high-value, environmentally friendly consumer and commercial products. These include biocomposite building materials, food preservation pads, pet litter, animal bedding and gardening products.
  • The company’s consumer products are currently sold and distributed in over 150 stores and through e-commerce platforms in Canada and the U.S., with the goal of reaching more than 1,500 retail channels.
  • In addition to industrial hemp products, HEMPALTA also offers carbon credits. The global voluntary carbon market is projected to reach $2.68 trillion by 2028, presenting a large opportunity for the company.
  • The company owns a controlling interest (50.1 percent) of Hemp Carbon Standard (HCS), which is driving HEMPALTA’s venture into the carbon credits market. HCS uses a science-based quantification methodology designed to measure carbon removal from industrial hemp accurately.
  • The industrial hemp industry is projected to experience growth as consumers and companies seek environmental and sustainable products. The global industrial hemp market is expected to reach $16.75 billion by 2030.

Click here to connect with Hempalta Corp. (TSXV:HEMP)to receive an Investor Presentation

Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta


HEMPALTA Acquires Controlling Interest in Hemp Carbon Standard to Offer Hemp Carbon Credits to Global Markets

HEMPALTA Acquires Controlling Interest in Hemp Carbon Standard to Offer Hemp Carbon Credits to Global Markets

Adding Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits gives Hempalta a sustainable, revenue-generating platform to help customers worldwide decrease their footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) (formerly Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated April 15, 2024, the Company has completed its acquisition for the controlling interest of 50.1% of Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed by way of share purchase agreement among HCS, Climafi Limited ("Climafi"), and the Company (the "SPA").

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, announces that on May 10, 2024 and May 24, 2024, an aggregate of 27,575,240 warrants exercisable to purchase the same number of common shares of NOP at a price of $0.10 have expired in accordance with the applicable provisions of the warrant certificates related thereto.

In addition, as a result of the expiration of the 27,575,240 warrants outstanding since 2022, NOP is providing the below updated capitalization table on a fully diluted basis.

WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful integration of Buntine Protein® into a 3rd party consumer product which is now available in the Australian market. This represents the first 3rd party commercial application of Buntine Protein®.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company) a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by Westland, its Environmental Consultant, that the Administrative Draft of the Murdock Mountain EA was submitted to the BLM in Reno on March 8. It was then sent to the BLM team in WellsElko on March 12. Upon the request of the BLM field manager, the review period for the EA will go until April 5. Hopefully, the draft will be published for public comment by mid-April, or shortly thereafter. The public consultation should take about 30 days. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will let NOP start its drill programme.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with an independent consultant Integrity Media Inc. (the "Consultant") with respect to the Consultant agreeing to serve as the Company's Manager of Government Relations for a term of (1) one-year, led by its president, Kurt Divich. In consideration for the appointment and services over the term of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed issue 800,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Consultant at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

Nevada Organic Phosphate CEO and Director Robin Dow

Raw Rock Phosphate Deposit Unique in North America, Nevada Organic CEO Says

Raw rock phosphate is an “easy story to understand” and provides a unique and significant value proposition for Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP), according to the company’s CEO, Robin Dow.

“There's no other raw rock organic phosphate produced in North America. And we're not sure if there's any in the world … So it's unique and it's needed. And we're going to create a market for it,” said Dow.

Nevada Organic Phosphate is leveraging its Murdock Mountain phosphate deposit in Nevada to produce direct-application raw rock phosphate.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate


The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

