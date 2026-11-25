First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD,OTC:FHYDF) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its recently completed unmanned ground vehicle ("UGV") is now available for viewing at www.FirstHumanoid.com.
The Company has incorporated First Humanoid Corp., a subsidiary established to advance its activities in robotics, intelligent systems and autonomous technologies, including the development and commercialization of robotic and drone platforms for industrial, commercial, security and defence applications.
Following the Company's recent announcement of the successful completion of its UGV build, First Hydrogen is providing investors, industry participants and potential strategic partners with an opportunity to view the completed robotic platform through the First Humanoid website.
The UGV features advanced mobility technology, including morphing wheels, a constant-direction drivetrain, semi-robotic suspension and a modular payload system designed to accommodate a wide range of applications. These include defence, security, surveillance, drone deployment, logistics and industrial operations.
The UGV's modular design is intended to support multiple configurations and mission-specific requirements, creating opportunities to adapt the platform for commercial, industrial and defence markets.
"First Humanoid represents an important step in expanding our presence in the rapidly evolving robotics and autonomous systems markets," said Balraj Mann, Chairman and CEO of First Hydrogen. "By showcasing our completed UGV platform, we are providing investors, potential customers and strategic partners with a closer look at our technology and its potential applications across multiple industries."
Fortune Business Insights reports that the global unmanned ground vehicle market size was valued at US$9.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from US$12.99 billion to $43.23 billion by 2034. The main applications of these vehicles are in the defense sector, carrying supplies, surveillance and assisting in explosive deactivation. The Russia-Ukraine war increased defense expenditures and strengthen defense forces from NATO countries. (https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market-102525)
To view the completed UGV drone, visit www.FirstHumanoid.com.
About First Humanoid Corp. (FirstHumanoid.com)
First Humanoid Corp. is focused on the development and commercialization of advanced robotics, autonomous systems and AI-enabled technologies. First Humanoid's strategy encompasses robotic and unmanned platforms, including humanoid robotics, unmanned ground vehicles and drone technologies, with potential applications across industrial automation, logistics, critical infrastructure, security, defence and remote operations. The company aims to develop and commercialize intelligent robotic systems that combine advanced mobility, artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation and related technologies for operation in complex and demanding environments.
About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)
First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. As part of its expansion into robotics, the Company has secured the right to acquire up to a 60% equity interest in Exodus Actuation Solutions Inc., a developer of patented advanced actuation technologies, including high-performance motors and gearboxes for humanoid robotics, industrial robotics and other autonomous systems. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
"Balraj Mann"
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Balraj Mann
First Hydrogen Corp.
604-601-2018
investors@firsthydrogen.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.
The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
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