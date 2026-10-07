Golden Arrow Engages David Lin Report

Golden Arrow Engages David Lin Report

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG,OTC:GARWF) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with David Lin, representing DCWL Media Ventures Ltd. ("DCWL"), to prepare promotional materials for the Company on a one-time basis. Golden Arrow will pay DCWL $10,000 plus applicable taxes for these services. DCWL is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is wholly owned by David Lin.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and DCWL will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, DCWL and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither DCWL nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right or present intention to acquire such an interest. The DCWL agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mineral exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio of projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is an affiliated company of the Grosso Group, a resource focused management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos
Director, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@goldenarrowresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317801

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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