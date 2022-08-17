Precious MetalsInvesting News

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Of particular note are results from drill hole 22MJ015, which intersected 1 metre averaging 46.93 gt gold from 33.5 metres down-hole. This hole was collared approximately 40 metres northeast of the easternmost drill hole at the Central Zone. Drill hole 22MJ016 also encountered 1.15 metres averaging 4.4 gt gold from 94.4m depth on the western end of the Central Zone

In addition, drilling intersected elevated gold grades within the Gabbro Target in drill holes 22MJ004 and 22MJ013. The Gabbro Target lies farther west at Mustajärvi and has seen very limited drill testing (see Figure 1). These new narrow low grade gold intercepts associated with veining and alteration are considered encouraging for the future potential of this part of the property.

"We believe that this high-grade interval in drill hole 22MJ015 may represent the continuation of a similar vein that we intersected previously", commented Carl Löfberg, President of FireFox Gold. "If that is the case, then this vein would have a strike length of about 88 metres and remain open along strike to the NE as well as down-dip. This style of mineralization at the contact with the hangingwall ultramafic rocks is less common at Mustajärvi and its geometry is poorly understood at depth. The alteration and low-grade gold in the Gabbro Target also confirms that the Mustajärvi mineral system spans well over 2.0km. While we await results from two more holes in the East Target, it is clear that Mustajärvi holds a lot more potential."

Table 1, below, summarizes significant intercepts from the recent drill results.

The recently completed drill program at Mustajärvi included 23 diamond drill holes for a total of 4,624 metres between October and May, testing the Eastern Target, the Gabbro Target and the Central Zone (see Figure 1). The results reported herein are from the Central Zone and Gabbro Target, and results are pending from two holes at the Eastern Target.

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Details

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The property straddles the Mustajärvi Shear Zone (MSZ), a major right-lateral shear zone that has associated second and third-order structures which further dissect the project into separate structural zones. The Sodankylä Group rocks, which are primarily to the north of the shear zone in the footwall, include metamorphosed sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks. Geophysics and drilling have identified an extensive corridor of albite - sericite alteration in the footwall along more than two kilometres of the structure. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 11,644 metres to date.

FireFox's structural model identified repetitive dilatant zones along the MSZ where vein swarms and higher-grade gold are concentrated. Three main areas of gold with significant mineralization have been identified along a 2.1-kilometre segment of the MSZ, namely the Central Zone, the Northeast Target, and the Eastern Target.

Central Zone

Drill hole 22MJ015 was collared in the eastern part of the Mustajärvi Central Zone in thin glacial sediments (about 3.5 metres deep), overlying ultramafic volcanic rocks. The hole intersected a mineralized contact between ultramafic volcanic rocks and intermediate tuffites that yielded 1.0m at 46.93 g/t Au from 33.5m down-hole. Gold is associated with semi-massive pyrite mineralization at the contact zone between intensively altered ultramafic rock, with fuchsite, and intensively albitized intermediate tuffites. In addition, the contact zone mineralization is significantly enriched in silver, cobalt, nickel, and tellurium.

Drill hole 22MJ015 extends the Central Zone mineralization about 40 metres towards the northeast from previous FireFox hole 18MJ014. That hole encountered 0.35m averaging 12.26 g/t (See Company news release dated March 1, 2019). Outokumpu Oy also drilled gold at the same contact zone, cutting approximately 1.2m averaging 5.45 g/t gold (See FireFox NI 43-101 Technical Report on www.firefoxgold.com or SEDAR).

Drill hole 22MJ016 was collared in the western part of the Central Zone, approximately 250 metres to the southwest of drill hole 22MJ015. It was also collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 5.8 metres deep), overlying ultramafic volcanic rocks. The hole intersected several strongly albitized intervals of alteration with a relatively small amount of pyrite mineralization. The best intercept returned an interval of 4.1 g/t gold over 1.15m starting from 94.35m down-hole. The gold in this interval is hosted in quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veins related to intensively sericitized, brecciated tuffites with strong pyrite mineralization.

Gabbro Target

Drill holes 22MJ004, 22MJ008, 22MJ009, and 22MJ014 were designed to test various anomalies within the magnetic high on the western end of the permit, which has been shown to be a large mafic intrusive (gabbro). The gabbro is divided by a NE-SW trending structure, corresponding to a strong magnetic low. All these holes intersected contacts between the gabbro unit and altered intermediate tuffites of the Sodankylä group. Only hole 22MJ004 returned notably elevated gold with an interval of 0.95m averaging 0.546 g/t gold starting from 20.8m down-hole. Here, gold mineralization is related to disseminated pyrite hosted at the contact of altered mafic volcanic rocks in the hangingwall (Savukoski group) with metasediments in the footwall (Sodankylä group). No significant gold intercepts were reported from drill holes 22MJ009, 22MJ008 and 22MJ014.

Drill hole 22MJ009 intercepted several individual narrow sections of epidote-altered gabbro with narrow parallel dark quartz veins, resembling a sheeted vein structure, at 53.5m, 61.0m, 74.5m, and 93.0m down-hole. Geologists noted local weak pyrite in the wall-rock to the veins.

Drill hole 22MJ013 was collared about 160m north of hole 22MJ009 and targeted the interpreted northern contact of the gabbro. This apparent contact is marked by a strong magnetic low, which may be linked to another through-going structure. The hole returned 1.0m averaging 0.823 g/t gold starting from 44m down-hole. This mineralization is related to narrow QCTP veins, as commonly seen at Mustajärvi.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts

Cut-off Grade 0.5 g/t Au

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval* (m)

Au Grade (g/t)

Central Zone

22MJ015

33.5

34.5

1.0

46.93**

129.9

130.9

1.0

2.54

22MJ016

94.35

95.5

1.15

4.1

Gabbro Target

22MJ013

44.0

45.0

1.0

0.823

22MJ004

20.8

21.75

0.95

0.546

* Drilling is believed to be perpendicular to the dip of the mineralization, however true widths are not yet known and will be confirmed with additional drilling and geological modelling.

** Selected intervals will be subjected to a 1,000gm screen fire assay protocol designed to capture coarse gold

Figure 1. Mustajärvi Project diamond drilling locations and results status to date on magnetics base map (08/2022).

FireFox Gold Corp, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Press release picture

Table 2: Mustajärvi 2022 Collar Information(coordinates presented in EPSG:3067).

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Azimuth (°)

Plunge (°)

Final Depth (m)

22MJ004

427396

7499721

335

45

304.5

22MJ008

427200

7499676

340

45

229.3

22MJ009

427327

7499893

340

45

200.3

22MJ013

427275

7500032

340

45

170.4

22MJ014

427434

7499631

340

45

209.2

22MJ015

427890

7500264

340

45

163.8

22MJ016

427680

7500130

340

45

230.5

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Selected samples were assayed with a 1,000 gram Au-SCR24 method (screen fire assays). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches and analytical results of these materials did not show deviations from recommended values.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved, the technical information in this news release.

Dr. Sven Hönig, Certified European Geologist (EFG EurGeol Title # 1789) and General Manager of Exploration of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Hönig has supervised the field work reported herein and has helped to prepare and approves, the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712406/FireFox-Gold-Extends-Mineralized-Zone-at-Central-Zone-on-Mustajrvi-Project-Finland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox GoldTSXV:FFOXPrecious Metals Investing
FFOX:CA
TSXV:FFOX

FireFox Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has completed the previously announced issuance of shares in exchange for drilling services. FireFox entered into an agreement for services with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company has now issued common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services provided by Kati in Northern Finland (the "Shares for Services

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement has issued 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company will issue common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services (the "Services") provided by Kati in Northern Finland

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement will issue 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update on its Sarvi and Mustajärvi Projects, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update on its Sarvi and Mustajärvi Projects, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100%-controlled Sarvi and Mustajärvi gold projects in Lapland, Finland. FireFox has drilled approximately 8,319m of diamond core to date in the 2021-2022 drill program on the Jeesiö, Mustajärvi, and Sarvi Projects, including the first 12 holes at Sarvi. This release includes a summary of drill results from the first five widely spaced holes across the northern section of the Sarvi target area (See Figure 1: https:bit.ly3MU7CQR

This program also includes new drilling at the Mustajärvi Project, where possible extensions to the high-grade shear-zone-hosted gold mineralization have been tested at the East Target and Gabbro Target. The new drilling includes 10 holes, five holes at the East Target and five holes at the Gabbro Target. Results are pending for all of these recent holes.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Completes Airborne Magnetics Survey and Moves Forward with Permit Applications at Kolho Property, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Completes Airborne Magnetics Survey and Moves Forward with Permit Applications at Kolho Property, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") reports that it has completed a detailed airborne geophysical survey focused on its vast Kolho Property in Lapland, Finland. This is the third phase of airborne surveying completed over the Company's Northern Group of properties in the last two years and extends the contiguous coverage of the Company's detailed magnetics data in the region to more than 250km2 (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly3L4wyUc). FireFox is also pleased to announce that it is lodging several applications for exploration permits covering most of the Kolho reservation

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox commented "Our field mapping at the Kolho property had suggested that it was a structurally complex area with geological analogies to the settings of the region's multi-million-ounce gold deposits. This magnetics survey has confirmed structural similarities to both the Kittilä Mine and the Ikkari deposit, and identified new, previously unmapped structures, all of which provide exciting exploration targets for follow-up work."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Drills More High-Grade Gold at the Mustajärvi Project, Including a Big Step Out to the Northeast

FireFox Gold Drills More High-Grade Gold at the Mustajärvi Project, Including a Big Step Out to the Northeast

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the first four diamond core holes from the phase 5 drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project. This round of drilling included three holes in the same section of the Northeast Target from which bonanza-grade gold was previously reported and one hole at the East Target. All four holes returned significant gold assays (grades exceeding 3.0 gt). The new hole in the East Target was especially interesting as it represents a step-out of more than 100 metres (m) from the nearest drilling, over 750m from the high-grades in the Northeast Target, and approximately 1.6 kilometers from the Central Zone. Two additional holes from the Northeast Target at Mustajärvi are awaiting results

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PHASE 5 DRILLING

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company

RooGold announces the appointment of Vishal Gupta to the Board of Directors. Mr. Gupta replaces Carlos Espinosa, who will be stepping down as a director in order to make room for Mr. Gupta to join the Company's board of directors. Mr. Espinosa will remain in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies

CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This news release should be read together with Novo's management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the " Financial Statements ") for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (" H1 2022 ") which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended June 30, 2022 is referred to as " Q2 2022 " in this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results and July Production Update

Steppe Gold Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results and July Production Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights (all figures in US$000's unless stated otherwise)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals receives Exploration Permit for its Silver Hope Property

Finlay Minerals receives Exploration Permit for its Silver Hope Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received a five-year Multi Year Area Based British Columbia Mines Act Permit (Mineral) which allows Finlay to commence the 2022 exploration drilling program on its Silver Hope Property ("the Silver Hope "). Field preparations will begin within the next couple of weeks with drilling anticipated to follow in September.

The Silver Hope Property is located approximately 70 kilometres (km) south-east of Houston, BC and is accessible year-round by road.  The Silver Hope is positioned within a highly prospective area with producing and past-producing mines, as well as brown-fields exploration projects as neighbours.  Finlay is targeting both Equity Silver Mine type Silver (Ag) – Copper (Cu) – Gold (Au), and porphyry Cu-Au-Molybdenum (Mo) mineralization in multiple target areas on the property.  ( Click HERE to view the drill target areas).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY LTD. COMPLETES ARRANGEMENT WITH SANDSTORM GOLD

NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY LTD. COMPLETES ARRANGEMENT WITH SANDSTORM GOLD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX:NSR) (NYSE: NSR) (" Nomad " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the Company by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") by way of a court approved plan of arrangement in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") was completed earlier today. Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Purchaser has acquired all of the outstanding shares of the Company for a consideration of 1.21 common shares of the Purchaser per Nomad share (the " Consideration ").

The Consideration has been deposited with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as depositary under the Arrangement, in trust for the former shareholders of the Company and will be provided to former shareholders as soon as reasonably practicable after the date hereof (or, in the case of registered shareholders, as soon as reasonably practicable after a properly completed and signed letter of transmittal is received by the depositary together with the share certificate(s) and/or Direct Registration System (DRS) Advice(s) representing Nomad shares formerly held by them).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×