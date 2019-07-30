Mobile

Investing News

Wireless Chipset Company DSP Group Reports Q2 Results

- July 30th, 2019

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG), semiconductor chipset company focused on mobile, wireless and VoIP technology announced its second quarter financial results. The company reported US$29 million in revenues for the quarter, with figures declining 5 percent year-over-year. As quoted in the press release: Second Quarter Financial Highlights: Total revenues of $29.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 5% … Continued

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG), semiconductor chipset company focused on mobile, wireless and VoIP technology announced its second quarter financial results. The company reported US$29 million in revenues for the quarter, with figures declining 5 percent year-over-year.

As quoted in the press release:

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues of $29.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 5%

  • Revenues from growth initiatives of $17.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 12%, accounted for 61% of total revenues

  • Unified Communications segment revenues of $8.8 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10%

  • SmartVoice segment revenues of $5.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 142%

  • SmartHome segment revenues of $3.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 4%°  Cordless revenues of $11.3 million, a year-over-year decrease of 24%GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 49.7% and 50.1%, respectively, compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 49.1% and 49.5%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018

  • GAAP loss per share of ($0.02) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.07, compared to GAAP loss per share of ($0.01) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.07, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018

  • GAAP operating loss of ($1.3) million and non-GAAP operating income of $0.9 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($0.7) and non-GAAP operating income of $1.4 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018

Click here to read the full press release.

2019-mobile-web-stocks

Find the newest mobile tech opportunities today

 
Read our 2019 mobile tech report
 

Related posts

Fortinet and Alibaba Extend Partnership in Alibaba Cloud
GreenPower Delivers to Largest Bus Dealer in US
NVIDIA Launches AI Driven Laptop
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company to Acquire PLAYlive Nation

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *