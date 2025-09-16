Defence Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Amie Phinney as Director

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC,OTC:DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company specialized in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Amie Phinney, PhD, MBA to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Phinney recently joined Defence as a Strategy and Business Advisor, working closely with leadership to refine the Company's direction. We are thrilled to now expand her role to the Board of Directors, where she will help drive governance and long-term value creation as Defence accelerates the advancement of its innovative drug-delivery platform.

"Amie has already made a strong impact in shaping our strategic priorities," said Sébastien Plouffe, Founder and CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "Her experience spanning global pharma, biotech ventures, and commercialization will be invaluable as we continue building momentum."

"I am honoured to join the Board at this exciting stage," said Dr. Phinney. "Defence's science has the potential to be transformative, and I look forward to supporting the Company's growth and long-term success."

With Dr. Phinney's appointment, Defence strengthens its leadership team and Board as it enters a pivotal phase of translating breakthrough drug-delivery science that has the potential to reshape the treatment landscape and deliver meaningful value for patients and shareholders alike.

The Company has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Phinney (the "Options"), in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's Omnibus Incentive Plan. The Options are vested immediately and exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

