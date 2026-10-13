Galaxy Schedules Webcast and Investor Call to Review Third Quarter 2026 Results on October 27, 2026

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results before the opening of Nasdaq on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Galaxy Digital Inc. Logo

Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy, and members of management will host a conference call to provide an update to investors and analysts on the Company's activities and results on the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. 

A live webcast will be available at https://investor.galaxy.com/ and on the Company's YouTube channel. A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Galaxy
Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, growing the economy that runs on code. Galaxy delivers the onchain infrastructure that connects institutions to digital assets, including trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization. Galaxy also develops and operates data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Anchored by its Helios campus in Texas, Galaxy is building a multi-gigawatt pipeline of more than 5.7 GW of potential capacity, positioning it among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galaxy-schedules-webcast-and-investor-call-to-review-third-quarter-2026-results-on-october-27-2026-302907582.html

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/13/c4216.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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