NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Diamond Outlook Report

Find out what is in store for the diamond market in 2022!
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this sector in the year ahead.
✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
|
|
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying about Lithium
“The most significant impacts of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions in the diamond industry were felt in 2020. However, in 2021 the carryover from 2020 resulted in a relatively undersupplied market of rough and polished, which, combined with very strong demand, allowed for strong diamond price appreciation."
— Paul Zimnisky, analyst and founder at Paul Zimnisky Diamond Analytics
"An important trend we should expect to see is the swell in demand for ethically sourced components in jewelry, be it diamonds, gold or silver. I believe we are nearing a tipping point in that regard."
— Edahn Golan, founder of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.