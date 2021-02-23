WKND! Announces Closing of Private Placement

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 8,818,001 units at a price of CDN $0.17 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of CDN$1,499,060. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for CDN$0.23 for a period of 2 years from the issue date. All of the securities issuable in connection with the private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance

Insiders participation in the offering was for an aggregate amount of CDN $63,915.95 comprising 376,000 Units representing 4.26% of the offering. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The related party transaction is exempt from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid finder’s fees of $50,728 in cash and issued 298,400 finder’s warrants. The finder’s warrants hold the same terms of the warrants issued as part of the Units.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 – Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational and medicinal cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life’s highs – any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631266/WKND-Announces-Closing-of-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Weekend Unlimited

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Weekend Unlimited using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

PBIC Announces Investment in Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Plant-Based Investment Corp. (“PBIC”, or the “Company”) (CSE:PBIC), announces that the Company has acquired 3,333,333 units (the “Units”) of Aion Therapeutic Inc. (“AION”) (CSE:AION) at a price of $0.075 per Unit for a total subscription amount of approximately $250,000 through a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of AION (“Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the Company to acquire one Common Share until February 22, 2023 at a price of $0.15 per Common Share, provided that AION has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to thirty days following written notice to the Company if the closing market price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is at or above $0.20 per Common Share for a period of ten consecutive trading days

Prior to the completion of the Offering, the Company held 11,000,000 Common Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants of AION, representing approximately 8.81% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of AION on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of AION on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants held by the Company.

Keep reading... Show less

PacRoots Announces Closing of Lords of Grasstown Acquisition

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (“PacRoots” or the “Company”) (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF), is pleased to announce the closing of a Share Purchase Agreement with the shareholders of Lords of Grasstown Holdings Ltd., a company existing under the laws of British Columbia (“Grasstown”) pursuant to which the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Grasstown (the “Transaction”). Grasstown is a well-established Cannabis Motorcycle lifestyle brand with a tremendous following and acumen that spawned from the vision of Tyler Hazelwood, founder and director of Lords of Gastown.

Patrick Elliott, CEO of PacRoots comments, “This acquisition marks a major milestone for the Company with a move into the U.S. Cannabis Market, predominantly in California, with the Grasstown Brand. The team at Lords of Grasstown have done a remarkable job branding, designing, launching and marketing Grasstown in BC and California. The alliances are real and the followers like what they see. We are thrilled to develop and expand Grasstown from Prince Rupert to San Diego. Tom and Tyler are authentic artists with a strong pedigree to prove it. We are inspired to have them as part of the team.”

Keep reading... Show less

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.: Invitation to the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25-26, 2021. We invite our shareholder and all interested parties to join us for a full day of networking, dealmaking and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https:events.benzinga.comccc-free-registration.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf’s Select Brand Expands into Utah

America’s #1 Cannabis Oil Brand is now available in 17 States

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it would expand its line of Select brand products into Utah starting with the brand’s popular Select Elite cartridges.

Keep reading... Show less

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Divestiture of North Dakota Assets

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., has completed the divestiture of its dispensary assets in North Dakota .

Keep reading... Show less