Green Thumb Industries to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 3, 2023

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Participants may pre-register for the live conference call any time prior to the start of the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177062/f8ced65062 and entering their contact information. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About Green Thumb Industries:
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
GTI@mattio.com


Curaleaf Expands Brand Portfolio with Launch of JAMS Cannabis-Infused Edibles

All-New, Flavor-Forward Jellies, Chocolates and Tarts Launching in Florida and Arizona With Additional States To Follow

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc . (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its brand portfolio with the launch of JAMS, a flavor-forward cannabis edibles brand designed to meet the needs of new cannabis consumers and those seeking an introduction to edibles. JAMS is now available in Florida and is coming soon to Arizona with additional states to follow in the coming months.

Aurora Provides Update on Nasdaq Listing

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced receipt of a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated March 24, 2023 advising that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) as the bid price of the Company's listed securities had closed at less than US$1.00 per share over the last 30 consecutive business days (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") from February 8, 2023 to March 23, 2023 .

dollar sign with arrows pointing up

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: US Sales to Reach US$35 Billion in 2023

US cannabis sales are now projected to cross US$35 billion in 2023 and reach US$71 billion per year by 2030.

Meanwhile, a leading multi-state operator (MSO) informed the market it will need more time to file its latest financial report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Curaleaf Provides Update on 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release and Earnings Call

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it will delay its fourth quarter and full year earnings release and conference call, which were originally scheduled for March 28, 2023 . Due to the complexities of converting three years of financials from IFRS to U.S. GAAP coinciding with year and quarter-end reporting, and the review of the treatment of various accounting matters, the Company requires additional time to complete its financial statements.  The Company expects to file its financial statements within the month of April, no later than the prescribed filing deadline provided for under applicable securities laws. The Company will announce the date of the release of its financial statements and an earnings conference call in a subsequent press release.

Goodness Growth Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 30, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company focused on providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community the same day, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

Squeeze the Day! First Lemonnade Branded Dispensary Arrives In Michigan Bringing It's Sativa-Focused Family of Strains and Products

TerrAscend and Cookies Debut New Retail Concept in Center Line

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") will lead an exciting new era in cannabis retail with the grand opening of Lemonnade Center Line the first sativa-focused provisioning center in Michigan . Through its partnership with Cookies, a globally recognized cannabis brand, Gage will open a 4,600 square-foot retail store located at 24729 Sherwood Avenue in Center Line a suburb in the heart of Metro-Detroit, that will feature an exclusive selection of the most flavorful and uplifting sativa strains on the market. Lemonnade Center Line is open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm daily.

