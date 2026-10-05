Granite Ridge Resources Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ("Granite Ridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: GRNT) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. central time to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

The details are as follows:

When:

Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT

Where:

https://ir.graniteridge.com

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, please click the webcast link

Dial-in / Q&A Participation:

1. Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.

2. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

3. Select method for joining the call:

a. Dial-in: A dial-in number and unique PIN will be displayed to connect directly from your phone.

b. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click "Call Me" for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled energy company which aims to provide shareholders with exposure similar to energy private equity primarily through operated partnerships. We own assets in six prolific unconventional basins across the United States. We aim to deliver a diversified portfolio with best-in-class full cycle returns by investing in a large number of high-graded deals developed by proven public and private operators. We focus on success as measured by total shareholder returns, which we seek to balance with a low leverage profile. For more information, visit www.graniteridge.com .

For more information, please contact:
James Masters
Investor Relations
IR@graniteridge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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