Esports Investing in Australia

The gaming and esports sector is growing in Australia, particularly after coronavirus lockdowns left many people spending increased time at home during 2020.

Esports — also known as electronic sports — are any form of competition on video games and consoles, generally played by professional gamers playing as individuals and teams to win prize money and ranking points.

What’s happening in the Australian esports sector?

As esports grows into a multi-billion dollar industry and pro gramers being classified as athletes and a suggestion from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that competitive video games could be considered as an Olympic sport, the sector is one for investors to watch.

In Australia the League of Legends High School League and the Australian Esports League High School Cup are popular with viewers. Tune into Twitch and join 140 million unique users every month watching esports.

Monash University has now entered the arena and seeks to nurture and find the next generation of gamers through an elite student performer scheme (or ESPS for short).

What are the investment opportunities in esports?

In September 2020 the first Australian ETF for professional video games joined the ASX – VanEck (ASX: ESPO) to allow investors to tap into the trend whilst being able to diversify away from the FAANGs.

“We believe the growth of video gaming and esports is a trend, not a fad. It reflects structural changes including the increased consumer demand for online entertainment, the rise of interactive entertainment and the fragmentation of the digital media landscape,” said Arian Neiron, VanEck’s Managing Director of Asia Pacific in a statement.

“The eSports and video gaming industry is growing at a breakneck pace, and is already bigger than the cybersecurity industry and robotics industry. Since 2015, video game revenues have seen an annualised growth rate of 13% and it has been estimated that by 2023, video game revenues should hit US$200 billion.”

Australia’s largest gaming investment option

The largest investment opportunity remains with Aristocrat Leisure (ASX: ALL), as time of publication is third highest stock in the technology services sector by market share. Originally a poker machine developer, they now provide free casino-themed games like Vegas Penny Slots. The games are free but money is made through in-app purchases.

Now more than 40 per cent of their revenue is reported to come from digital ventures – including subsidiaries like Big Fish and Plarium. Analysts dubbed their yearly performance “solid” although it missed operating cash flow targets by 10 per cent.

Major players in the gaming and esports companies are relying on both digital offerings as well as traditional pokies machines.

Strong performing esports and gaming stocks

Regular esports and gaming stocks to hold large market capital in the technology services stock include:

Emerge Gaming (ASX: EM1) engages in development and marketing of online eSport gamification platform in South Africa and Eastern Europe.

Esports Mogul (ASX: ESH) who engage in the esports media and software business in Australia and Singapore.

ICandy Interactive (ASX: ICI) who develop and publish mobile games worldwide.

Kneomedia (ASX: KNM) launches educational gaming apps including a special needs online gaming portal.

PointsBet Holdings (ASX: PBH) is a corporate betting agency for sports and racing using a cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey.

Tabcorp Holdings (ASX: TAH) provides gambling and entertainment services in three segments of Lotteries and Keno, Wagering and Media and Gaming Services.

