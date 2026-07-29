General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded construction contracts for 14 submarines as part of $76.6 billion Navy award

As part of today's $76.6 billion Navy contract announcement, General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced it has been awarded $29.5 billion for five additional Columbia-class submarines, $42.1 billion for nine additional Virginia-Class submarines, and additional support for shipyard infrastructure.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy.

Information about these contract modifications is detailed in the U.S. Department of War contract awards, which can be found here and here.

"These important contract modifications provide Electric Boat and our suppliers with the demand certainty we need to continue investing in capacity and hiring the workforce necessary to ensure we deliver these important national security assets on schedule," said Mark Rayha, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, it employs more than 27,000 people. More information about General Dynamics Electric Boat is available at www.gdeb.com.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 120,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

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SOURCE General Dynamics

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