Double the Fun: Slotomania and Family Feud Team up for Ultimate Gaming Combo

Slotomania partners with Family Feud for in-app and on-air integration

Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game* from Playtika, has teamed up with Family Feud, the smash-hit American TV show, to bring the excitement of the classic TV game show to its players with the first-ever free-to-play Family Feud slot machine!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005765/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Slotomania is a pioneer in the free-to-play social casino-themed game industry, with millions of monthly active users, and much like Family Feud, has become known for bringing people together to create fun and exciting moments to look forward to every day.

To reflect its player-focused outlook, Slotomania is tapping into its tight-knit community of over 13M social media followers as part of the campaign and will feature five lucky winners on the very first Family Feud in-game slot machine which will incorporate some of the show's iconic Q&As. To add extra fun, the new slot machine will be joined by an in-app avatar of Family Feud's legendary host, the one-and-only Steve Harvey.

As well as the new celebrity avatar and themed free–to–play slot machine, Slotomania will incorporate other iconic elements of the popular game show into its gameplay, including a Slotomania special Family Feud Super Cup competition, exclusive Family Feud stickers in the Clans Chat feature, new themed mini-games, and a special Family Feud live activity hosted on Slotomania's social platform.

The partnership will also see Slotomania integrated into the Family Feud TV show, the first feature of its kind for the Emmy-award-winning game show. The on-air appearances will launch on April 18 and will continue throughout the year.

Amnon Calev, General Manager of Slotomania, said:

"At Slotomania, we are always working to create more fun and engaging moments for our players. We are delighted to be teaming up with another iconic and popular game through our partnership with Family Feud. The partnership with Family Feud was a natural fit for us as both our games share the same values and aim to bring people together. We believe this integration will provide our players with the most entertaining and engaging experience possible, and there are more exciting announcements to come!"

Slotomania is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://slotomania.onelink.me/dcSr/vggc6o1o

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the world's #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK). Slotomania features a huge variety of free-to-play slot games with high-end design & graphics, top-of-the-line sound effects, and multiple variations of minigames to choose from. With new slot releases every month & the biggest slot lovers' community in the world, Slotomania is considered by many to be the ultimate free slots experience. Slotomania games are available on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Although it has Vegas-style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating gameplay and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement to all its users.

About Playtika® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

About Family Feud

Since its premiere in 1976, Family Feud has remained one of television's most popular and enduring game shows. Featuring two families who compete for cash and cars, contestants try to guess the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed. As host, Steve Harvey engages competing family members in hilarious repartee, and his honest reactions to their responses have brought a fresh sense of comedy to the show.

Fans are invited to follow Family Feud on Twitter @FamilyFeud, on YouTube at youtube.com/familyfeud , and on the web at www.familyfeud.com , where they can answer survey questions, find out about upcoming auditions and more.

Taped in front of a live audience from its home in Atlanta, Georgia, Family Feud is produced by FremantleMedia North America, and is distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury. Gaby Johnston is the Executive Producer and Jim Roush is Executive in Charge of Production.

*According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 free–to-play Slots game by monthly worldwide downloads across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (last 12 months).

Darlan Monterisi
darlanm@playtika.com

Eric Barnes
playtika@trailrunnerint.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Playtika HoldingPLTKNASDAQ:PLTKTech Investing
PLTK
The Conversation (0)

Kraken Receives $4 Million Order from NATO Navy

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), announces a $4 million follow on order from a NATO Navy customer for KATFISH™ spares. Delivery is expected to occur during the next 12 months.

KATFISH™ is a high speed, actively stabilized Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) towfish that operates at speeds up to 10 knots. The high-speed capability, and constant resolution of KATFISH™ greatly increases Area Coverage Rates (ACR) by providing more useable data for MCM missions than traditional Side Scan Sonars. KATFISH™ provides real time high-resolution ACR of up to 4 km 2 /hr with 3.3 cm x 3.0 cm* constant resolution across ranges up to 200 m per side with simultaneous 3D bathymetry. *1.9 cm x 2.1 cm constant resolution available with post-processing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

New IBM Study Reveals Inadequate Data Hinders Progress Against Environmental, Social and Governance Goals

  • Executives cite inadequate data (41%) as a top barrier holding back ESG progress
  • Only 4 in 10 surveyed consumers feel they have enough data to make environmentally sustainable purchasing (41%) or employment (37%) decisions

A new global IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, " The ESG ultimatum: Profit or perish ," of executives and consumers reveals that while an increased focus on environmental sustainability remains a top priority for consumers and business executives, inadequate data is a key challenge for both groups when it comes to achieving personal and corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

The study* reveals that surveyed executives point to inadequate data (41%) as the biggest obstacle to their ESG progress, followed by regulatory barriers (39%), inconsistent standards (37%) and inadequate skills (36%). Without the ability to access, analyze and understand ESG data, companies struggle to deliver greater transparency to the consumer – a key stakeholder – and meet consumer expectations.

Seventy-four percent of surveyed executives believe that stakeholders understand their organizations' ESG objectives and performance, yet only about 4 in 10 surveyed consumers feel they have enough data to make environmentally sustainable purchasing (41%) or employment (37%) decisions.

"Consumer commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility has intensified with consumers voting with their wallets," said Jonathan Wright , Global Managing Partner Sustainability Services and Global Business Transformation, IBM Consulting. "As a majority of consumers choose to buy from and work for ESG leaders, businesses must prioritize transparency and break down barriers to ESG data."

Other study findings include:

Companies are investing in ESG and see it as good for business

  • 76% of surveyed executives say ESG is central to their business strategy.
  • Almost 3 in 4 surveyed executives (72%) view ESG as a revenue enabler rather than cost center, suggesting that contrary to popular opinion, ESG and profitability are not at odds.
  • 76% of executive respondents agree or strongly agree that their organization focuses on achieving ESG outcomes, not just reporting requirements.

Consumer commitment to sustainability has intensified, but consumers don't feel they have sufficient information to make informed choices

  • Roughly two-thirds of surveyed consumers say environmental sustainability (68%) and social responsibility (65%) are very or extremely important to them.
    • While more than half (51%) of respondents say cost of living increases have made environmentally sustainable decisions more difficult in the last 12 months, roughly 6 in 10 say at least half of their purchases were branded environmentally sustainable or socially responsible.
    • Only 1 in 3 surveyed consumers say they have sufficient information to make sustainable investing and saving decisions.

Executives admit their companies haven't made significant progress toward ESG goals, indicating data challenges impact their ability to measure progress and meet consumer demands

  • 95% of surveyed executives say their organizations have developed ESG propositions; however, only 10% say that their organizations have made significant progress against them.
  • Almost 3 in 4 surveyed executives (73%) say their organizations struggle to manage an overload of manual data, while 7 in 10 say they have difficulty consolidating or manipulating data.

The study highlights ESG leaders, a sub-set of respondents with greater maturity in operationalizing ESG, who are seeing higher revenue, improved profitability, deeper customer engagement by approaching ESG as a transparency play that creates strategic business opportunities. These role models provide a roadmap for organizations looking to overcome data-related challenges and create sustainable change that includes: automating ESG processes and reporting capabilities to keep data current; tapping AI for enhanced insights into performance, forward looking analysis, and scenario development; aligning with ecosystem partners on ESG metric definitions and standards; and proactively establishing ESG data governance principles with stakeholders.

"Data is the lifeblood of ESG. Now is the time for enterprises to act. By operationalizing ESG plans, enterprises are putting information in the hands of operators who can make informed business decisions that can improve their ESG impact on a daily basis," said Wright. "Organizations looking to increase stakeholder support and meet ESG reporting requirements should implement a sustainability roadmap that is inclusive of technologies, services and ecosystem partners that can position them for greater business success and help them address regulatory compliance," said Wright.

To view the full study, visit: https://ibm.co/esg-ultimatum

*Study Methodology

The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) surveyed 2,500 executives from across 22 industries and 34 countries, delving into their organizations' ESG strategy, approach, and operationalization; what benefits they expect from ESG initiatives; and how they weigh ESG against other business objectives. The IBV also surveyed more than 20,000 consumers across 34 countries about their attitudes toward sustainability and social responsibility, and how these beliefs influence shopping, investing, and career decisions.

About the IBM Institute for Business Value

The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combines global research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that make business leaders smarter. For more world-class thought leadership, visit: www.ibm.com/ibv .

Media Contact:
Jamee Nelson
IBM External Relations
jamee.nelson@ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ibm-study-reveals-inadequate-data-hinders-progress-against-environmental-social-and-governance-goals-301798830.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with Global One Media effective April 5th, 2023 to manage its social media channels including brand promotion, social media strategy and planning, monthly content calendar creation and lead generation

Under the terms of the agreement, Global One Media will receive $110,922.00 in cash from FWTC which will be paid in a single payment on November 30th, 2023 in exchange for their social media services. The contract is expected to be completed by December 31st, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), today announced the production of 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents (LCE) at Project Kachi, a world-class lithium pilot plant located in Argentina. Based on this successful result, Lilac has increased its ownership of the Kachi Project from 10% to 20%. The project is now on track to move from its pilot phase into commercial-scale development, which will make it the first lithium brine project in South America to produce lithium at commercial scale without the use of evaporation ponds for lithium concentration.

The achievement at the Kachi Project represents a historic advancement in lithium production technology. This is the first successful implementation of ion exchange for lithium production in South America, home to most of the world's lithium brine resources.

The 2,500 kg of LCEs was extracted at Kachi with 80% lithium recovery, 90% plant uptime, 1,000x less land compared with evaporation ponds, and 10x less water compared with conventional aluminum-based absorbents. The results speak for themselves:

- Speed to Production: Lake and Lilac commissioned the plant on-site in under a month, more than 10x faster than conventional processes, and immediately began continuous production of lithium chloride;

- High Lithium Recoveries: Lake and Lilac are achieving 80% lithium recovery from a brine with 200-300 mg/L of lithium, roughly double the lithium recoveries of most brine production despite having a lithium grade 2x-7x lower;

- High Water Efficiency: This technology is extremely water efficient, enabling production of lithium chloride with 10x less water compared to conventional aluminum-based absorbents;

- Product Purity: The lithium chloride being produced is low in impurities, enabling efficient production of high-purity lithium carbonate for battery manufacturers. Rejection of boron, a troublesome impurity for brine projects, is greater than 99.9%;

- Continuous Operations: The plant has been operating 24/7, with 90% uptime; this is a reliable automated plant designed for scalable manufacturing and operations;

- No Evaporation Ponds: Lilac's ion exchange technology does not require evaporation ponds for brine concentration, unlike other so-called "direct extraction" technologies which rely on evaporation ponds to concentrate the lithium;

- Validated Performance: An independent engineer has visited the plant and analyzed more than one hundred samples from across the plant to validate performance and confirm consistency with engineering work.

When fully developed by Lake and Lilac, the Kachi project is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium products.

In a joint statement from Lilac and Lake, the company CEOs commented: "Today's announcement marks a new era in scalable lithium production. Lithium is a cornerstone of the energy transition - but limitations in production technology have led to increased costs, scarcity, and extreme price volatility. Today, we've proven that it is possible to produce high-purity lithium faster and without evaporation ponds - all while protecting surrounding communities and ecosystems. We are grateful for the strong partnership between our companies in developing this project, and we look forward to our continued success as we chart a new path in lithium production."

About Lilac Solutions:

Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction technology company based in Oakland, California. In the coming years, the electric vehicle industry will require a 20-fold increase in lithium supply. To meet this demand, Lilac has developed a patented ion exchange technology that facilitates production of lithium from brine resources with high efficiency, minimal cost, and ultra-low environmental footprint.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAP Labs India: A Pioneer in Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

SAP

According to IEA's Net Zero by 2050 report, transport accounts for one-fifth of the world's carbon emissions and is expected to increase roughly 20% by 2050. With transport accounting for a significant amount of carbon emissions, it is high time to switch to sustainable modes of transport such as electric vehicles (EVs).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

EY and IBM expand strategic alliance into quantum computing

  • Provides EY teams access to IBM quantum systems and furthers their engagement in the quantum ecosystem as part of the IBM Quantum Network
  • Presents opportunity to create quantum computing programs for organizations and develop applications to solve complex business challenges

The EY organization and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that EY Global Services Limited will be joining the IBM Quantum Network, further enabling EY teams to explore solutions with IBM that could help resolve some of today's most complex business challenges. The EY organization will gain access to IBM's fleet of quantum computers over the cloud, and will become part of the IBM Quantum Network's community of organizations working to advance quantum computing.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems that today's most powerful supercomputers cannot practically solve. EY teams will leverage their access to the world's largest fleet of quantum computers to explore solutions to enterprise challenges across finance, oil and gas, healthcare, and government.

The EY organization established its own Global Quantum Lab last year with a mission to harness quantum value in the domains of trust, transformation and sustainability. Using IBM quantum technology, EY teams plan to conduct leading-class practice research to uncover transformative use cases, including: the reduction of CO2 emissions from classical computing, the improvement of safety and accuracy of self-driving cars, and most critically, integrate quantum benefits into organizations' mainstream systems for data processing and enterprise decision making.

Andy Baldwin , EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says:

"Quantum, in terms of importance to business, society and the EY organization, is akin to what AI represented years ago. This alliance puts the EY organization at the forefront of technology. As we invest in this level of quantum computing access, we accelerate our own position and depth of knowledge and capabilities in this space and deepen the rich relationship with our IBM alliance teams."

Jeff Wong , EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, says:

"As we navigate this period of technology-led change, which is accelerating at unprecedented speed, companies must have a full understanding of how to maximize breakthrough innovations in order to keep pace. Through this collaboration with IBM, the EY organization will now have the ability to take advantage of quantum computing to propel its innovation journey."

Jay Gambetta , Vice President IBM Quantum, says:

"IBM's vision is to deliver useful quantum computing to the world. We value partners like the EY organization that can introduce the emerging technology to a wide ecosystem of public and private industry. This will help EY facilitate the exploration of quantum computing's potential for use cases that matter in its industry."

Membership in the IBM Quantum Network is part of a broader effort by the EY organization to invest and develop robust capabilities in emerging technologies, which already include artificial intelligence, blockchain, and metaverse development. Beyond the increased investment of the EY-IBM Alliance, the EY organization is investing $10 billion in technology initiatives over three years, including investment in the organization's own quantum function.

More information on the EY-IBM Alliance, here .

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/quantum

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-and-ibm-expand-strategic-alliance-into-quantum-computing-301797237.html

SOURCE EY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

