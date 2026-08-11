Forsys Metals Announces Effective Date to Trade as Asarian Energy Limited

Forsys Metals Announces Effective Date to Trade as Asarian Energy Limited

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY,OTC:FOSYF) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted notice of the change of name of the Company to ASARIAN ENERGY LIMITED and the Company's common shares will begin trading under its new name effective at the opening of trading on August 12, 2026 under its new ticker symbol "ARN".

All historical market data, company filings, and order books will automatically roll over to ARN seamlessly as of the market open on Wednesday.

Forsys' shareholders approved the name change at the annual and special meeting held July 31, 2026. Articles of Amendment effecting the name change were certified by the Ministry of Government Services effective August 6, 2026. The name change reflects recent strategic changes to its Board and executive leadership team, positioning the Company to capitalize on strong global momentum supporting nuclear energy.

John Borshoff, Director President and CEO commented: "Today marks far more than a change of name and ticker symbol on the TSX. It marks the dawn of a completely revitalised era for our organisation. By transitioning from Forsys Metals Corp. to Asarian Energy Limited, we are deliberately embracing an identity rooted in strength through rebirth. Like the legendary symbols of renewal from which our new name is drawn, we have systematically rebuilt our foundation. We have infused our leadership with proven sector expertise, tightened our strategic focus, and positioned ourselves to meet the expected unprecedented global demand for clean energy."

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Asarian Energy Limited (formerly Forsys Metals Corp.)

Asarian Energy is now operating under a new leadership and management structure advancing a value creation strategy centered on asset optimization, expanding the Company's project portfolio and building a proven team capable of converting vision into reality.

The objective is for Asarian Energy to become a globally significant uranium producer focusing both on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa and expanding the Company's project footprint to attain a multi jurisdiction status through merger and acquisition effort, alliance development and joint ventures. 

This news release was authorized for dissemination by Mr. Martin Rowley, Chairman, for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Asarian Energy Limited. For additional information please contact:

John Borshoff, Director, President & CEO, Asarian Energy Limited.
+61 419 912 571
John.borshoff@asarianenergy.com

Richard Parkhouse, Investor Relations, Asarian Energy Limited.
+44 7730493432
rparkhouse@asarianenergy.com
info@asarianenergy.com

Greg Taylor, GT Investor Relations
+1 416 605-5120
gtaylor@g-tinvestorrelations.com

Cameron Gilenko, Australian Media and Investor Relations, Sodali & Co
+61 446 984 953
cameron.gilenko@sodali.com

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: jestepa@asarianenergy.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian legislation, including statements regarding the completion and effectiveness of the name change, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares under the new name and symbol, the Company's strategy and growth objectives, the advancement of the Norasa Project, and potential merger and acquisition opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the risk that the name change is not completed or does not become effective as currently expected; the risk that trading under the new name and symbol does not commence as anticipated; the risk that anticipated merger and acquisition opportunities are not identified or completed; changes in market conditions; the risk that the Norasa Project does not advance as currently expected; as well as other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309170

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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