General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue $14.6 billion, up 12.9% versus prior year
  • Diluted EPS $4.49, up 15.7% versus prior year
  • $1.7 billion cash from operating activities, 139% of net earnings
  • 6.8-to-1 book-to-bill, $220 billion backlog

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.5 billion, and $4.49 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $14.6 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 12.9%, operating earnings increased 14.7%, and diluted EPS increased 15.7%. Operating margin of 10.5% was a 20-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.

"Our business had exceptional third quarter results, with revenue growth across all four segments, robust bookings and solid operational performance," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "With the consistent growth in our backlog and our significant investment in our businesses over the last decade, we are poised to drive continued performance in the years to come."

Cash and Capital Deployment

Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.7 billion, or 139% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $429 million in dividends, invested $481 million in capital expenditures, and reduced total debt by $500 million. The company ended the quarter with $7 billion in total debt and $4.4 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

Orders received in the quarter totaled $93.8 billion in the defense segments, driven by large orders in the Marine Systems segment for Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines, and $5 billion in the Aerospace segment, for a total of $98.8 billion. Book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 8.5-to-1 for the quarter for the defense segments, 1.4-to-1 for the Aerospace segment, and 6.8-to-1 on a company-wide basis.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $220.3 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $50.4 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of backlog plus estimated potential contract value, was $270.7 billion.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 120,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics' financial results conference call will be held on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.  A link to the live webcast will be available at www.gd.com and will be available for replay following the call. Corresponding presentation slides will be available for download prior to the call.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release may contain some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Three Months Ended

Variance

October 4, 2026

September 28, 2025

$

%

Revenue

$                     14,566

$                     12,907

$     1,659

12.9 %

Operating costs and expenses

(13,039)

(11,576)

(1,463)



Operating earnings

1,527

1,331

196

14.7 %

Other, net

4

15

(11)



Interest, net

(45)

(74)

29



Earnings before income tax

1,486

1,272

214

16.8 %

Provision for income tax, net

(257)

(213)

(44)



Net earnings

$                       1,229

$                       1,059

$        170

16.1 %

Earnings per share—basic

$                         4.55

$                         3.93

$       0.62

15.8 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

270.2

269.2





Earnings per share—diluted

$                         4.49

$                         3.88

$       0.61

15.7 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     

273.8

272.6





 

EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Nine Months Ended

Variance

October 4, 2026

September 28, 2025

$

%

Revenue

$                     42,141

$                     38,171

$     3,970

10.4 %

Operating costs and expenses

(37,734)

(34,267)

(3,467)



Operating earnings

4,407

3,904

503

12.9 %

Other, net

18

51

(33)



Interest, net

(163)

(251)

88



Earnings before income tax

4,262

3,704

558

15.1 %

Provision for income tax, net

(748)

(637)

(111)



Net earnings

$                       3,514

$                       3,067

$        447

14.6 %

Earnings per share—basic

$                       13.01

$                       11.41

$       1.60

14.0 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

270.2

268.8





Earnings per share—diluted

$                       12.83

$                       11.29

$       1.54

13.6 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding      

273.8

271.8





 

EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Three Months Ended

Variance

October 4, 2026

September 28, 2025

$

%

Revenue:








Aerospace

$                  3,536

$                   3,234

$            302

9.3 %

Marine Systems

4,960

4,096

864

21.1 %

Combat Systems

2,386

2,252

134

6.0 %

Technologies

3,684

3,325

359

10.8 %

Total

$                14,566

$                 12,907

$         1,659

12.9 %

Operating earnings:                                                








Aerospace

$                     513

$                      430

$              83

19.3 %

Marine Systems

391

291

100

34.4 %

Combat Systems

330

335

(5)

(1.5) %

Technologies

346

327

19

5.8 %

Corporate

(53)

(52)

(1)

(1.9) %

Total

$                  1,527

$                   1,331

$            196

14.7 %

Operating margin:








Aerospace

14.5 %

13.3 %





Marine Systems

7.9 %

7.1 %





Combat Systems

13.8 %

14.9 %





Technologies

9.4 %

9.8 %





Total

10.5 %

10.3 %





 

EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Nine Months Ended

Variance

October 4, 2026

September 28, 2025

$

%

Revenue:








Aerospace

$                10,340

$                   9,322

$         1,018

10.9 %

Marine Systems

13,963

11,905

2,058

17.3 %

Combat Systems

6,959

6,711

248

3.7 %

Technologies

10,879

10,233

646

6.3 %

Total

$                42,141

$                 38,171

$         3,970

10.4 %

Operating earnings:                                                








Aerospace

$                  1,516

$                   1,265

$            251

19.8 %

Marine Systems

1,049

832

217

26.1 %

Combat Systems

958

950

8

0.8 %

Technologies

1,024

987

37

3.7 %

Corporate

(140)

(130)

(10)

(7.7) %

Total

$                  4,407

$                   3,904

$            503

12.9 %

Operating margin:








Aerospace

14.7 %

13.6 %





Marine Systems

7.5 %

7.0 %





Combat Systems

13.8 %

14.2 %





Technologies

9.4 %

9.6 %





Total

10.5 %

10.2 %





 

EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

(Unaudited)


October 4, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and equivalents

$                        4,388

$                        2,333

Accounts receivable

2,529

2,406

Unbilled receivables

8,906

8,380

Inventories

9,124

9,232

Other current assets

1,926

1,897

Total current assets

26,873

24,248

Noncurrent assets:


Property, plant and equipment, net

7,853

7,525

Intangible assets, net

1,231

1,375

Goodwill

20,849

21,009

Other assets

3,399

3,092

Total noncurrent assets

33,332

33,001

Total assets

$                      60,205

$                      57,249

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt                                                    

$                           756

$                        1,006

Accounts payable

3,166

2,678

Customer advances and deposits

11,083

9,824

Other current liabilities

3,821

3,288

Total current liabilities

18,826

16,796

Noncurrent liabilities:


Long-term debt

6,260

7,007

Other liabilities

7,827

7,824

Total noncurrent liabilities

14,087

14,831

Shareholders' equity:


Common stock

482

482

Surplus

4,646

4,403

Retained earnings

46,299

44,080

Treasury stock

(23,403)

(22,860)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(732)

(483)

Total shareholders' equity

27,292

25,622

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                      60,205

$                      57,249

 

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Nine Months Ended

October 4, 2026

September 28, 2025

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:


Net earnings

$                      3,514

$                      3,067

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:                 


Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

525

490

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

173

182

Equity-based compensation expense

169

146

Deferred income tax provision

335

151

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

(123)

(314)

Unbilled receivables

(480)

(415)

Inventories

108

(131)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:


Accounts payable

488

119

Customer advances and deposits

1,232

45

Other, net

(196)

219

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,745

3,559

Cash flows from investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(918)

(552)

Other, net

18

130

Net cash used by investing activities

(900)

(422)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Dividends paid

(1,263)

(1,188)

Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(1,000)

(1,500)

Purchases of common stock

(604)

(600)

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes


747

Other, net

87

235

Net cash used by financing activities

(2,780)

(2,306)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(10)

(8)

Net increase in cash and equivalents

2,055

823

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

2,333

1,697

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$                      4,388

$                      2,520

 

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







Third Quarter

Nine Months

2026

2025

2026

2025

Free cash flow:






Net cash provided by operating activities    

$                       1,710

$                  2,109

$                    5,745

$                    3,559

Capital expenditures

(481)

(212)

(918)

(552)

Free cash flow (a)

$                       1,229

$                  1,897

$                    4,827

$                    3,007









October 4, 2026

December 31, 2025



Net debt:






Total debt

$                       7,016

$                  8,013



Less cash and equivalents

4,388

2,333



Net debt (b)

$                       2,628

$                  5,680











Supplemental Aerospace Data:







Third Quarter

Nine Months

2026

2025

2026

2025

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):






Large-cabin aircraft

35

33

101

95

Mid-cabin aircraft

5

6

18

18

Total

40

39

119

113








Aerospace Book-to-Bill:






Orders (c)

$                       4,970

$                  4,053

$                  14,091

$                  10,417

Revenue

3,536

3,234

10,340

9,322

Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.4x

1.3x

1.4x

1.1x








(a)

We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure

for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business 

acquisitions, paying dividends and repurchasing our common stock to cover dilution. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our

earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.


(b)

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for

investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an

important indicator of liquidity and financial position.


(c)

Excludes customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

 

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Funded

Unfunded

Total

Backlog

Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*

Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Third Quarter 2026:









Aerospace

$            24,460

$                 925

$            25,385

$                     1,374

$               26,759

Marine Systems

47,289

99,576

146,865

7,644

154,509

Combat Systems

26,983

1,701

28,684

9,588

38,272

Technologies

13,064

6,341

19,405

31,724

51,129

Total

$          111,796

$          108,543

$          220,339

$                   50,330

$             270,669

Second Quarter 2026:                        









Aerospace

$            22,992

$                 985

$            23,977

$                     1,170

$               25,147

Marine Systems

42,356

22,826

65,182

7,442

72,624

Combat Systems

27,507

1,843

29,350

10,847

40,197

Technologies

11,256

6,733

17,989

30,945

48,934

Total

$          104,111

$            32,387

$          136,498

$                   50,404

$             186,902

Third Quarter 2025:









Aerospace

$            19,476

$              1,131

$            20,607

$                     1,147

$               21,754

Marine Systems

38,757

14,854

53,611

14,839

68,450

Combat Systems

17,232

1,470

18,702

9,553

28,255

Technologies

10,269

6,668

16,937

32,341

49,278

Total

$            85,734

$            24,123

$          109,857

$                   57,880

$             167,737

*

The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and

unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase

new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order.

For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract

value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

 

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Exhibit H-1

https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS2023592/ExhibitH1.jpg?id=OA3047375

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-302924010.html

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