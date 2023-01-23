Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Get Tied Up This Valentine's Day with incredibles 50 Shades of Grape

Incredibles an award-winning cannabis brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that it has launched its new, limited-edition 50 Shades of Grape gummy in the Illinois market.

"When it comes to Valentine's Day, consumers aren't as handcuffed to wine and booze as you might think," said Ryan Marek, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Green Thumb. "50 Shades of Grape by incredibles is a woo-worthy formula featuring cannabinoids intended for mood-setting effects including relaxation and stress-reduction. We're thrilled to offer this new limited-edition product to our Illinois customers as they prepare for their Valentine's Day celebrations."

In 2021, adult-use cannabis sales spiked 7% on Valentine's Day, and incredibles knows why more consumers are slipping behind alcohol's back for a risqué rendezvous with edibles. According to a recent poll , cannabis consumers experience more intimacy than non-consumers. Plus, two-thirds of those polled believe cannabis enhances their sex life and helps them get in the mood.

Known as "the credible edible", incredibles has been making consistently dosed cannabis confections since 2010, providing predictable effects for worry-free enjoyment. Available for a limited time only, the 50 Shades of Grape gummies are crafted to elevate you and your main squeeze to a juicy taste bud climax this Valentine's Day. Made with pure THC distillate, the gummies feature a cannabinoid ratio of 50 mg THC / 50 mg CBD per pack and 5 mg THC / 5 mg CBD per gummy.

For more information on where to find incredibles, please visit iloveincredibles.com .

About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb's public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com , as well as on Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
GTI@mattio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef6b2cb7-6128-4b2f-af41-fe16f8eaea54


Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Clermont, FL Dispensary

Company's Retail Presence Grows to 57 Locations in Florida and 147 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, announces the opening of its Clermont dispensary, located at 1900 S. Highway 27, Clermont FL 34711. The new dispensary is Curaleaf's 57 th in the Sunshine State and 147 th nationwide.

cost cutting sign

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Columbia Care Makes Cost-cutting Moves

More layoffs are coming to the cannabis industry, with one of the leading multi-state operators (MSOs) in the US market confirming plans to implement new cost-cutting maneuvers.

Also this past week, a Canadian producer regained good standing with a senior exchange listing.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Launches Highsman Cannabis Products from NFL Legend Ricky Williams in Arizona

Williams to visit six dispensaries in support of exclusive launch

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the official launch of Highsman the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by NFL legend Ricky Williams . Highsman will be available statewide in all Trulieve and Harvest branded Arizona retail locations starting Friday, January 20.

Wana Brands Partners with TerrAscend to Bring its Best-In-Class Edibles to New Jersey and to Expand its Existing Line-Up in Maryland

Multi-State Partnership Showcases the Opportunities Unlocked by Enhanced Brand Collaboration

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced a multi-year agreement (the "Agreement") with Wana Brands ("Wana"), the leading edibles manufacturer in North America to introduce Wana's products at The Apothecarium retail stores and additional third-party retailers in New Jersey . The agreement will also transfer to TerrAscend, the manufacturing and sales of Wana's existing portfolio of products in Maryland .

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 before financial markets open on February 9, 2023 .

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023 (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein , CEO and Judy Hong , CFO on February 9, 2023 , at 10:00 AM Eastern Time .

Shareholders can submit questions starting on February 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET by visiting:
https://app.saytechnologies.com/canopy-growth-corporation-2023-q3.

The platform will close on February 8, 2023 , at 10:00 AM ET .

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/DpogWGlRL06

Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 8, 2023 at:
https://app.webinar.net/DpogWGlRL06

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to acquire Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands , a leading cannabis edible brand in North America , and Jetty Extracts, a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c8850.html

australia map

Australia Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for 2023

Australia's cannabis market conditions still aren't particularly welcoming, but investor interest continues to grow as companies and regulators persevere with efforts to boost the industry.

Cannabis in the land down under has seen a slow but steady uptick in terms of increased legal accessibility, primarily on the medical side, and 2022 was another year of marginal growth for the sector.

What will 2023 bring? Here the Investing News Network looks at the outlook for Australia's cannabis industry.

×